ANDHRA PAPER LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹453.55 Closed
2.6611.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Andhra Paper Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹438.55₹457.50
₹453.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹371.00₹499.40
₹453.55
Open Price
₹445.60
Prev. Close
₹441.80
Volume
2,81,672

Andhra Paper Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1461.52
  • R2468.98
  • R3480.47
  • Pivot
    450.03
  • S1442.57
  • S2431.08
  • S3423.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5456.25446.84
  • 10445.32444.06
  • 20438.88437.57
  • 50453.45431.9
  • 100393.24431.61
  • 200334.27423.45

Andhra Paper Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Andhra Paper Ltd. Share Holdings

Andhra Paper Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Large & Midcap Fund10,29,9130.3243.74
SBI Contra Fund4,84,3330.1520.57
SBI Magnum Comma Fund2,57,7982.4210.95
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III14,8600.850.63
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI3,6120.420.15

Andhra Paper Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Andhra Paper Ltd.

Andhra Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010AP1964PLC001008 and registration number is 001008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of printing, writing and photocopying paper ready for use. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1380.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shree Kumar Bangur
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Virendraa Bangur
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Saurabh Bangur
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Praveen P Kadle
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adhiraj Sarin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudershan V Somani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sureka
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Veni Mocherla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anish T Mathew
    Director & CFO

FAQs on Andhra Paper Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Paper Ltd.?

The market cap of Andhra Paper Ltd. is ₹1,803.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Andhra Paper Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Andhra Paper Ltd. is 3.24 and PB ratio of Andhra Paper Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Andhra Paper Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Paper Ltd. is ₹453.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andhra Paper Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Paper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Paper Ltd. is ₹499.40 and 52-week low of Andhra Paper Ltd. is ₹371.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

