VRL Logistics Ltd. Share Price

VRL LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹679.45 Closed
1.026.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
VRL Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹670.00₹684.30
₹679.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹483.00₹772.50
₹679.45
Open Price
₹676.00
Prev. Close
₹672.60
Volume
64,167

VRL Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1686
  • R2692.3
  • R3700.3
  • Pivot
    678
  • S1671.7
  • S2663.7
  • S3657.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5592.96680.34
  • 10592.55682.71
  • 20601.39689.49
  • 50614.57696.58
  • 100624.05681.36
  • 200562.48646.84

VRL Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

VRL Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

VRL Logistics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan28,64,5521210.53
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan21,08,8001.44154.99
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund20,45,0002.3150.3
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund14,30,0002.1105.1
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund13,82,3311.42101.59
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund12,99,7621.4795.53
Quant Small Cap Fund9,85,9501.0772.46
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund9,60,2961.4370.58
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund9,34,8262.7168.71
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund7,21,5580.2853.03
VRL Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About VRL Logistics Ltd.

VRL Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60210KA1983PLC005247 and registration number is 005247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2393.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 88.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Vijay Sankeshwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Sankeshwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K N Umesh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. L R Bhat
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Ashok Shettar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghottam Akamanchi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Smriti Bellad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurudas Narekuli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankarasa Ladwa
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anand Pandurangi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Medha Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prabhakar Kore
    Independent Director

FAQs on VRL Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VRL Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of VRL Logistics Ltd. is ₹5,943.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VRL Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VRL Logistics Ltd. is 19.31 and PB ratio of VRL Logistics Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VRL Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VRL Logistics Ltd. is ₹679.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VRL Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VRL Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VRL Logistics Ltd. is ₹772.50 and 52-week low of VRL Logistics Ltd. is ₹483.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

