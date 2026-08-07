Here's the live share price of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|0.22
|13.03
|-14.76
|41.95
|17.42
|0.19
|5.82
|Tata Chemicals
|-0.35
|-6.49
|-16.61
|-5.46
|-30.09
|-13.57
|-4.53
|GHCL
|-0.48
|2.16
|-17.40
|-16.43
|-21.79
|-7.12
|3.20
|TGV SRAAC
|4.81
|4.30
|-3.79
|19.09
|-1.55
|3.17
|21.92
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers
|1.14
|-1.50
|6.42
|18.59
|-23.91
|-2.13
|37.74
|Primo Chemicals
|-5.88
|-1.54
|-5.50
|5.80
|-12.12
|-27.65
|0.72
|Chemfab Alkalis
|-3.30
|-1.26
|-12.42
|-7.87
|-45.17
|4.88
|18.70
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|1.85
|2.86
|-0.75
|-3.42
|-27.45
|-1.76
|21.15
|Caprolactam Chemicals
|2.34
|-1.51
|-7.88
|-32.69
|16.64
|-6.09
|-6.51
|Jayshree Chemicals
|-1.99
|1.55
|-11.66
|-12.18
|-24.62
|-3.90
|-3.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has gained 17.42% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), GHCL (-21.79%), TGV SRAAC (-1.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and GHCL (3.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|684.48
|680.1
|10
|668.32
|671.14
|20
|631.58
|655.1
|50
|639.54
|644.16
|100
|636.91
|627.51
|200
|572.64
|607.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.02%, FII holding rose to 3.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,60,000
|0.56
|52.84
|1,31,260
|0.43
|8.07
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Alkalies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Alkalies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:59 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Alkalies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Alkalies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Alkalies - Reg: Cut-Off Date For E-Voting For 53RD AGM Of The Company.
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1973PLC002247 and registration number is 002247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4358.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is ₹674.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is ₹4,950.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals are ₹700.50 and ₹670.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is ₹815.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is ₹410.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, 13.03% for the past month, -14.76% over 3 months, 17.42% over 1 year, 0.19% across 3 years, and 5.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals are 74.62 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.63 per annum.
Source: Dion Global