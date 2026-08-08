Here's the live share price of La Opala RG along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|La Opala RG
|3.31
|5.87
|2.12
|-7.22
|-28.01
|-25.30
|-7.14
|Asahi India Glass
|2.89
|3.40
|6.38
|-7.93
|7.66
|19.22
|20.13
|Borosil Renewables
|-1.42
|-9.79
|-3.05
|7.77
|-8.50
|2.95
|10.00
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|-4.36
|-13.68
|9.88
|14.82
|8.50
|3.46
|12.73
|Sejal Glass
|-3.28
|-2.54
|-8.74
|7.34
|26.95
|48.04
|121.63
|Haldyn Glass
|13.08
|9.14
|20.54
|43.30
|2.36
|12.86
|28.41
|Empire Industries
|2.00
|7.44
|17.76
|14.86
|2.68
|8.63
|4.75
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|-9.66
|-39.47
|-55.40
|-57.59
|-59.34
|-7.75
|-20.46
|Jai Mata Glass
|26.83
|109.20
|100.00
|90.58
|31.41
|35.29
|65.86
|Triveni Glass
|-20.70
|7.85
|0.29
|-12.27
|-47.92
|-26.80
|3.16
|Agarwal Fortune India
|-5.00
|4.76
|6.52
|2.05
|-9.25
|-5.04
|55.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, La Opala RG has declined 28.01% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), Saint-Gobain Sekurit India (8.50%). From a 5 year perspective, La Opala RG has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|186
|190.39
|10
|186.71
|188.47
|20
|184.72
|186.48
|50
|180.79
|183.52
|100
|180.28
|185.38
|200
|195.2
|197.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, La Opala RG saw a rise in promoter holding to 66.28%, while DII stake decreased to 18.60%, FII holding fell to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|94,44,822
|0.42
|170.48
|65,77,549
|0.6
|118.72
|12,32,689
|0.84
|22.25
|8,76,074
|0.13
|15.81
|7,01,139
|0.4
|12.66
|5,03,843
|0.24
|9.09
|3,95,461
|0.2
|7.14
|21,572
|0.22
|0.4
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:24 PM IST IST
|La Opala RG - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|La Opala RG - Letters Sent To Shareholders Whose Email Addresses Are Not Registered With The Company/ RTA/ Dps
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|La Opala RG - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|La Opala RG - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|La Opala RG - Notice Of The 39Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
La Opala RG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101WB1987PLC042512 and registration number is 042512. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of table or kitchen glassware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 309.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for La Opala RG is ₹190.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The La Opala RG is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of La Opala RG is ₹2,110.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of La Opala RG are ₹195.40 and ₹189.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which La Opala RG stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of La Opala RG is ₹279.55 and 52-week low of La Opala RG is ₹163.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The La Opala RG has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, 5.87% for the past month, 2.12% over 3 months, -28.01% over 1 year, -25.3% across 3 years, and -7.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of La Opala RG are 22.87 and 2.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.63 per annum.
Source: Dion Global