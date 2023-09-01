Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.57
|7.09
|5.98
|12.60
|-2.64
|154.66
|372.93
|1.87
|-0.85
|-10.92
|-16.14
|-14.38
|213.17
|213.17
|-7.77
|23.98
|61.44
|61.19
|38.34
|234.24
|-58.58
|-2.61
|-0.13
|20.74
|48.09
|65.84
|247.74
|100.18
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|8,83,750
|0.4
|56.62
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|7,73,146
|1.55
|49.53
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|7,13,103
|1.55
|45.68
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|6,49,250
|0.71
|41.59
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|6,02,559
|1.55
|38.6
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|5,47,750
|0.15
|35.09
|Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund
|4,84,750
|0.53
|31.06
|SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF
|3,61,003
|1.55
|23.13
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|3,51,750
|0.23
|22.53
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|3,23,750
|0.3
|20.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1999GOI101707 and registration number is 101707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1879.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 160.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is ₹55,68.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is 55.48 and PB ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is 22.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is ₹688.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is ₹774.90 and 52-week low of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is ₹557.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.