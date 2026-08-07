What is the share price of Andhra Paper? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Paper is ₹59.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Andhra Paper? The Andhra Paper is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Paper? The market cap of Andhra Paper is ₹1,191.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Andhra Paper? Today’s highest and lowest price of Andhra Paper are ₹60.99 and ₹59.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andhra Paper? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Paper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Paper is ₹86.85 and 52-week low of Andhra Paper is ₹57.03 as on .

How has the Andhra Paper performed historically in terms of returns? The Andhra Paper has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -13.02% over 3 months, -21.96% over 1 year, -10.01% across 3 years, and 3.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Andhra Paper? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andhra Paper are 43.12 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global