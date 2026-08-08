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MTAR Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

MTAR TECHNOLOGIES

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
DefenceNuclear Power
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of MTAR Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7,075.60 Closed
1.87₹ 129.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MTAR Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6,598.55₹7,150.00
₹7,075.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,391.00₹8,714.95
₹7,075.60
Open Price
₹7,088.00
Prev. Close
₹6,945.80
Volume
28,988

Source: Dion Global

MTAR Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MTAR Technologies has gained 375.18% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, MTAR Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

MTAR Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MTAR Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,559.126,146.47
105,679.436,014.81
206,134.416,175.14
507,022.986,433.99
1005,981.215,942.31
2004,345.194,856.84

Source: Dion Global

MTAR Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MTAR Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.35%, while DII stake decreased to 22.35%, FII holding rose to 24.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

MTAR Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,29,7320.9708.5
6,57,0662.81500.72
3,31,1963.61252.39
3,16,9410.49241.52
3,07,7351.64234.51
2,64,8845.21201.85
1,53,8842.08117.27
1,42,6004.43108.67
93,3700.871.15
88,0000.6467.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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MTAR Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTMTAR Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTMTAR Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTMTAR Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 02:27 PM IST ISTMTAR Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 30, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTMTAR Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC032836 and registration number is 032836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of the aircraft and spacecraft of. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 876.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subbu Venkata Rama Behara
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parvat Srinivas Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anushman Reddy Mitta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Reddy Akepati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohith Loka Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gnana Sekaran Venkatasamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udaymitra Chandrakant Muktibodh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ameeta Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Aravamudan
    Independent Director

FAQs on MTAR Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of MTAR Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MTAR Technologies is ₹7,075.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MTAR Technologies?

The MTAR Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MTAR Technologies?

The market cap of MTAR Technologies is ₹21,764.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MTAR Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MTAR Technologies are ₹7,150.00 and ₹6,598.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MTAR Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MTAR Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MTAR Technologies is ₹8,714.95 and 52-week low of MTAR Technologies is ₹1,391.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MTAR Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The MTAR Technologies has shown returns of 1.87% over the past day, 0.87% for the past month, 5.91% over 3 months, 375.18% over 1 year, 46.92% across 3 years, and 41.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MTAR Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MTAR Technologies are 163.10 and 26.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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