Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Retail - Apparel/Accessories | Largecap | NSE
₹218.35 Closed
-0.55-1.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹217.50₹221.00
₹218.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹184.40₹359.50
₹218.35
Open Price
₹220.50
Prev. Close
₹219.55
Volume
17,08,244

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1220.37
  • R2222.43
  • R3223.87
  • Pivot
    218.93
  • S1216.87
  • S2215.43
  • S3213.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5334.04218.48
  • 10332.25217.37
  • 20332.94216.15
  • 50320.45214.59
  • 100288.35218.65
  • 200286.45232.96

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.22-1.497.38-7.26-28.6362.499.61
2.5320.9332.1759.8946.04223.39473.29
3.39-2.87-0.416.24-1.7534.9634.96
13.7027.4448.7936.4030.9333.78220.48
-5.54-1.8335.0663.0657.57319.52122.62
-5.673.1438.1654.8526.83157.66-66.55
-3.26-16.82-8.25-21.24-63.82-96.99-98.96
6.25021.43-22.73-51.43-95.76-98.16

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund1,30,94,6851.54292.21
Nippon India Growth Fund1,23,00,0001.58274.47
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund86,00,0001.64191.91
Axis Midcap Fund84,28,8670.85188.09
Nippon India Small Cap Fund69,98,1130.45156.16
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan60,00,0002.69133.89
UTI Value Opportunities Fund60,00,0001.77133.89
Franklin India Taxshield39,00,0001.6687.03
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan26,56,0001.0359.27
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32
    Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited has informed the Exchange about statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:56 PM

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2007PLC233901 and registration number is 233901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7824.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 938.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Kapania
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Ashish Dikshit
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Pendurkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishak Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikram Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sukanya Kripalu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunirmal Talukdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nish Bhutani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Adhikari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ananyashree Birla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aryaman Vikram Birla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is ₹20,835.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is -578.83 and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is 6.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is ₹218.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is ₹359.50 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is ₹184.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

