What is the share price of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is ₹674.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals? The Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals? The market cap of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is ₹4,950.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals are ₹700.50 and ₹670.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is ₹815.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is ₹410.00 as on .

How has the Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, 13.03% for the past month, -14.76% over 3 months, 17.42% over 1 year, 0.19% across 3 years, and 5.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals are 74.62 and 0.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global