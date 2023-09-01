Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Whirlpool of India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Largecap | NSE
₹1,631.55 Closed
-0.13-2.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Whirlpool of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,611.00₹1,644.35
₹1,631.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,217.25₹1,859.90
₹1,631.55
Open Price
₹1,633.70
Prev. Close
₹1,633.70
Volume
91,608

Whirlpool of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,642.77
  • R21,654.53
  • R31,670.42
  • Pivot
    1,626.88
  • S11,615.12
  • S21,599.23
  • S31,587.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,613.871,632.52
  • 101,599.071,616.82
  • 201,618.861,579.65
  • 501,713.31,515.6
  • 1001,673.011,472.25
  • 2001,673.271,478.4

Whirlpool of India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.2812.4414.3525.65-9.83-21.76-6.95
3.9922.2129.2772.4924.12204.62779.74
5.419.045.34-3.30-11.2736.9344.51
6.4722.5438.0856.8431.9965.63205.22
1.002.044.46-24.51-4.532.54-17.18
-9.8121.4889.82102.7064.3264.3264.32
3.834.8362.5549.1417.93159.88-24.52
14.2615.8723.0924.968.97277.1037.48

Whirlpool of India Ltd. Share Holdings

Whirlpool of India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan42,88,3681.99625.78
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund8,82,5750.74128.79
UTI Mid Cap Fund5,69,2270.9783.06
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund5,30,0000.6677.34
UTI MNC Fund4,76,0002.6469.46
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund4,56,4680.2866.61
DSP Tax Saver Fund4,42,7480.5564.61
Franklin India Prima Fund4,19,8250.7161.26
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities3,74,1220.354.59
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund3,58,6350.5752.33
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Whirlpool of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Whirlpool of India Ltd.

Whirlpool of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29191PN1960PLC020063 and registration number is 020063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other domestic appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5993.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Uppal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vishal Bhola
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arumalla Hari Bhavanarayana Reddy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Berera
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonu Halan Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Jyoti Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narasimhan Eswar
    Director

FAQs on Whirlpool of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Whirlpool of India Ltd.?

The market cap of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is ₹20,727.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Whirlpool of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is 94.64 and PB ratio of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is 5.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Whirlpool of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Whirlpool of India Ltd. is ₹1,631.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Whirlpool of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Whirlpool of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is ₹1,859.90 and 52-week low of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is ₹1,217.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data