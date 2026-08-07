Here's the live share price of Andhra Paper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Andhra Paper has declined 21.96% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Andhra Paper has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62.03
|61.59
|10
|61.72
|61.69
|20
|61.6
|61.8
|50
|62.16
|62.37
|100
|63.16
|63.54
|200
|66.13
|66.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Andhra Paper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.48%, FII holding fell to 0.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|51,95,070
|0.32
|32.39
|50,02,971
|0.34
|31.5
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Andhra Paper - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Andhra Paper - Outcome_Results
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Andhra Paper - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Andhra Paper - Disclosure_Regulation30_Further Update On Resumption Of Manufacturing Operations At Kadiyam
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Andhra Paper - Communication Sent To Shareholders_Regulation_30
Source: Dion Global
Andhra Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010AP1964PLC001008 and registration number is 001008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1701.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Paper is ₹59.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Andhra Paper is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Andhra Paper is ₹1,191.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Andhra Paper are ₹60.99 and ₹59.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Paper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Paper is ₹86.85 and 52-week low of Andhra Paper is ₹57.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Andhra Paper has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -13.02% over 3 months, -21.96% over 1 year, -10.01% across 3 years, and 3.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andhra Paper are 43.12 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.
Source: Dion Global