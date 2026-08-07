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ICICI Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

ICICI BANK

ICICI Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)Financial Services
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Here's the live share price of ICICI Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,422.00 Closed
-3.72₹ -54.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ICICI Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,418.40₹1,456.65
₹1,422.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,187.55₹1,479.90
₹1,422.00
Open Price
₹1,450.50
Prev. Close
₹1,476.95
Volume
13,79,912

Source: Dion Global

ICICI Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ICICI Bank has declined 1.25% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%), Axis Bank (14.96%). From a 5 year perspective, ICICI Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.94%).

ICICI Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ICICI Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,436.231,441.91
101,439.791,438.81
201,426.491,427.02
501,362.261,386.7
1001,320.491,360.54
2001,349.321,352.51

Source: Dion Global

ICICI Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ICICI Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 58.35%, FII holding fell to 33.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ICICI Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,10,55,0829.189,771.49
5,75,17,2805.527,909.78
5,15,26,9768.927,085.99
4,23,50,9219.675,824.1
3,92,44,4635.075,396.9
3,30,00,0008.534,538.16
3,28,50,0008.24,517.53
2,76,15,4749.733,797.68
2,70,00,0004.343,713.04
2,70,00,0007.853,713.04

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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ICICI Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:49 AM IST ISTICICI Bank - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Schedule III And Regulation 46(2) Of The Securities And Excha
Aug 06, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTICICI Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTICICI Bank - Newspaper Advertisement - Special Window For Transfer AndDematerialisation Of Physical Securities
Aug 01, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTICICI Bank - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R
Jul 31, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTICICI Bank - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure

Source: Dion Global

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190GJ1994PLC021012 and registration number is 021012. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169946.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1432.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sinha
    Non Exe.Part Time Chairman
  • Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rakesh Jha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Batra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S Madhavan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Punit Sood
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vijayalakshmi Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Sriram
    Independent Director

FAQs on ICICI Bank Share Price

What is the share price of ICICI Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Bank is ₹1,422.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ICICI Bank?

The ICICI Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Bank?

The market cap of ICICI Bank is ₹1,020,370.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ICICI Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ICICI Bank are ₹1,456.65 and ₹1,418.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICICI Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Bank is ₹1,479.90 and 52-week low of ICICI Bank is ₹1,187.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ICICI Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The ICICI Bank has shown returns of -3.72% over the past day, 0.53% for the past month, 11.29% over 3 months, -1.25% over 1 year, 13.38% across 3 years, and 15.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICICI Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICICI Bank are 18.19 and 2.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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