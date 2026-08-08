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VRL Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

VRL LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Logistics
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of VRL Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹281.25 Closed
-1.09₹ -3.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VRL Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹281.00₹288.00
₹281.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹228.00₹313.00
₹281.25
Open Price
₹286.00
Prev. Close
₹284.35
Volume
11,824

Source: Dion Global

VRL Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VRL Logistics has declined 0.36% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, VRL Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

VRL Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VRL Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5264272.43
10255.34264.22
20243.33254.61
50239.59247.4
100246.12249.49
200258.75255.87

Source: Dion Global

VRL Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VRL Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.92%, FII holding fell to 2.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

VRL Logistics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,44,17,3720.84339.41
54,40,0920.23128.07
47,40,0000.55109.09
22,06,7900.3751.95
22,00,0000.5251.79
21,53,2270.8250.69
19,80,2900.746.62
19,50,0000.6645.91
13,45,4800.5631.68
11,20,0000.3926.37

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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VRL Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTVRL Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTVRL Logistics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTVRL Logistics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTVRL Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTVRL Logistics - Quarterly Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About VRL Logistics

VRL Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60210KA1983PLC005247 and registration number is 005247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3221.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 174.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Vijay Sankeshwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Anand Sankeshwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. L R Bhat
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shiva Sankeshwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Ashok Shettar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghottam Akamanchi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shantilal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virupaxagouda A Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay J Javali
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Shailaja Ambli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankar Pinge
    Independent Director
  • Dr. D V Guruprasad
    Independent Director

FAQs on VRL Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of VRL Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VRL Logistics is ₹281.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VRL Logistics?

The VRL Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VRL Logistics?

The market cap of VRL Logistics is ₹4,920.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VRL Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VRL Logistics are ₹288.00 and ₹281.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VRL Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VRL Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VRL Logistics is ₹313.00 and 52-week low of VRL Logistics is ₹228.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VRL Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The VRL Logistics has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 18.07% for the past month, 4.92% over 3 months, -0.36% over 1 year, -6.14% across 3 years, and 13.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VRL Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VRL Logistics are 18.41 and 4.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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