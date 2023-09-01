Follow Us

LA OPALA RG LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹432.20 Closed
-1.4-6.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
La Opala RG Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹424.80₹442.00
₹432.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹325.70₹479.75
₹432.20
Open Price
₹438.35
Prev. Close
₹438.35
Volume
92,166

La Opala RG Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1440.83
  • R2450.02
  • R3458.03
  • Pivot
    432.82
  • S1423.63
  • S2415.62
  • S3406.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5402.25432.28
  • 10394.19432.91
  • 20371.99437.64
  • 50354.07436.61
  • 100314.78421.46
  • 200333.09399.37

La Opala RG Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.16-6.569.4923.9123.62114.4378.17
5.075.4128.8120.36-8.20184.1270.57
0.72-11.78-17.60-6.30-20.22483.0938.64
1.71-6.483.3432.4323.75178.89109.56
-3.97-4.16-9.28-16.694.397,354.248,357.69
044.7450.0055.6652.07-40.43-86.19
8.119.595.82-0.12-9.19-9.19-9.19
0-7.14-13.330-38.10116.6730.00

La Opala RG Ltd. Share Holdings

La Opala RG Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan70,86,5071.59335.55
DSP Small Cap Fund59,76,8532.43283
UTI Mid Cap Fund19,00,6101.0589.99
Nippon India Small Cap Fund18,82,2050.2689.12
UTI Small Cap Fund9,13,9051.4643.27
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund7,91,6711.5437.49
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund4,74,2750.5222.46
ITI Small Cap Fund3,25,6991.1115.42
Bank of India Small Cap Fund2,64,0002.112.5
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund1,85,8670.548.8
View All Mutual Funds

La Opala RG Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About La Opala RG Ltd.

La Opala RG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101WB1987PLC042512 and registration number is 042512. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of table or kitchen glassware. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 322.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ajit Jhunjhunwala
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Jhunjhunwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Gujral
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Churiwal
    Director
  • Mr. Subir Bose
    Director
  • Prof. Santanu Ray
    Director
  • Ms. Suparna Chakrabortti
    Director

FAQs on La Opala RG Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of La Opala RG Ltd.?

The market cap of La Opala RG Ltd. is ₹4,797.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of La Opala RG Ltd.?

P/E ratio of La Opala RG Ltd. is 36.45 and PB ratio of La Opala RG Ltd. is 6.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of La Opala RG Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for La Opala RG Ltd. is ₹432.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of La Opala RG Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which La Opala RG Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of La Opala RG Ltd. is ₹479.75 and 52-week low of La Opala RG Ltd. is ₹325.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

