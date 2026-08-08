What is the share price of Shriram Properties? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Properties is ₹84.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Shriram Properties? The Shriram Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Properties? The market cap of Shriram Properties is ₹1,442.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shriram Properties? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shriram Properties are ₹84.77 and ₹83.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shriram Properties? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Properties is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Shriram Properties is ₹60.80 as on .

How has the Shriram Properties performed historically in terms of returns? The Shriram Properties has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -6.8% for the past month, -7.67% over 3 months, -5.73% over 1 year, 4.76% across 3 years, and -3.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shriram Properties? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shriram Properties are 14.32 and 0.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global