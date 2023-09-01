Follow Us

MTAR Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MTAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,723.95 Closed
10.62261.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MTAR Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,482.50₹2,815.00
₹2,723.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,473.00₹2,495.65
₹2,723.95
Open Price
₹2,495.00
Prev. Close
₹2,462.50
Volume
53,67,404

MTAR Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,869.83
  • R23,008.67
  • R33,202.33
  • Pivot
    2,676.17
  • S12,537.33
  • S22,343.67
  • S32,204.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,606.582,323.47
  • 101,599.622,279.04
  • 201,591.622,233.84
  • 501,604.672,131.63
  • 1001,464.162,013.27
  • 2001,663.161,877.55

MTAR Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

MTAR Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

MTAR Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund10,71,7111.52228.6
Nippon India Small Cap Fund8,04,2640.5171.55
Nippon India Growth Fund5,67,4790.7121.04
HDFC Defence Fund4,88,3068.48104.16
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund3,33,2390.7871.08
UTI Mid Cap Fund3,32,0000.8270.82
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund3,31,1581.3570.64
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund3,25,0002.7969.32
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund2,93,8451.3562.68
HDFC Multi Cap Fund2,50,0000.6953.33
View All Mutual Funds

MTAR Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MTAR Technologies Ltd.

MTAR Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC032836 and registration number is 032836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of the aircraft and spacecraft of. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 322.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subbu Venkata Rama Behara
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parvat Srinivas Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Reddy Akepati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anushman Reddy Mitta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatasatishkumar Reddy Gangapatnam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gnana Sekaran Venkatasamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udaymitra Chandrakant Muktibodh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ameeta Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Aravamudan
    Independent Director

FAQs on MTAR Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MTAR Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of MTAR Technologies Ltd. is ₹7,574.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MTAR Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MTAR Technologies Ltd. is 73.24 and PB ratio of MTAR Technologies Ltd. is 12.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MTAR Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MTAR Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,723.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MTAR Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MTAR Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MTAR Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,495.65 and 52-week low of MTAR Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,473.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

