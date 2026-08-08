What is the share price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹519.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation? The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation? The market cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹41,572.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation are ₹521.70 and ₹514.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹739.00 and 52-week low of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹485.20 as on .

How has the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, 3.74% for the past month, -8.59% over 3 months, -28.54% over 1 year, -7.36% across 3 years, and -0.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation are 29.83 and 9.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global