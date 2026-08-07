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Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹674.10 Closed
-1.06₹ -7.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹670.25₹700.50
₹674.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹410.00₹815.00
₹674.10
Open Price
₹680.70
Prev. Close
₹681.35
Volume
8,068

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		0.2213.03-14.7641.9517.420.195.82
Tata Chemicals		-0.35-6.49-16.61-5.46-30.09-13.57-4.53
GHCL		-0.482.16-17.40-16.43-21.79-7.123.20
TGV SRAAC		4.814.30-3.7919.09-1.553.1721.92
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers		1.14-1.506.4218.59-23.91-2.1337.74
Primo Chemicals		-5.88-1.54-5.505.80-12.12-27.650.72
Chemfab Alkalis		-3.30-1.26-12.42-7.87-45.174.8818.70
Lords Chloro Alkali		1.852.86-0.75-3.42-27.45-1.7621.15
Caprolactam Chemicals		2.34-1.51-7.88-32.6916.64-6.09-6.51
Jayshree Chemicals		-1.991.55-11.66-12.18-24.62-3.90-3.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has gained 17.42% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), GHCL (-21.79%), TGV SRAAC (-1.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and GHCL (3.20%).

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5684.48680.1
10668.32671.14
20631.58655.1
50639.54644.16
100636.91627.51
200572.64607.35

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.02%, FII holding rose to 3.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,60,0000.5652.84
1,31,2600.438.07

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTGujarat Alkalies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTGujarat Alkalies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 30, 2026, 03:59 PM IST ISTGujarat Alkalies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 29, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTGujarat Alkalies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
Jul 29, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTGujarat Alkalies - Reg: Cut-Off Date For E-Voting For 53RD AGM Of The Company.

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1973PLC002247 and registration number is 002247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4358.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Hasmukh Adhia
    Chairman
  • Ms. Avantika Singh Aulakh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Lochan Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shridevi Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bimal Julka
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Chinmay Ghoroi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S J Haider
    Director
  • Dr. T Natarajan
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is ₹674.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals?

The Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals?

The market cap of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is ₹4,950.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals are ₹700.50 and ₹670.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is ₹815.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is ₹410.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, 13.03% for the past month, -14.76% over 3 months, 17.42% over 1 year, 0.19% across 3 years, and 5.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals are 74.62 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals News

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