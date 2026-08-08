Here's the live share price of MTAR Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MTAR Technologies has gained 375.18% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, MTAR Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,559.12
|6,146.47
|10
|5,679.43
|6,014.81
|20
|6,134.41
|6,175.14
|50
|7,022.98
|6,433.99
|100
|5,981.21
|5,942.31
|200
|4,345.19
|4,856.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MTAR Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.35%, while DII stake decreased to 22.35%, FII holding rose to 24.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,29,732
|0.9
|708.5
|6,57,066
|2.81
|500.72
|3,31,196
|3.61
|252.39
|3,16,941
|0.49
|241.52
|3,07,735
|1.64
|234.51
|2,64,884
|5.21
|201.85
|1,53,884
|2.08
|117.27
|1,42,600
|4.43
|108.67
|93,370
|0.8
|71.15
|88,000
|0.64
|67.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|MTAR Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|MTAR Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|MTAR Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:27 PM IST IST
|MTAR Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|MTAR Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
MTAR Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC032836 and registration number is 032836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of the aircraft and spacecraft of. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 876.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MTAR Technologies is ₹7,075.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MTAR Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MTAR Technologies is ₹21,764.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MTAR Technologies are ₹7,150.00 and ₹6,598.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MTAR Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MTAR Technologies is ₹8,714.95 and 52-week low of MTAR Technologies is ₹1,391.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MTAR Technologies has shown returns of 1.87% over the past day, 0.87% for the past month, 5.91% over 3 months, 375.18% over 1 year, 46.92% across 3 years, and 41.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MTAR Technologies are 163.10 and 26.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global