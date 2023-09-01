Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.70
|22.52
|85.48
|221.72
|371.27
|2,968.18
|3,370.44
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.50
|6.54
|6.73
|11.85
|16.94
|114.38
|199.39
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.71
|6.10
|23.24
|18.08
|16.06
|115.92
|95.11
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.98
|-19.01
|24.41
|46.15
|34.00
|343.83
|2,282.02
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|02 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100TG1981PLC169991 and registration number is 034342. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is ₹4,733.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is 313.95 and PB ratio of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is 27.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is ₹405.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magellanic Cloud Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is ₹425.00 and 52-week low of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is ₹75.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.