What is the Market Cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is ₹55,68.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is 55.48 and PB ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is 22.22 as on .

What is the share price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is ₹688.35 as on .