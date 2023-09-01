What is the Market Cap of Whirlpool of India Ltd.? The market cap of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is ₹20,727.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Whirlpool of India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is 94.64 and PB ratio of Whirlpool of India Ltd. is 5.89 as on .

What is the share price of Whirlpool of India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Whirlpool of India Ltd. is ₹1,631.55 as on .