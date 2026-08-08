Here's the live share price of Shriram Properties along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shriram Properties
|0.58
|-6.80
|-7.67
|7.20
|-5.73
|4.76
|-3.18
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shriram Properties has declined 5.73% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Shriram Properties has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.41
|85.09
|10
|85.55
|85.46
|20
|86.95
|86.22
|50
|87.88
|86.45
|100
|83.09
|85.28
|200
|83.73
|85.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shriram Properties remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.43%, FII holding rose to 6.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,43,738
|0.45
|5.44
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Shriram Properties - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Shriram Properties - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Fin
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Shriram Properties - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Statutory Auditor
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|Shriram Properties - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Shriram Properties - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Shriram Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN2000PLC044560 and registration number is 044560. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 193.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 170.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Properties is ₹84.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shriram Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shriram Properties is ₹1,442.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shriram Properties are ₹84.77 and ₹83.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Properties is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Shriram Properties is ₹60.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shriram Properties has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -6.8% for the past month, -7.67% over 3 months, -5.73% over 1 year, 4.76% across 3 years, and -3.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shriram Properties are 14.32 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global