Here's the live share price of Whirlpool of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Whirlpool of India has declined 37.34% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Whirlpool of India has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|800.66
|808.87
|10
|786.7
|800.99
|20
|785.51
|795.68
|50
|798.75
|807.15
|100
|837.69
|840.9
|200
|926.48
|932.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Whirlpool of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 34.18%, FII holding rose to 12.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|80,09,151
|0.83
|650.78
|40,40,000
|0.69
|328.27
|28,80,555
|0.83
|234.06
|18,75,133
|0.28
|152.36
|15,75,000
|0.89
|127.98
|15,55,540
|0.44
|126.4
|14,50,000
|0.44
|117.82
|14,30,972
|0.11
|116.27
|12,06,777
|1.25
|98.06
|11,60,794
|0.47
|94.32
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Whirlpool of Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Whirlpool of Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Whirlpool of Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Whirlpool of Ind - Intimation Of 65Th Annual General Meeting And Dividend Payment
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Whirlpool of Ind - Intimation Of 65Th Annual General Meeting And Dividend Payment
Source: Dion Global
Whirlpool of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29191PN1960PLC020063 and registration number is 020063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic electric appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mixers, grinders etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7473.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Whirlpool of India is ₹812.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Whirlpool of India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Whirlpool of India is ₹10,301.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Whirlpool of India are ₹839.25 and ₹800.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Whirlpool of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Whirlpool of India is ₹1,438.30 and 52-week low of Whirlpool of India is ₹754.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Whirlpool of India has shown returns of -2.16% over the past day, 1.2% for the past month, -16.95% over 3 months, -37.34% over 1 year, -17.97% across 3 years, and -17.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Whirlpool of India are 41.06 and 2.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global