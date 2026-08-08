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La Opala RG Share Price

NSE
BSE

LA OPALA RG

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Glass
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of La Opala RG along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹190.15 Closed
-1.83₹ -3.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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La Opala RG Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹189.50₹195.40
₹190.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹163.00₹279.55
₹190.15
Open Price
₹195.40
Prev. Close
₹193.70
Volume
10,220

Source: Dion Global

La Opala RG Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
La Opala RG		3.315.872.12-7.22-28.01-25.30-7.14
Asahi India Glass		2.893.406.38-7.937.6619.2220.13
Borosil Renewables		-1.42-9.79-3.057.77-8.502.9510.00
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		-4.36-13.689.8814.828.503.4612.73
Sejal Glass		-3.28-2.54-8.747.3426.9548.04121.63
Haldyn Glass		13.089.1420.5443.302.3612.8628.41
Empire Industries		2.007.4417.7614.862.688.634.75
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.66-39.47-55.40-57.59-59.34-7.75-20.46
Jai Mata Glass		26.83109.20100.0090.5831.4135.2965.86
Triveni Glass		-20.707.850.29-12.27-47.92-26.803.16
Agarwal Fortune India		-5.004.766.522.05-9.25-5.0455.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, La Opala RG has declined 28.01% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), Saint-Gobain Sekurit India (8.50%). From a 5 year perspective, La Opala RG has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).

La Opala RG Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

La Opala RG Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5186190.39
10186.71188.47
20184.72186.48
50180.79183.52
100180.28185.38
200195.2197.74

Source: Dion Global

La Opala RG Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, La Opala RG saw a rise in promoter holding to 66.28%, while DII stake decreased to 18.60%, FII holding fell to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

La Opala RG Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
94,44,8220.42170.48
65,77,5490.6118.72
12,32,6890.8422.25
8,76,0740.1315.81
7,01,1390.412.66
5,03,8430.249.09
3,95,4610.27.14
21,5720.220.4

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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La Opala RG Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:24 PM IST ISTLa Opala RG - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday
Aug 04, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTLa Opala RG - Letters Sent To Shareholders Whose Email Addresses Are Not Registered With The Company/ RTA/ Dps
Aug 03, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTLa Opala RG - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 03, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTLa Opala RG - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTLa Opala RG - Notice Of The 39Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About La Opala RG

La Opala RG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101WB1987PLC042512 and registration number is 042512. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of table or kitchen glassware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 309.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ajit Jhunjhunwala
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Jhunjhunwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Subir Bose
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Suparna Chakrabortti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on La Opala RG Share Price

What is the share price of La Opala RG?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for La Opala RG is ₹190.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is La Opala RG?

The La Opala RG is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of La Opala RG?

The market cap of La Opala RG is ₹2,110.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of La Opala RG?

Today’s highest and lowest price of La Opala RG are ₹195.40 and ₹189.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of La Opala RG?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which La Opala RG stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of La Opala RG is ₹279.55 and 52-week low of La Opala RG is ₹163.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the La Opala RG performed historically in terms of returns?

The La Opala RG has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, 5.87% for the past month, 2.12% over 3 months, -28.01% over 1 year, -25.3% across 3 years, and -7.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of La Opala RG?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of La Opala RG are 22.87 and 2.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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