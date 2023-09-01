Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

ICICI Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ICICI BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹968.70 Closed
1.049.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ICICI Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹952.80₹973.05
₹968.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹796.00₹1,008.70
₹968.70
Open Price
₹956.90
Prev. Close
₹958.75
Volume
1,62,63,873

ICICI Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1975.87
  • R2984.58
  • R3996.12
  • Pivot
    964.33
  • S1955.62
  • S2944.08
  • S3935.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5902.22962.47
  • 10885.91963.22
  • 20874.69964.87
  • 50881.79960.18
  • 100816.62943.44
  • 200781.82912.7

ICICI Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

ICICI Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

ICICI Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF13,08,75,2007.9713,065.27
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF9,02,47,9179.149,007.19
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund3,96,10,2739.823,954.29
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,58,00,0009.343,573.91
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund3,50,00,0005.843,494.05
UTI Nifty 50 ETF3,47,75,0977.973,471.6
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan3,38,00,0008.43,374.25
Axis Bluechip Fund3,35,22,0009.873,346.5
SBI Blue Chip Fund3,30,53,1048.43,299.69
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund3,23,25,4738.993,227.05
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

ICICI Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    ICICI Bank Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:18 PM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    ICICI Bank Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:08 PM

About ICICI Bank Ltd.

ICICI Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190GJ1994PLC021012 and registration number is 021012. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86374.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1389.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi
    Non Exe.Part Time Chairman
  • Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sandeep Batra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Jha
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Neelam Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uday Chitale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Radhakrishnan Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hari L Mundra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Sriram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Madhavan
    Independent Director

FAQs on ICICI Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of ICICI Bank Ltd. is ₹6,71,158.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ICICI Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ICICI Bank Ltd. is 19.72 and PB ratio of ICICI Bank Ltd. is 3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ICICI Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Bank Ltd. is ₹968.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICICI Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Bank Ltd. is ₹1,8.70 and 52-week low of ICICI Bank Ltd. is ₹796.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data