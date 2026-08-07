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CMS Info Systems Share Price

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BSE

CMS INFO SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Service
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BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of CMS Info Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹272.50 Closed
-1.61₹ -4.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CMS Info Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹272.50₹280.50
₹272.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹255.10₹454.05
₹272.50
Open Price
₹280.50
Prev. Close
₹276.95
Volume
5,324

Source: Dion Global

CMS Info Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67
NDL Ventures		-1.08-3.434.1926.5793.53-2.97-21.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CMS Info Systems has declined 39.12% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, CMS Info Systems has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

CMS Info Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CMS Info Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5271.4274.01
10272.35273.33
20270.39274.28
50285.84281.52
100290.43293.38
200316.45321.4

Source: Dion Global

CMS Info Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CMS Info Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 36.00%, FII holding fell to 22.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CMS Info Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,45,83,5341.02409.21
96,96,7470.19272.09
63,98,0980.96179.53
60,41,9493.03169.54
18,64,1540.5652.31
13,46,2820.0737.78
10,08,4731.9728.3
9,38,8020.2426.34
8,67,1922.224.33
8,48,7410.7223.82

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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CMS Info Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTCMS Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTCMS Info Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter En
Jun 19, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTCMS Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jun 19, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTCMS Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Closure of Buy Back
Jun 04, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTCMS Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About CMS Info Systems

CMS Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2008PLC180479 and registration number is 180479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2272.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 164.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shyamala Gopinath
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kaul
    Exec. Vice Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Krzysztof Wieslaw Jamroz
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sayali Karanjkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Jerome
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on CMS Info Systems Share Price

What is the share price of CMS Info Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMS Info Systems is ₹272.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CMS Info Systems?

The CMS Info Systems is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CMS Info Systems?

The market cap of CMS Info Systems is ₹4,361.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CMS Info Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CMS Info Systems are ₹280.50 and ₹272.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CMS Info Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMS Info Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMS Info Systems is ₹454.05 and 52-week low of CMS Info Systems is ₹255.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CMS Info Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The CMS Info Systems has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, 2.02% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, -39.12% over 1 year, -11.21% across 3 years, and 2.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CMS Info Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CMS Info Systems are 14.38 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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