CMS Info Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CMS INFO SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹358.30 Closed
-0.82-2.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CMS Info Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹357.00₹366.00
₹358.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹254.20₹409.40
₹358.30
Open Price
₹363.70
Prev. Close
₹361.25
Volume
5,25,930

CMS Info Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1363.67
  • R2369.33
  • R3372.67
  • Pivot
    360.33
  • S1354.67
  • S2351.33
  • S3345.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5304.9358.39
  • 10298.62359.56
  • 20290.05363.98
  • 50275.57362.19
  • 100258.12347.3
  • 200257.32326.12

CMS Info Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

CMS Info Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

CMS Info Systems Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund1,50,00,0002.99598.88
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund33,56,9341.59134.03
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund25,90,4571.59103.42
360 ONE Focused Equity Fund24,36,1112.2497.26
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund15,44,1741.4861.65
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund9,32,773137.24
Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund7,09,4931.5328.33
Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund5,00,0001.1619.96
Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund5,00,0002.0419.96
ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund4,67,6490.5216.88

CMS Info Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CMS Info Systems Ltd.

CMS Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2008PLC180479 and registration number is 180479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1407.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 153.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shyamala Gopinath
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kaul
    Exe.Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jimmy Lachmandas Mahtani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tapan Ray
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Krzysztof Wieslaw Jamroz
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manju Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sayali Karanjkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on CMS Info Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CMS Info Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of CMS Info Systems Ltd. is ₹5,607.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CMS Info Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CMS Info Systems Ltd. is 20.11 and PB ratio of CMS Info Systems Ltd. is 3.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CMS Info Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMS Info Systems Ltd. is ₹358.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CMS Info Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMS Info Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMS Info Systems Ltd. is ₹409.40 and 52-week low of CMS Info Systems Ltd. is ₹254.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

