What is the share price of Whirlpool of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Whirlpool of India is ₹812.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Whirlpool of India? The Whirlpool of India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Whirlpool of India? The market cap of Whirlpool of India is ₹10,301.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Whirlpool of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Whirlpool of India are ₹839.25 and ₹800.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Whirlpool of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Whirlpool of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Whirlpool of India is ₹1,438.30 and 52-week low of Whirlpool of India is ₹754.00 as on .

How has the Whirlpool of India performed historically in terms of returns? The Whirlpool of India has shown returns of -2.16% over the past day, 1.2% for the past month, -16.95% over 3 months, -37.34% over 1 year, -17.97% across 3 years, and -17.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Whirlpool of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Whirlpool of India are 41.06 and 2.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global