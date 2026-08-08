What is the share price of MTAR Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MTAR Technologies is ₹7,075.60 as on .

What kind of stock is MTAR Technologies? The MTAR Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MTAR Technologies? The market cap of MTAR Technologies is ₹21,764.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MTAR Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of MTAR Technologies are ₹7,150.00 and ₹6,598.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MTAR Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MTAR Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MTAR Technologies is ₹8,714.95 and 52-week low of MTAR Technologies is ₹1,391.00 as on .

How has the MTAR Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The MTAR Technologies has shown returns of 1.87% over the past day, 0.87% for the past month, 5.91% over 3 months, 375.18% over 1 year, 46.92% across 3 years, and 41.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MTAR Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MTAR Technologies are 163.10 and 26.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global