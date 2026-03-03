Facebook Pixel Code
Bansal Wire Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANSAL WIRE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bansal Wire Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹255.65 Closed
-2.61₹ -6.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bansal Wire Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹249.20₹259.60
₹255.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹249.20₹431.95
₹255.65
Open Price
₹255.00
Prev. Close
₹262.50
Volume
2,836

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bansal Wire Industries has declined 6.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.53%.

Bansal Wire Industries’s current P/E of 25.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bansal Wire Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bansal Wire Industries		-4.79-7.71-19.95-30.68-22.85-9.97-6.11
JSW Steel		1.103.1910.5218.2729.9022.9224.27
Tata Steel		0.849.3026.3625.6952.2725.4022.11
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		3.287.2225.3327.5555.5523.5516.10
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1.10-1.264.45-9.9819.6444.8217.46
NMDC Steel		3.23-4.15-3.99-7.2516.051.444.68
Lloyds Engineering Works		-6.18-0.54-10.25-29.96-3.8337.81112.61
Technocraft Industries (India)		-5.30-0.60-2.72-10.15-11.8626.9741.86
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		2.391.16-2.52-12.1018.6121.1829.03
Prakash Industries		-4.815.93-3.61-21.56-6.7032.4416.27
Steel Exchange India		4.550.25-7.36-11.34-2.66-20.838.84
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		-7.94-4.82-3.821.2712.243.081.84
Beekay Steel Industries		-4.43-9.17-3.57-19.31-12.610.145.36
Vraj Iron & Steel		-4.48-3.10-9.40-20.91-19.56-21.80-13.72
Manaksia Steels		-7.34-11.04-12.38-5.2420.409.9220.91
Aerpace Industries		-9.86-10.3421.90-4.2714.65157.4660.90
Supershakti Metaliks		-5.33-14.82-26.30-34.16-21.98-18.26-4.98
Incredible Industries		-1.30-8.30-13.41-19.9114.2718.8510.76
Sharda Ispat		-3.28-6.51-15.98-41.31-43.1740.3323.92
Bonlon Industries		-5.26-16.188.021.0781.93-11.1918.86

Over the last one year, Bansal Wire Industries has declined 22.85% compared to peers like JSW Steel (29.90%), Tata Steel (52.27%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (55.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Bansal Wire Industries has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (24.27%) and Tata Steel (22.11%).

Bansal Wire Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bansal Wire Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5267.33265.75
10270.68268.39
20272.41272.24
50287.6284.58
100303302.37
200339.81327.78

Bansal Wire Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bansal Wire Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.67%, FII holding fell to 2.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bansal Wire Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
46,13,1960.77126.84
25,50,0000.6870.11
23,53,7620.6464.72
18,42,7050.5750.67
12,69,2180.6634.9
9,57,6970.5126.33
9,53,7520.9926.22
9,23,2480.5525.38
8,08,3590.7422.23
7,48,8000.9420.59

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Bansal Wire Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 12:20 AM ISTBansal Wire Ind. - Disclosure Under SEBI(Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Feb 11, 2026, 1:23 AM ISTBansal Wire Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Feb 10, 2026, 11:21 PM ISTBansal Wire Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 201
Feb 04, 2026, 11:36 PM ISTBansal Wire Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 23, 2026, 9:50 PM ISTBansal Wire Industri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Bansal Wire Industries

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL1985PLC022737 and registration number is 022737. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3203.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pranav Bansal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Satish Prakash Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sunita Bindal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ritu Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bansal Wire Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Bansal Wire Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bansal Wire Industries is ₹255.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bansal Wire Industries?

The Bansal Wire Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bansal Wire Industries?

The market cap of Bansal Wire Industries is ₹4,002.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bansal Wire Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bansal Wire Industries are ₹259.60 and ₹249.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bansal Wire Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bansal Wire Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bansal Wire Industries is ₹431.95 and 52-week low of Bansal Wire Industries is ₹249.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bansal Wire Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bansal Wire Industries has shown returns of -2.61% over the past day, -7.81% for the past month, -21.01% over 3 months, -24.53% over 1 year, -9.97% across 3 years, and -6.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bansal Wire Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bansal Wire Industries are 25.99 and 2.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bansal Wire Industries News

