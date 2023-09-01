Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.22
|-1.49
|7.38
|-7.26
|-28.63
|62.49
|9.61
|2.53
|20.93
|32.17
|59.89
|46.04
|223.39
|473.29
|3.39
|-2.87
|-0.41
|6.24
|-1.75
|34.96
|34.96
|13.70
|27.44
|48.79
|36.40
|30.93
|33.78
|220.48
|-5.54
|-1.83
|35.06
|63.06
|57.57
|319.52
|122.62
|-5.67
|3.14
|38.16
|54.85
|26.83
|157.66
|-66.55
|-3.26
|-16.82
|-8.25
|-21.24
|-63.82
|-96.99
|-98.96
|6.25
|0
|21.43
|-22.73
|-51.43
|-95.76
|-98.16
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|1,30,94,685
|1.54
|292.21
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|1,23,00,000
|1.58
|274.47
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|86,00,000
|1.64
|191.91
|Axis Midcap Fund
|84,28,867
|0.85
|188.09
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|69,98,113
|0.45
|156.16
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|60,00,000
|2.69
|133.89
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|60,00,000
|1.77
|133.89
|Franklin India Taxshield
|39,00,000
|1.66
|87.03
|HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan
|26,56,000
|1.03
|59.27
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2007PLC233901 and registration number is 233901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7824.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 938.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is ₹20,835.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is -578.83 and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is 6.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is ₹218.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is ₹359.50 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is ₹184.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.