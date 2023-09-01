Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shriram Properties Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHRIRAM PROPERTIES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹95.70 Closed
3.743.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shriram Properties Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.55₹96.45
₹95.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.00₹94.35
₹95.70
Open Price
₹92.70
Prev. Close
₹92.25
Volume
67,95,973

Shriram Properties Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R197.48
  • R299.42
  • R3102.38
  • Pivot
    94.52
  • S192.58
  • S289.62
  • S387.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 575.0288.77
  • 1075.2884.8
  • 2075.6279.69
  • 5080.6273.6
  • 10074.870.77
  • 20078.1470.74

Shriram Properties Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.2439.3040.3247.0313.24-4.27-4.27
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Shriram Properties Ltd. Share Holdings

Shriram Properties Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund18,30,8710.0412.72
HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund12,71,1250.758.83
Sundaram Balanced Advantage Fund9,89,1000.446.87
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III45,1250.420.31
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI22,6250.430.16
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III22,8750.490.16
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV21,6250.410.15
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V21,6250.490.15
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV14,3750.460.1

Shriram Properties Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shriram Properties Ltd.

Shriram Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN2000PLC044560 and registration number is 044560. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 206.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Murali
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Natarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K G Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anita Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Prof. R Vaidyanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T S Vijayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Kantilal Mandot
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Raphael Rene Dawson
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Shriram Properties Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Properties Ltd.?

The market cap of Shriram Properties Ltd. is ₹1,627.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shriram Properties Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shriram Properties Ltd. is 35.05 and PB ratio of Shriram Properties Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shriram Properties Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Properties Ltd. is ₹95.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shriram Properties Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Properties Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Properties Ltd. is ₹94.35 and 52-week low of Shriram Properties Ltd. is ₹53.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data