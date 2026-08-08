Here's the live share price of Magellanic Cloud along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Magellanic Cloud
|0.37
|-3.30
|8.65
|12.19
|-67.35
|-23.79
|53.65
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Magellanic Cloud has declined 67.35% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Magellanic Cloud has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.38
|28.97
|10
|28.34
|28.85
|20
|28.82
|28.76
|50
|27.96
|28.16
|100
|26.22
|28.62
|200
|31.42
|35.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Magellanic Cloud remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:02 PM IST IST
|Magellanic Cloud - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:35 PM IST IST
|Magellanic Cloud - LOA From Western Railway, Ratlam Division
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:45 PM IST IST
|Magellanic Cloud - Magellanic Cloud Limited Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited, Secures Purchase Order Fro
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Magellanic Cloud - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:34 PM IST IST
|Magellanic Cloud - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100TG1981PLC169991 and registration number is 034342. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 117.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magellanic Cloud is ₹29.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Magellanic Cloud is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Magellanic Cloud is ₹1,745.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Magellanic Cloud are ₹30.11 and ₹28.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magellanic Cloud stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magellanic Cloud is ₹93.51 and 52-week low of Magellanic Cloud is ₹19.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Magellanic Cloud has shown returns of 2.46% over the past day, -3.3% for the past month, 8.65% over 3 months, -67.35% over 1 year, -23.79% across 3 years, and 53.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magellanic Cloud are 15.28 and 2.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global