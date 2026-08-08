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Magellanic Cloud Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAGELLANIC CLOUD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Magellanic Cloud along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.63 Closed
2.46₹ 0.71
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Magellanic Cloud Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.56₹30.11
₹29.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.43₹93.51
₹29.63
Open Price
₹28.92
Prev. Close
₹28.92
Volume
1,39,040

Source: Dion Global

Magellanic Cloud Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Magellanic Cloud		0.37-3.308.6512.19-67.35-23.7953.65
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Magellanic Cloud has declined 67.35% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Magellanic Cloud has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Magellanic Cloud Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Magellanic Cloud Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.3828.97
1028.3428.85
2028.8228.76
5027.9628.16
10026.2228.62
20031.4235.23

Source: Dion Global

Magellanic Cloud Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Magellanic Cloud remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Magellanic Cloud Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:02 PM IST ISTMagellanic Cloud - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 02:35 PM IST ISTMagellanic Cloud - LOA From Western Railway, Ratlam Division
Jul 30, 2026, 02:45 PM IST ISTMagellanic Cloud - Magellanic Cloud Limited Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited, Secures Purchase Order Fro
Jul 30, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTMagellanic Cloud - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 03:34 PM IST ISTMagellanic Cloud - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Magellanic Cloud

Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100TG1981PLC169991 and registration number is 034342. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 117.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Thumma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma
    Managing Director & Global CEO
  • Mr. Elisha Thatisetty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Carwin Heierman
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Robert Alan Forbes
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nikitha Tiparnapally
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Magellanic Cloud Share Price

What is the share price of Magellanic Cloud?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magellanic Cloud is ₹29.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Magellanic Cloud?

The Magellanic Cloud is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magellanic Cloud?

The market cap of Magellanic Cloud is ₹1,745.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Magellanic Cloud?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Magellanic Cloud are ₹30.11 and ₹28.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magellanic Cloud?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magellanic Cloud stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magellanic Cloud is ₹93.51 and 52-week low of Magellanic Cloud is ₹19.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Magellanic Cloud performed historically in terms of returns?

The Magellanic Cloud has shown returns of 2.46% over the past day, -3.3% for the past month, 8.65% over 3 months, -67.35% over 1 year, -23.79% across 3 years, and 53.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magellanic Cloud?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magellanic Cloud are 15.28 and 2.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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