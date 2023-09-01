Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|70,86,507
|1.59
|335.55
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|59,76,853
|2.43
|283
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|19,00,610
|1.05
|89.99
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|18,82,205
|0.26
|89.12
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|9,13,905
|1.46
|43.27
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|7,91,671
|1.54
|37.49
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|4,74,275
|0.52
|22.46
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|3,25,699
|1.11
|15.42
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|2,64,000
|2.1
|12.5
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|1,85,867
|0.54
|8.8
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
La Opala RG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101WB1987PLC042512 and registration number is 042512. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of table or kitchen glassware. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 322.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of La Opala RG Ltd. is ₹4,797.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of La Opala RG Ltd. is 36.45 and PB ratio of La Opala RG Ltd. is 6.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for La Opala RG Ltd. is ₹432.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which La Opala RG Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of La Opala RG Ltd. is ₹479.75 and 52-week low of La Opala RG Ltd. is ₹325.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.