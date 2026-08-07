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Andhra Paper Share Price

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BSE

ANDHRA PAPER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Andhra Paper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.90 Closed
-1.40₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Andhra Paper Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.74₹60.99
₹59.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.03₹86.85
₹59.90
Open Price
₹60.76
Prev. Close
₹60.75
Volume
51,650

Source: Dion Global

Andhra Paper Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Andhra Paper has declined 21.96% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Andhra Paper has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Andhra Paper Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Andhra Paper Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.0361.59
1061.7261.69
2061.661.8
5062.1662.37
10063.1663.54
20066.1366.71

Source: Dion Global

Andhra Paper Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Andhra Paper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.48%, FII holding fell to 0.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Andhra Paper Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
51,95,0700.3232.39
50,02,9710.3431.5

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Andhra Paper Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTAndhra Paper - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTAndhra Paper - Outcome_Results
Jul 24, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTAndhra Paper - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,
Jul 23, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTAndhra Paper - Disclosure_Regulation30_Further Update On Resumption Of Manufacturing Operations At Kadiyam
Jul 21, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTAndhra Paper - Communication Sent To Shareholders_Regulation_30

Source: Dion Global

About Andhra Paper

Andhra Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010AP1964PLC001008 and registration number is 001008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1701.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shree Kumar Bangur
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Virendraa Bangur
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Saurabh Bangur
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virendra Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Papia Sengupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Andhra Paper Share Price

What is the share price of Andhra Paper?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Paper is ₹59.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Andhra Paper?

The Andhra Paper is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Paper?

The market cap of Andhra Paper is ₹1,191.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Andhra Paper?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Andhra Paper are ₹60.99 and ₹59.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andhra Paper?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Paper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Paper is ₹86.85 and 52-week low of Andhra Paper is ₹57.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Andhra Paper performed historically in terms of returns?

The Andhra Paper has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -13.02% over 3 months, -21.96% over 1 year, -10.01% across 3 years, and 3.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Andhra Paper?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andhra Paper are 43.12 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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