What is the Market Cap of Shriram Properties Ltd.? The market cap of Shriram Properties Ltd. is ₹1,627.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shriram Properties Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shriram Properties Ltd. is 35.05 and PB ratio of Shriram Properties Ltd. is 1.09 as on .

What is the share price of Shriram Properties Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Properties Ltd. is ₹95.70 as on .