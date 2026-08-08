What is the share price of VRL Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VRL Logistics is ₹281.25 as on .

What kind of stock is VRL Logistics? The VRL Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VRL Logistics? The market cap of VRL Logistics is ₹4,920.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of VRL Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of VRL Logistics are ₹288.00 and ₹281.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VRL Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VRL Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VRL Logistics is ₹313.00 and 52-week low of VRL Logistics is ₹228.00 as on .

How has the VRL Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The VRL Logistics has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 18.07% for the past month, 4.92% over 3 months, -0.36% over 1 year, -6.14% across 3 years, and 13.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VRL Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VRL Logistics are 18.41 and 4.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global