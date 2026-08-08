Here's the live share price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|6.04
|3.74
|-8.59
|-16.80
|-28.54
|-7.36
|-0.37
|BLS International Services
|6.33
|2.17
|-12.85
|-13.84
|-36.14
|1.23
|47.07
|LE Travenues Technology
|-10.86
|-17.60
|3.99
|-18.20
|-26.70
|2.80
|1.67
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-0.34
|-2.35
|4.25
|-11.93
|-32.39
|2.97
|11.38
|Easy Trip Planners
|-0.30
|-7.31
|-17.93
|-3.80
|-28.60
|-30.97
|-15.61
|Yatra Online
|0.38
|-5.52
|-2.73
|-28.55
|8.66
|-7.67
|-4.68
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-2.36
|-0.11
|-8.06
|-36.39
|-55.47
|-33.13
|-21.45
|International Travel House
|1.36
|-3.45
|-7.49
|-7.53
|-33.60
|-2.26
|31.16
|Trade Wings
|-0.98
|13.94
|7.28
|-14.79
|1,204.85
|135.43
|66.48
|Autoriders International
|2.84
|-9.37
|-31.48
|-34.34
|60.10
|299.36
|129.52
|Growington Ventures India
|20.00
|5.41
|-8.24
|13.04
|-43.88
|-58.11
|11.75
|Helloji Holidays
|0
|-7.54
|-4.03
|-7.75
|-3.95
|-1.34
|-0.80
|LGT Global Hospitality
|-6.82
|1.69
|-26.65
|-34.08
|-49.60
|-20.42
|-12.81
|Yaan Enterprises
|12.13
|23.57
|-0.04
|8.81
|52.73
|74.85
|42.40
|Naturewings Holidays
|14.14
|6.53
|15.80
|-2.56
|-14.09
|-3.98
|-2.41
|Landmark Global Learning
|0.52
|-28.42
|-45.41
|-74.09
|-81.57
|-46.25
|-31.10
|UHM Vacation
|6.48
|-23.44
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-34.79
|-22.63
|Travels & Rentals
|26.25
|26.57
|-50.68
|-48.73
|-77.94
|-42.41
|-28.18
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|-9.96
|-9.96
|-30.44
|-15.21
|-13.12
|-6.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has declined 28.54% compared to peers like BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%), Thomas Cook (India) (-32.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has underperformed peers relative to BLS International Services (47.07%) and LE Travenues Technology (1.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|495.62
|505.3
|10
|495.53
|501.9
|20
|498.47
|501.8
|50
|510.06
|510.99
|100
|524.18
|533.82
|200
|594.39
|582.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 14.86%, FII holding fell to 3.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|80,22,997
|1.3
|403.48
|47,41,335
|0.28
|238.44
|36,29,551
|0.35
|182.53
|19,71,579
|0.54
|99.15
|10,38,865
|2.77
|52.24
|7,76,222
|1.12
|39.04
|6,76,816
|0.43
|34.04
|4,69,586
|0.39
|23.62
|4,60,183
|1.57
|23.14
|3,30,942
|0.24
|16.64
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|IRCTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|IRCTC - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of IRCTC Limited Scheduled For Wednesday, Au
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|IRCTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|IRCTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|IRCTC - Board Comments On Fines Levied By The Exchanges For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1999GOI101707 and registration number is 101707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5214.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 160.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹519.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹41,572.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation are ₹521.70 and ₹514.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹739.00 and 52-week low of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹485.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, 3.74% for the past month, -8.59% over 3 months, -28.54% over 1 year, -7.36% across 3 years, and -0.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation are 29.83 and 9.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.73 per annum.
Source: Dion Global