Here's the live share price of DOMS Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of DOMS Industries has gained 11.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.96%.
DOMS Industries’s current P/E of 61.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DOMS Industries
|-4.32
|-6.52
|-13.16
|-9.44
|-4.03
|19.42
|11.23
|DB Corp
|-0.73
|-10.64
|-15.01
|-18.72
|7.36
|30.54
|16.59
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|1.78
|1.24
|8.55
|-2.05
|52.79
|-11.41
|-7.01
|Navneet Education
|-4.43
|-12.23
|-0.63
|-8.28
|4.21
|13.66
|10.37
|TCPL Packaging
|-1.03
|-1.92
|-13.94
|-21.53
|-33.63
|27.37
|46.01
|Jagran Prakashan
|-0.61
|-5.88
|-10.47
|-12.45
|-5.05
|-3.96
|2.71
|Kokuyo Camlin
|-4.21
|-5.24
|-15.26
|-31.98
|-22.55
|2.57
|3.43
|Sandesh
|-3.40
|-3.76
|-11.31
|-21.50
|-7.56
|2.95
|6.85
|Linc
|-6.71
|-5.99
|-9.67
|-19.50
|-0.24
|-7.31
|19.53
|Repro India
|-4.72
|-6.71
|-20.42
|-16.62
|-21.51
|0.06
|0.90
|Universus Photo Imagings
|18.99
|135.84
|88.26
|73.65
|141.64
|3.74
|20.36
|HT Media
|-2.58
|-2.94
|-9.20
|-18.49
|22.09
|4.57
|-4.04
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|-6.30
|-7.56
|2.01
|-23.21
|-16.19
|8.80
|-1.14
|DIC India
|-3.84
|-6.81
|1.96
|-12.54
|-17.22
|9.85
|4.64
|Sambhaav Media
|1.20
|-7.20
|-22.84
|13.43
|11.11
|37.09
|23.93
|Alkosign
|-5.56
|-5.56
|0
|-8.19
|7.37
|8.89
|17.65
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|-10.90
|-15.76
|-24.04
|-30.15
|-30.85
|-16.76
|0.29
|Orient Press
|5.32
|4.46
|-21.98
|-26.57
|-20.78
|4.44
|-6.85
|Infomedia Press
|-1.33
|-12.77
|-25.22
|-28.12
|-3.17
|4.18
|4.93
|Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers
|2.51
|-0.82
|-32.33
|-39.56
|-33.10
|4.22
|11.17
Over the last one year, DOMS Industries has declined 4.03% compared to peers like DB Corp (7.36%), Flair Writing Industries Ltd (52.79%), Navneet Education (4.21%). From a 5 year perspective, DOMS Industries has outperformed peers relative to DB Corp (16.59%) and Flair Writing Industries Ltd (-7.01%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,340.43
|2,345.13
|10
|2,346.55
|2,353.76
|20
|2,389.36
|2,376.89
|50
|2,464.53
|2,432.52
|100
|2,501.75
|2,472.48
|200
|2,488.9
|2,489.61
In the latest quarter, DOMS Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.28%, FII holding fell to 8.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|33,00,000
|2.28
|786.06
|8,90,292
|0.83
|212.07
|6,50,911
|0.24
|155.05
|3,60,575
|0.98
|85.89
|3,19,057
|3
|76
|2,58,278
|0.68
|61.52
|2,50,000
|2.03
|59.55
|2,45,619
|0.46
|58.51
|2,28,924
|1.07
|54.53
|2,21,192
|0.27
|52.69
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 06, 2026, 12:45 AM IST
|DOMS Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 02, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
|DOMS Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 02, 2026, 9:55 PM IST
|DOMS Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jan 30, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
|DOMS Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jan 30, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
|DOMS Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
DOMS Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991GJ2006PLC049275 and registration number is 049275. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of stationary articles such as pens and pencils of all kinds whether or not mechanical, pencil leads, date, sealing or numbering stamps, hand-operated devices for printing or embossing labels, hand printing sets, prepared typewriter ribbons and inked pads, globes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1709.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DOMS Industries is ₹2,266.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DOMS Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DOMS Industries is ₹13,753.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DOMS Industries are ₹2,304.90 and ₹2,006.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DOMS Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DOMS Industries is ₹3,060.00 and 52-week low of DOMS Industries is ₹2,006.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DOMS Industries has shown returns of -2.86% over the past day, -3.96% for the past month, -9.83% over 3 months, -5.96% over 1 year, 19.42% across 3 years, and 11.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DOMS Industries are 61.99 and 11.85 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.