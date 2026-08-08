What is the share price of La Opala RG? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for La Opala RG is ₹190.15 as on .

What kind of stock is La Opala RG? The La Opala RG is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of La Opala RG? The market cap of La Opala RG is ₹2,110.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of La Opala RG? Today’s highest and lowest price of La Opala RG are ₹195.40 and ₹189.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of La Opala RG? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which La Opala RG stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of La Opala RG is ₹279.55 and 52-week low of La Opala RG is ₹163.00 as on .

How has the La Opala RG performed historically in terms of returns? The La Opala RG has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, 5.87% for the past month, 2.12% over 3 months, -28.01% over 1 year, -25.3% across 3 years, and -7.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of La Opala RG? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of La Opala RG are 22.87 and 2.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global