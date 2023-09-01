Follow Us

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. Share Price

INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park | Largecap | NSE
₹688.35 Closed
2.4316.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹672.55₹689.65
₹688.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹557.10₹774.90
₹688.35
Open Price
₹675.75
Prev. Close
₹672.00
Volume
41,43,248

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1694.58
  • R2700.67
  • R3711.68
  • Pivot
    683.57
  • S1677.48
  • S2666.47
  • S3660.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5740.79669.36
  • 10732.68663.68
  • 20719.21655.93
  • 50710.77644.92
  • 100662.93639.47
  • 200719.84644.69

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.577.095.9812.60-2.64154.66372.93
1.87-0.85-10.92-16.14-14.38213.17213.17
-7.7723.9861.4461.1938.34234.24-58.58
-2.61-0.1320.7448.0965.84247.74100.18

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund8,83,7500.456.62
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES7,73,1461.5549.53
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund7,13,1031.5545.68
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund6,49,2500.7141.59
UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund6,02,5591.5538.6
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan5,47,7500.1535.09
Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund4,84,7500.5331.06
SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF3,61,0031.5523.13
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund3,51,7500.2322.53
Tata Arbitrage Fund3,23,7500.320.74
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1999GOI101707 and registration number is 101707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1879.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 160.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Seema Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Kamlesh Kumar Mishra
    Director
  • Dr. Lokiah Ravikumar
    Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Namgyal Wangchuk
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devendra Pal Bharti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Sharma
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Gangeya
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is ₹55,68.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is 55.48 and PB ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is 22.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is ₹688.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is ₹774.90 and 52-week low of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is ₹557.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

