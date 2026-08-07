What is the share price of ICICI Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Bank is ₹1,422.00 as on .

What kind of stock is ICICI Bank? The ICICI Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Bank? The market cap of ICICI Bank is ₹1,020,370.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ICICI Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of ICICI Bank are ₹1,456.65 and ₹1,418.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICICI Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Bank is ₹1,479.90 and 52-week low of ICICI Bank is ₹1,187.55 as on .

How has the ICICI Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The ICICI Bank has shown returns of -3.72% over the past day, 0.53% for the past month, 11.29% over 3 months, -1.25% over 1 year, 13.38% across 3 years, and 15.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICICI Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICICI Bank are 18.19 and 2.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global