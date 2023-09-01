Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|28,64,552
|1
|210.53
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|21,08,800
|1.44
|154.99
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|20,45,000
|2.3
|150.3
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|14,30,000
|2.1
|105.1
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|13,82,331
|1.42
|101.59
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|12,99,762
|1.47
|95.53
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|9,85,950
|1.07
|72.46
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|9,60,296
|1.43
|70.58
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|9,34,826
|2.71
|68.71
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|7,21,558
|0.28
|53.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
VRL Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60210KA1983PLC005247 and registration number is 005247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2393.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 88.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of VRL Logistics Ltd. is ₹5,943.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of VRL Logistics Ltd. is 19.31 and PB ratio of VRL Logistics Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VRL Logistics Ltd. is ₹679.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VRL Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VRL Logistics Ltd. is ₹772.50 and 52-week low of VRL Logistics Ltd. is ₹483.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.