Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|13,08,75,200
|7.97
|13,065.27
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|9,02,47,917
|9.14
|9,007.19
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|3,96,10,273
|9.82
|3,954.29
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,58,00,000
|9.34
|3,573.91
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|3,50,00,000
|5.84
|3,494.05
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|3,47,75,097
|7.97
|3,471.6
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,38,00,000
|8.4
|3,374.25
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|3,35,22,000
|9.87
|3,346.5
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|3,30,53,104
|8.4
|3,299.69
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|3,23,25,473
|8.99
|3,227.05
ICICI Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190GJ1994PLC021012 and registration number is 021012. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86374.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1389.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ICICI Bank Ltd. is ₹6,71,158.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ICICI Bank Ltd. is 19.72 and PB ratio of ICICI Bank Ltd. is 3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Bank Ltd. is ₹968.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Bank Ltd. is ₹1,8.70 and 52-week low of ICICI Bank Ltd. is ₹796.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.