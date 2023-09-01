Follow Us

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash | Smallcap | NSE
₹731.95 Closed
4.934.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹700.00₹746.00
₹731.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹556.35₹988.55
₹731.95
Open Price
₹700.00
Prev. Close
₹697.75
Volume
10,14,503

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1751.87
  • R2771.93
  • R3797.87
  • Pivot
    725.93
  • S1705.87
  • S2679.93
  • S3659.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5914.06684.62
  • 10902.85672.18
  • 20879.98664.4
  • 50891.97663.66
  • 100810.62668.77
  • 200798.33687.38

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.978.8612.4614.84-19.14109.6327.75
5.99-0.1010.617.77-5.91245.6339.57
16.6711.4325.4216.741.48271.89135.92
9.466.824.07-1.55-20.8892.6953.76
5.149.8510.8936.3111.44144.36124.78
1.271.49-9.64-17.444.82142.6447.08

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund79,2490.425.23
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund9,3460.10.62
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,0640.10.4
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,8390.10.25
Taurus Ethical Fund3,8010.250.25
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,1820.10.14
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF9900.10.07
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6220.10.04
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund6680.010.04
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1380.10.01
View All Mutual Funds

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1973PLC002247 and registration number is 002247. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3758.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajiv Lochan Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shridevi Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J P Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. S B Dangayach
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M K Das
    Director
  • Mr. P Swaroop
    Managing Director

FAQs on Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹5,124.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is 12.51 and PB ratio of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹731.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹988.55 and 52-week low of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹556.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

