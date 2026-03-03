Here's the live share price of Bansal Wire Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bansal Wire Industries has declined 6.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.53%.
Bansal Wire Industries’s current P/E of 25.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bansal Wire Industries
|-4.79
|-7.71
|-19.95
|-30.68
|-22.85
|-9.97
|-6.11
|JSW Steel
|1.10
|3.19
|10.52
|18.27
|29.90
|22.92
|24.27
|Tata Steel
|0.84
|9.30
|26.36
|25.69
|52.27
|25.40
|22.11
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|3.28
|7.22
|25.33
|27.55
|55.55
|23.55
|16.10
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1.10
|-1.26
|4.45
|-9.98
|19.64
|44.82
|17.46
|NMDC Steel
|3.23
|-4.15
|-3.99
|-7.25
|16.05
|1.44
|4.68
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|-6.18
|-0.54
|-10.25
|-29.96
|-3.83
|37.81
|112.61
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|-5.30
|-0.60
|-2.72
|-10.15
|-11.86
|26.97
|41.86
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|2.39
|1.16
|-2.52
|-12.10
|18.61
|21.18
|29.03
|Prakash Industries
|-4.81
|5.93
|-3.61
|-21.56
|-6.70
|32.44
|16.27
|Steel Exchange India
|4.55
|0.25
|-7.36
|-11.34
|-2.66
|-20.83
|8.84
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|-7.94
|-4.82
|-3.82
|1.27
|12.24
|3.08
|1.84
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-4.43
|-9.17
|-3.57
|-19.31
|-12.61
|0.14
|5.36
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-4.48
|-3.10
|-9.40
|-20.91
|-19.56
|-21.80
|-13.72
|Manaksia Steels
|-7.34
|-11.04
|-12.38
|-5.24
|20.40
|9.92
|20.91
|Aerpace Industries
|-9.86
|-10.34
|21.90
|-4.27
|14.65
|157.46
|60.90
|Supershakti Metaliks
|-5.33
|-14.82
|-26.30
|-34.16
|-21.98
|-18.26
|-4.98
|Incredible Industries
|-1.30
|-8.30
|-13.41
|-19.91
|14.27
|18.85
|10.76
|Sharda Ispat
|-3.28
|-6.51
|-15.98
|-41.31
|-43.17
|40.33
|23.92
|Bonlon Industries
|-5.26
|-16.18
|8.02
|1.07
|81.93
|-11.19
|18.86
Over the last one year, Bansal Wire Industries has declined 22.85% compared to peers like JSW Steel (29.90%), Tata Steel (52.27%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (55.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Bansal Wire Industries has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (24.27%) and Tata Steel (22.11%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|267.33
|265.75
|10
|270.68
|268.39
|20
|272.41
|272.24
|50
|287.6
|284.58
|100
|303
|302.37
|200
|339.81
|327.78
In the latest quarter, Bansal Wire Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.67%, FII holding fell to 2.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|46,13,196
|0.77
|126.84
|25,50,000
|0.68
|70.11
|23,53,762
|0.64
|64.72
|18,42,705
|0.57
|50.67
|12,69,218
|0.66
|34.9
|9,57,697
|0.51
|26.33
|9,53,752
|0.99
|26.22
|9,23,248
|0.55
|25.38
|8,08,359
|0.74
|22.23
|7,48,800
|0.94
|20.59
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:20 AM IST
|Bansal Wire Ind. - Disclosure Under SEBI(Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Feb 11, 2026, 1:23 AM IST
|Bansal Wire Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
|Bansal Wire Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 201
|Feb 04, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
|Bansal Wire Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 23, 2026, 9:50 PM IST
|Bansal Wire Industri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL1985PLC022737 and registration number is 022737. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3203.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bansal Wire Industries is ₹255.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bansal Wire Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bansal Wire Industries is ₹4,002.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bansal Wire Industries are ₹259.60 and ₹249.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bansal Wire Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bansal Wire Industries is ₹431.95 and 52-week low of Bansal Wire Industries is ₹249.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bansal Wire Industries has shown returns of -2.61% over the past day, -7.81% for the past month, -21.01% over 3 months, -24.53% over 1 year, -9.97% across 3 years, and -6.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bansal Wire Industries are 25.99 and 2.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.