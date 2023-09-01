Follow Us

Magellanic Cloud Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAGELLANIC CLOUD LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹405.00 Closed
-0.61-2.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Magellanic Cloud Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹382.25₹408.05
₹405.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.50₹425.00
₹405.00
Open Price
₹407.25
Prev. Close
₹407.50
Volume
1,92,415

Magellanic Cloud Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1414.62
  • R2424.23
  • R3440.42
  • Pivot
    398.43
  • S1388.82
  • S2372.63
  • S3363.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5322.88390.66
  • 10320.4377.87
  • 20319.76358.68
  • 50328.45314.29
  • 100336.95266.82
  • 200322.02211.27

Magellanic Cloud Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.7022.5285.48221.72371.272,968.183,370.44
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Magellanic Cloud Ltd. Share Holdings

Magellanic Cloud Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Mar, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
02 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Magellanic Cloud Ltd.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100TG1981PLC169991 and registration number is 034342. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Nikitha Tipamapally
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Elisha Thatisetty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Carwin Heierman
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Thumma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Robert Alan Forbes Jr
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Magellanic Cloud Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Magellanic Cloud Ltd.?

The market cap of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is ₹4,733.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Magellanic Cloud Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is 313.95 and PB ratio of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is 27.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Magellanic Cloud Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is ₹405.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magellanic Cloud Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magellanic Cloud Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is ₹425.00 and 52-week low of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is ₹75.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

