What is the Market Cap of ICICI Bank Ltd.? The market cap of ICICI Bank Ltd. is ₹6,71,158.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ICICI Bank Ltd.? P/E ratio of ICICI Bank Ltd. is 19.72 and PB ratio of ICICI Bank Ltd. is 3.19 as on .

What is the share price of ICICI Bank Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Bank Ltd. is ₹968.70 as on .