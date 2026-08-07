What is the share price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is ₹63.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail? The Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail? The market cap of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is ₹7,727.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are ₹63.92 and ₹62.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is ₹94.95 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is ₹53.59 as on .

How has the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail performed historically in terms of returns? The Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, 6.51% for the past month, -6.34% over 3 months, -16.58% over 1 year, -31.71% across 3 years, and -21.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are -9.96 and 1.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global