Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.38
|5.18
|1.52
|6.06
|-8.64
|111.64
|-6.78
|-0.86
|8.27
|11.80
|-4.90
|-13.42
|286.44
|124.62
|0.36
|26.60
|16.99
|27.70
|-1.43
|220.27
|69.06
|3.97
|18.99
|15.02
|28.21
|11.10
|114.76
|45.93
|-1.35
|20.09
|14.74
|23.56
|0.66
|111.35
|-14.81
|-11.84
|-0.45
|25.31
|56.15
|88.78
|295.80
|321.01
|-2.43
|17.82
|16.10
|12.40
|12.49
|10.17
|80.87
|-2.76
|12.93
|15.98
|31.42
|47.09
|171.90
|8.58
|-0.82
|6.13
|10.93
|13.21
|-25.60
|81.37
|-12.89
|6.28
|20.62
|22.44
|55.29
|-7.62
|66.91
|-27.29
|0.27
|16.00
|33.69
|26.09
|10.56
|266.02
|68.30
|-2.99
|11.09
|16.13
|25.10
|8.85
|237.50
|84.79
|8.02
|33.23
|33.70
|38.71
|9.42
|183.55
|18.40
|6.76
|14.77
|4.68
|56.64
|72.74
|190.62
|33.63
|-3.00
|21.23
|17.18
|26.44
|1.21
|114.32
|12.96
|-2.97
|4.82
|-0.76
|5.67
|-23.24
|-10.92
|-50.10
|6.66
|18.67
|-9.70
|24.38
|180.07
|717.35
|497.76
|2.60
|14.73
|22.57
|24.37
|-21.69
|-28.59
|-74.57
|13.33
|30.77
|30.77
|-22.73
|-29.17
|-32.00
|-92.13
|-2.09
|10.19
|3.53
|17.76
|-5.26
|28.99
|-23.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|10,29,913
|0.32
|43.74
|SBI Contra Fund
|4,84,333
|0.15
|20.57
|SBI Magnum Comma Fund
|2,57,798
|2.42
|10.95
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|14,860
|0.85
|0.63
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI
|3,612
|0.42
|0.15
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Andhra Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010AP1964PLC001008 and registration number is 001008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of printing, writing and photocopying paper ready for use. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1380.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Andhra Paper Ltd. is ₹1,803.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Andhra Paper Ltd. is 3.24 and PB ratio of Andhra Paper Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Paper Ltd. is ₹453.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Paper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Paper Ltd. is ₹499.40 and 52-week low of Andhra Paper Ltd. is ₹371.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.