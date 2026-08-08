What is the share price of Magellanic Cloud? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magellanic Cloud is ₹29.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Magellanic Cloud? The Magellanic Cloud is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magellanic Cloud? The market cap of Magellanic Cloud is ₹1,745.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Magellanic Cloud? Today’s highest and lowest price of Magellanic Cloud are ₹30.11 and ₹28.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magellanic Cloud? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magellanic Cloud stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magellanic Cloud is ₹93.51 and 52-week low of Magellanic Cloud is ₹19.43 as on .

How has the Magellanic Cloud performed historically in terms of returns? The Magellanic Cloud has shown returns of 2.46% over the past day, -3.3% for the past month, 8.65% over 3 months, -67.35% over 1 year, -23.79% across 3 years, and 53.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magellanic Cloud? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magellanic Cloud are 15.28 and 2.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global