Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.97
|8.86
|12.46
|14.84
|-19.14
|109.63
|27.75
|5.99
|-0.10
|10.61
|7.77
|-5.91
|245.63
|39.57
|16.67
|11.43
|25.42
|16.74
|1.48
|271.89
|135.92
|9.46
|6.82
|4.07
|-1.55
|-20.88
|92.69
|53.76
|5.14
|9.85
|10.89
|36.31
|11.44
|144.36
|124.78
|1.27
|1.49
|-9.64
|-17.44
|4.82
|142.64
|47.08
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund
|79,249
|0.42
|5.23
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|9,346
|0.1
|0.62
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,064
|0.1
|0.4
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,839
|0.1
|0.25
|Taurus Ethical Fund
|3,801
|0.25
|0.25
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,182
|0.1
|0.14
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|990
|0.1
|0.07
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|622
|0.1
|0.04
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|668
|0.01
|0.04
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|138
|0.1
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1973PLC002247 and registration number is 002247. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3758.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹5,124.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is 12.51 and PB ratio of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹731.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹988.55 and 52-week low of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹556.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.