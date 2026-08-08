Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Whirlpool of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Consumer DurablesBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Whirlpool of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹812.00 Closed
-2.16₹ -17.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Whirlpool of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹800.10₹839.25
₹812.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹754.00₹1,438.30
₹812.00
Open Price
₹836.90
Prev. Close
₹829.90
Volume
5,09,257

Source: Dion Global

Whirlpool of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Whirlpool of India has declined 37.34% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Whirlpool of India has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Whirlpool of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Whirlpool of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5800.66808.87
10786.7800.99
20785.51795.68
50798.75807.15
100837.69840.9
200926.48932.04

Source: Dion Global

Whirlpool of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Whirlpool of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 34.18%, FII holding rose to 12.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Whirlpool of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
80,09,1510.83650.78
40,40,0000.69328.27
28,80,5550.83234.06
18,75,1330.28152.36
15,75,0000.89127.98
15,55,5400.44126.4
14,50,0000.44117.82
14,30,9720.11116.27
12,06,7771.2598.06
11,60,7940.4794.32

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Whirlpool of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTWhirlpool of Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTWhirlpool of Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTWhirlpool of Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Aug 05, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTWhirlpool of Ind - Intimation Of 65Th Annual General Meeting And Dividend Payment
Aug 05, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTWhirlpool of Ind - Intimation Of 65Th Annual General Meeting And Dividend Payment

Source: Dion Global

About Whirlpool of India

Whirlpool of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29191PN1960PLC020063 and registration number is 020063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic electric appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mixers, grinders etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7473.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Uppal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Narasimhan Eswar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anuj Lall
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Berera
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Harita Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Jyoti Banerjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Whirlpool of India Share Price

What is the share price of Whirlpool of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Whirlpool of India is ₹812.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Whirlpool of India?

The Whirlpool of India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Whirlpool of India?

The market cap of Whirlpool of India is ₹10,301.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Whirlpool of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Whirlpool of India are ₹839.25 and ₹800.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Whirlpool of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Whirlpool of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Whirlpool of India is ₹1,438.30 and 52-week low of Whirlpool of India is ₹754.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Whirlpool of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Whirlpool of India has shown returns of -2.16% over the past day, 1.2% for the past month, -16.95% over 3 months, -37.34% over 1 year, -17.97% across 3 years, and -17.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Whirlpool of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Whirlpool of India are 41.06 and 2.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Whirlpool of India News

More Whirlpool of India News
Market Pulse