Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.28
|12.44
|14.35
|25.65
|-9.83
|-21.76
|-6.95
|3.99
|22.21
|29.27
|72.49
|24.12
|204.62
|779.74
|5.41
|9.04
|5.34
|-3.30
|-11.27
|36.93
|44.51
|6.47
|22.54
|38.08
|56.84
|31.99
|65.63
|205.22
|1.00
|2.04
|4.46
|-24.51
|-4.53
|2.54
|-17.18
|-9.81
|21.48
|89.82
|102.70
|64.32
|64.32
|64.32
|3.83
|4.83
|62.55
|49.14
|17.93
|159.88
|-24.52
|14.26
|15.87
|23.09
|24.96
|8.97
|277.10
|37.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|42,88,368
|1.99
|625.78
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|8,82,575
|0.74
|128.79
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|5,69,227
|0.97
|83.06
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|5,30,000
|0.66
|77.34
|UTI MNC Fund
|4,76,000
|2.64
|69.46
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|4,56,468
|0.28
|66.61
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|4,42,748
|0.55
|64.61
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|4,19,825
|0.71
|61.26
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|3,74,122
|0.3
|54.59
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|3,58,635
|0.57
|52.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Whirlpool of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29191PN1960PLC020063 and registration number is 020063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other domestic appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5993.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is ₹20,727.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is 94.64 and PB ratio of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is 5.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Whirlpool of India Ltd. is ₹1,631.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Whirlpool of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is ₹1,859.90 and 52-week low of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is ₹1,217.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.