What is the share price of CMS Info Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMS Info Systems is ₹272.50 as on .

What kind of stock is CMS Info Systems? The CMS Info Systems is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CMS Info Systems? The market cap of CMS Info Systems is ₹4,361.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CMS Info Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of CMS Info Systems are ₹280.50 and ₹272.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CMS Info Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMS Info Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMS Info Systems is ₹454.05 and 52-week low of CMS Info Systems is ₹255.10 as on .

How has the CMS Info Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The CMS Info Systems has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, 2.02% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, -39.12% over 1 year, -11.21% across 3 years, and 2.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CMS Info Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CMS Info Systems are 14.38 and 1.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global