Here's the live share price of VRL Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VRL Logistics has declined 0.36% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, VRL Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|264
|272.43
|10
|255.34
|264.22
|20
|243.33
|254.61
|50
|239.59
|247.4
|100
|246.12
|249.49
|200
|258.75
|255.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VRL Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.92%, FII holding fell to 2.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,44,17,372
|0.84
|339.41
|54,40,092
|0.23
|128.07
|47,40,000
|0.55
|109.09
|22,06,790
|0.37
|51.95
|22,00,000
|0.52
|51.79
|21,53,227
|0.82
|50.69
|19,80,290
|0.7
|46.62
|19,50,000
|0.66
|45.91
|13,45,480
|0.56
|31.68
|11,20,000
|0.39
|26.37
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|VRL Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|VRL Logistics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|VRL Logistics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|VRL Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|VRL Logistics - Quarterly Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
VRL Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60210KA1983PLC005247 and registration number is 005247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3221.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 174.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VRL Logistics is ₹281.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VRL Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VRL Logistics is ₹4,920.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VRL Logistics are ₹288.00 and ₹281.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VRL Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VRL Logistics is ₹313.00 and 52-week low of VRL Logistics is ₹228.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VRL Logistics has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 18.07% for the past month, 4.92% over 3 months, -0.36% over 1 year, -6.14% across 3 years, and 13.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VRL Logistics are 18.41 and 4.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.78 per annum.
Source: Dion Global