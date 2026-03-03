Facebook Pixel Code
DOMS Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DOMS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Paper
Theme
FMCG
Index
BSE 1000BSE 500BSE FMCGBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of DOMS Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,266.30 Closed
-2.86₹ -66.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

DOMS Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,006.85₹2,304.90
₹2,266.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,006.85₹3,060.00
₹2,266.30
Open Price
₹2,006.85
Prev. Close
₹2,333.05
Volume
5,281

Over the last 5 years, the share price of DOMS Industries has gained 11.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.96%.

DOMS Industries’s current P/E of 61.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

DOMS Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DOMS Industries		-4.32-6.52-13.16-9.44-4.0319.4211.23
DB Corp		-0.73-10.64-15.01-18.727.3630.5416.59
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		1.781.248.55-2.0552.79-11.41-7.01
Navneet Education		-4.43-12.23-0.63-8.284.2113.6610.37
TCPL Packaging		-1.03-1.92-13.94-21.53-33.6327.3746.01
Jagran Prakashan		-0.61-5.88-10.47-12.45-5.05-3.962.71
Kokuyo Camlin		-4.21-5.24-15.26-31.98-22.552.573.43
Sandesh		-3.40-3.76-11.31-21.50-7.562.956.85
Linc		-6.71-5.99-9.67-19.50-0.24-7.3119.53
Repro India		-4.72-6.71-20.42-16.62-21.510.060.90
Universus Photo Imagings		18.99135.8488.2673.65141.643.7420.36
HT Media		-2.58-2.94-9.20-18.4922.094.57-4.04
Hindustan Media Ventures		-6.30-7.562.01-23.21-16.198.80-1.14
DIC India		-3.84-6.811.96-12.54-17.229.854.64
Sambhaav Media		1.20-7.20-22.8413.4311.1137.0923.93
Alkosign		-5.56-5.560-8.197.378.8917.65
Sundaram Multi Pap		-10.90-15.76-24.04-30.15-30.85-16.760.29
Orient Press		5.324.46-21.98-26.57-20.784.44-6.85
Infomedia Press		-1.33-12.77-25.22-28.12-3.174.184.93
Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers		2.51-0.82-32.33-39.56-33.104.2211.17

Over the last one year, DOMS Industries has declined 4.03% compared to peers like DB Corp (7.36%), Flair Writing Industries Ltd (52.79%), Navneet Education (4.21%). From a 5 year perspective, DOMS Industries has outperformed peers relative to DB Corp (16.59%) and Flair Writing Industries Ltd (-7.01%).

DOMS Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

DOMS Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,340.432,345.13
102,346.552,353.76
202,389.362,376.89
502,464.532,432.52
1002,501.752,472.48
2002,488.92,489.61

DOMS Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DOMS Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.28%, FII holding fell to 8.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

DOMS Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
33,00,0002.28786.06
8,90,2920.83212.07
6,50,9110.24155.05
3,60,5750.9885.89
3,19,057376
2,58,2780.6861.52
2,50,0002.0359.55
2,45,6190.4658.51
2,28,9241.0754.53
2,21,1920.2752.69

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

DOMS Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 06, 2026, 12:45 AM ISTDOMS Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 02, 2026, 11:56 PM ISTDOMS Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 02, 2026, 9:55 PM ISTDOMS Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jan 30, 2026, 11:39 PM ISTDOMS Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jan 30, 2026, 11:33 PM ISTDOMS Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About DOMS Industries

DOMS Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991GJ2006PLC049275 and registration number is 049275. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of stationary articles such as pens and pencils of all kinds whether or not mechanical, pencil leads, date, sealing or numbering stamps, hand-operated devices for printing or embossing labels, hand printing sets, prepared typewriter ribbons and inked pads, globes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1709.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gianmatteo Terruzzi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Santosh Raveshia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Chandni Somaiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rajani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ketan Rajani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Om Raveshia
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Annalisa Matilde Elena Barbera
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Massimo Candela
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Luca Pelosin
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Darshika Thacker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehul Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mistry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohan Ghalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on DOMS Industries Share Price

What is the share price of DOMS Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DOMS Industries is ₹2,266.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is DOMS Industries?

The DOMS Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DOMS Industries?

The market cap of DOMS Industries is ₹13,753.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DOMS Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DOMS Industries are ₹2,304.90 and ₹2,006.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DOMS Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DOMS Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DOMS Industries is ₹3,060.00 and 52-week low of DOMS Industries is ₹2,006.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the DOMS Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The DOMS Industries has shown returns of -2.86% over the past day, -3.96% for the past month, -9.83% over 3 months, -5.96% over 1 year, 19.42% across 3 years, and 11.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DOMS Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DOMS Industries are 61.99 and 11.85 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

DOMS Industries News

