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Shriram Properties Share Price

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BSE

SHRIRAM PROPERTIES

Shriram Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shriram Properties along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.55 Closed
-0.35₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shriram Properties Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.91₹84.77
₹84.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.80₹99.50
₹84.55
Open Price
₹84.75
Prev. Close
₹84.85
Volume
13,499

Source: Dion Global

Shriram Properties Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shriram Properties		0.58-6.80-7.677.20-5.734.76-3.18
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shriram Properties has declined 5.73% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Shriram Properties has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Shriram Properties Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shriram Properties Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.4185.09
1085.5585.46
2086.9586.22
5087.8886.45
10083.0985.28
20083.7385.31

Source: Dion Global

Shriram Properties Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shriram Properties remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.43%, FII holding rose to 6.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shriram Properties Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,43,7380.455.44

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Shriram Properties Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTShriram Properties - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTShriram Properties - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Fin
Jul 23, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTShriram Properties - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Statutory Auditor
Jul 23, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTShriram Properties - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 15, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTShriram Properties - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN2000PLC044560 and registration number is 044560. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 193.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 170.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M Murali
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Deora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anita Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Prof. R Vaidyanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K G Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T S Vijayan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shriram Properties Share Price

What is the share price of Shriram Properties?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Properties is ₹84.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shriram Properties?

The Shriram Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Properties?

The market cap of Shriram Properties is ₹1,442.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shriram Properties?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shriram Properties are ₹84.77 and ₹83.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shriram Properties?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Properties is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Shriram Properties is ₹60.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shriram Properties performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shriram Properties has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -6.8% for the past month, -7.67% over 3 months, -5.73% over 1 year, 4.76% across 3 years, and -3.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shriram Properties?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shriram Properties are 14.32 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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