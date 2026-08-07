Here's the live share price of CMS Info Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
|NDL Ventures
|-1.08
|-3.43
|4.19
|26.57
|93.53
|-2.97
|-21.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CMS Info Systems has declined 39.12% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, CMS Info Systems has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|271.4
|274.01
|10
|272.35
|273.33
|20
|270.39
|274.28
|50
|285.84
|281.52
|100
|290.43
|293.38
|200
|316.45
|321.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CMS Info Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 36.00%, FII holding fell to 22.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,45,83,534
|1.02
|409.21
|96,96,747
|0.19
|272.09
|63,98,098
|0.96
|179.53
|60,41,949
|3.03
|169.54
|18,64,154
|0.56
|52.31
|13,46,282
|0.07
|37.78
|10,08,473
|1.97
|28.3
|9,38,802
|0.24
|26.34
|8,67,192
|2.2
|24.33
|8,48,741
|0.72
|23.82
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|CMS Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|CMS Info Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter En
|Jun 19, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|CMS Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jun 19, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|CMS Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Closure of Buy Back
|Jun 04, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|CMS Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
CMS Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2008PLC180479 and registration number is 180479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2272.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 164.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMS Info Systems is ₹272.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CMS Info Systems is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CMS Info Systems is ₹4,361.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CMS Info Systems are ₹280.50 and ₹272.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMS Info Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMS Info Systems is ₹454.05 and 52-week low of CMS Info Systems is ₹255.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CMS Info Systems has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, 2.02% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, -39.12% over 1 year, -11.21% across 3 years, and 2.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CMS Info Systems are 14.38 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global