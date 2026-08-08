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Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
DigitalInternet & E-CommerceMobilityPremium ConsumptionRailway PSURuralTourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE Internet EconomyBSE MidCapBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE PSUBSE QualityBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹519.65 Closed
-0.14₹ -0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹514.40₹521.70
₹519.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹485.20₹739.00
₹519.65
Open Price
₹520.45
Prev. Close
₹520.40
Volume
60,252

Source: Dion Global

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		6.043.74-8.59-16.80-28.54-7.36-0.37
BLS International Services		6.332.17-12.85-13.84-36.141.2347.07
LE Travenues Technology		-10.86-17.603.99-18.20-26.702.801.67
Thomas Cook (India)		-0.34-2.354.25-11.93-32.392.9711.38
Easy Trip Planners		-0.30-7.31-17.93-3.80-28.60-30.97-15.61
Yatra Online		0.38-5.52-2.73-28.558.66-7.67-4.68
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-2.36-0.11-8.06-36.39-55.47-33.13-21.45
International Travel House		1.36-3.45-7.49-7.53-33.60-2.2631.16
Trade Wings		-0.9813.947.28-14.791,204.85135.4366.48
Autoriders International		2.84-9.37-31.48-34.3460.10299.36129.52
Growington Ventures India		20.005.41-8.2413.04-43.88-58.1111.75
Helloji Holidays		0-7.54-4.03-7.75-3.95-1.34-0.80
LGT Global Hospitality		-6.821.69-26.65-34.08-49.60-20.42-12.81
Yaan Enterprises		12.1323.57-0.048.8152.7374.8542.40
Naturewings Holidays		14.146.5315.80-2.56-14.09-3.98-2.41
Landmark Global Learning		0.52-28.42-45.41-74.09-81.57-46.25-31.10
UHM Vacation		6.48-23.44-72.27-72.27-72.27-34.79-22.63
Travels & Rentals		26.2526.57-50.68-48.73-77.94-42.41-28.18
Sailani Tours N Travels		0-9.96-9.96-30.44-15.21-13.12-6.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has declined 28.54% compared to peers like BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%), Thomas Cook (India) (-32.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has underperformed peers relative to BLS International Services (47.07%) and LE Travenues Technology (1.67%).

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5495.62505.3
10495.53501.9
20498.47501.8
50510.06510.99
100524.18533.82
200594.39582.12

Source: Dion Global

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 14.86%, FII holding fell to 3.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
80,22,9971.3403.48
47,41,3350.28238.44
36,29,5510.35182.53
19,71,5790.5499.15
10,38,8652.7752.24
7,76,2221.1239.04
6,76,8160.4334.04
4,69,5860.3923.62
4,60,1831.5723.14
3,30,9420.2416.64

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTIRCTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTIRCTC - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of IRCTC Limited Scheduled For Wednesday, Au
Jul 20, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTIRCTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 16, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTIRCTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 14, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTIRCTC - Board Comments On Fines Levied By The Exchanges For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1999GOI101707 and registration number is 101707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5214.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 160.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Himalian
    Director
  • Mr. Namgyal Wangchuk
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devendra Pal Bharti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivendra Shukla
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Gangeya
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹519.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation?

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation?

The market cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹41,572.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation are ₹521.70 and ₹514.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹739.00 and 52-week low of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹485.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, 3.74% for the past month, -8.59% over 3 months, -28.54% over 1 year, -7.36% across 3 years, and -0.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation are 29.83 and 9.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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