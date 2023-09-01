MTAR Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC032836 and registration number is 032836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of the aircraft and spacecraft of. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 322.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.