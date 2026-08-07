Here's the live share price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.08
|6.22
|-6.59
|-14.80
|-16.81
|-31.77
|-21.31
|Trent
|-0.15
|2.46
|4.82
|7.85
|-15.13
|38.60
|37.13
|Vedant Fashions
|24.80
|31.04
|16.19
|5.51
|-29.32
|-25.75
|-11.13
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-20.33
|-17.97
|-30.34
|-16.07
|-9.98
|V2 Retail
|0.23
|-4.05
|2.18
|11.22
|29.84
|157.56
|80.05
|Raymond Lifestyle
|3.41
|-2.27
|-9.71
|-29.25
|-34.95
|-36.38
|-23.77
|Vaibhav Global
|-9.39
|1.75
|3.50
|-6.82
|10.31
|-13.96
|-20.86
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3.65
|3.45
|3.52
|4.55
|-9.47
|-10.16
|24.15
|Baazar Style Retail
|18.38
|4.42
|-23.26
|-9.60
|3.56
|-7.13
|-4.34
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.96
|-13.29
|-4.62
|-23.54
|-9.74
|4.00
|23.89
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.06
|-8.01
|12.61
|-12.59
|-54.68
|-36.48
|-23.82
|Credo Brands Marketing
|5.66
|-0.69
|4.60
|-19.34
|-29.72
|-34.86
|-22.68
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|1.67
|-11.85
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Kiaasa Retail
|-1.44
|-9.56
|-37.72
|-71.33
|-71.33
|-34.06
|-22.11
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|3.67
|-13.78
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-16.43
|-10.21
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-5.47
|-12.32
|-29.24
|-6.20
|-26.67
|-38.92
|-53.33
|Marc Loire Fashions
|-8.23
|-16.05
|-22.73
|-10.53
|-42.13
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.52
|-17.42
|-43.19
|Davin Sons Retail
|0
|-15.13
|-16.54
|-20.00
|12.00
|-15.37
|-9.53
|7NR Retail
|7.23
|10.96
|13.93
|61.11
|29.67
|-1.12
|-1.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has declined 16.81% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.27
|60.88
|10
|58.02
|59.85
|20
|58.46
|59.37
|50
|60.23
|60.13
|100
|60.99
|62.67
|200
|67.98
|76.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.69%, FII holding fell to 12.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,80,82,269
|0.31
|104.99
|1,09,89,020
|0.34
|63.8
|96,16,081
|0.2
|55.83
|62,82,488
|0.47
|36.48
|44,61,603
|0.05
|25.9
|19,40,124
|0.2
|11.26
|15,00,000
|0.05
|8.71
|6,58,000
|0.77
|3.82
|6,00,000
|0.12
|3.48
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Fashion - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Fashion - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Fashion - Letter To The Shareholders - Integrated Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26.
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:22 AM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Fashion - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Fashion - Notice Of The 19Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On August 25, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2007PLC233901 and registration number is 233901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5906.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1220.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is ₹63.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is ₹7,727.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are ₹63.92 and ₹62.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is ₹94.95 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is ₹53.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, 6.51% for the past month, -6.34% over 3 months, -16.58% over 1 year, -31.71% across 3 years, and -21.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are -9.96 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global