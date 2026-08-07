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Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL

Aditya Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail
Theme
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Index
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Here's the live share price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.31 Closed
0.16₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.30₹63.92
₹63.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.59₹94.95
₹63.31
Open Price
₹63.92
Prev. Close
₹63.21
Volume
5,09,504

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.086.22-6.59-14.80-16.81-31.77-21.31
Trent		-0.152.464.827.85-15.1338.6037.13
Vedant Fashions		24.8031.0416.195.51-29.32-25.75-11.13
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.34-0.78-20.33-17.97-30.34-16.07-9.98
V2 Retail		0.23-4.052.1811.2229.84157.5680.05
Raymond Lifestyle		3.41-2.27-9.71-29.25-34.95-36.38-23.77
Vaibhav Global		-9.391.753.50-6.8210.31-13.96-20.86
Kewal Kiran Clothing		3.653.453.524.55-9.47-10.1624.15
Baazar Style Retail		18.384.42-23.26-9.603.56-7.13-4.34
Cantabil Retail India		-6.96-13.29-4.62-23.54-9.744.0023.89
Go Fashion (India)		-2.06-8.0112.61-12.59-54.68-36.48-23.82
Credo Brands Marketing		5.66-0.694.60-19.34-29.72-34.86-22.68
Riyaasat Lifestyle		1.67-11.85-24.32-24.32-24.32-8.87-5.42
Kiaasa Retail		-1.44-9.56-37.72-71.33-71.33-34.06-22.11
Rajnandini Fashion India		3.67-13.78-41.64-41.64-41.64-16.43-10.21
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-5.47-12.32-29.24-6.20-26.67-38.92-53.33
Marc Loire Fashions		-8.23-16.05-22.73-10.53-42.13-23.52-14.86
Future Enterprises		0000-15.52-17.42-43.19
Davin Sons Retail		0-15.13-16.54-20.0012.00-15.37-9.53
7NR Retail		7.2310.9613.9361.1129.67-1.12-1.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has declined 16.81% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.2760.88
1058.0259.85
2058.4659.37
5060.2360.13
10060.9962.67
20067.9876.04

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.69%, FII holding fell to 12.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,80,82,2690.31104.99
1,09,89,0200.3463.8
96,16,0810.255.83
62,82,4880.4736.48
44,61,6030.0525.9
19,40,1240.211.26
15,00,0000.058.71
6,58,0000.773.82
6,00,0000.123.48

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTAditya Birla Fashion - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTAditya Birla Fashion - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For
Aug 01, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTAditya Birla Fashion - Letter To The Shareholders - Integrated Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26.
Aug 01, 2026, 02:22 AM IST ISTAditya Birla Fashion - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 01, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTAditya Birla Fashion - Notice Of The 19Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On August 25, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2007PLC233901 and registration number is 233901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5906.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1220.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashish Dikshit
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sangeeta Tanwani
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Aryaman Vikram Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ananyashree Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunirmal Talukdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nish Bhutani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Adhikari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Satyaraj Mysore
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is ₹63.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail?

The Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail?

The market cap of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is ₹7,727.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are ₹63.92 and ₹62.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is ₹94.95 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is ₹53.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, 6.51% for the past month, -6.34% over 3 months, -16.58% over 1 year, -31.71% across 3 years, and -21.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are -9.96 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail News

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