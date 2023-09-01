Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|1,50,00,000
|2.99
|598.88
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|33,56,934
|1.59
|134.03
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|25,90,457
|1.59
|103.42
|360 ONE Focused Equity Fund
|24,36,111
|2.24
|97.26
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|15,44,174
|1.48
|61.65
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|9,32,773
|1
|37.24
|Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund
|7,09,493
|1.53
|28.33
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund
|5,00,000
|1.16
|19.96
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund
|5,00,000
|2.04
|19.96
|ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund
|4,67,649
|0.52
|16.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CMS Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2008PLC180479 and registration number is 180479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1407.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 153.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CMS Info Systems Ltd. is ₹5,607.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CMS Info Systems Ltd. is 20.11 and PB ratio of CMS Info Systems Ltd. is 3.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMS Info Systems Ltd. is ₹358.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMS Info Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMS Info Systems Ltd. is ₹409.40 and 52-week low of CMS Info Systems Ltd. is ₹254.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.