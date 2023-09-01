What is the Market Cap of Magellanic Cloud Ltd.? The market cap of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is ₹4,733.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Magellanic Cloud Ltd.? P/E ratio of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is 313.95 and PB ratio of Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is 27.47 as on .

What is the share price of Magellanic Cloud Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is ₹405.00 as on .