What is the Market Cap of VRL Logistics Ltd.? The market cap of VRL Logistics Ltd. is ₹5,943.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VRL Logistics Ltd.? P/E ratio of VRL Logistics Ltd. is 19.31 and PB ratio of VRL Logistics Ltd. is 6.1 as on .

What is the share price of VRL Logistics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VRL Logistics Ltd. is ₹679.45 as on .