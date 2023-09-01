What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.? The market cap of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is ₹20,835.22 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is -578.83 and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is 6.23 as on .

What is the share price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is ₹218.35 as on .