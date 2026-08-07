Here's the live share price of ICICI Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ICICI Bank has declined 1.25% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%), Axis Bank (14.96%). From a 5 year perspective, ICICI Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,436.23
|1,441.91
|10
|1,439.79
|1,438.81
|20
|1,426.49
|1,427.02
|50
|1,362.26
|1,386.7
|100
|1,320.49
|1,360.54
|200
|1,349.32
|1,352.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ICICI Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 58.35%, FII holding fell to 33.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,10,55,082
|9.18
|9,771.49
|5,75,17,280
|5.52
|7,909.78
|5,15,26,976
|8.92
|7,085.99
|4,23,50,921
|9.67
|5,824.1
|3,92,44,463
|5.07
|5,396.9
|3,30,00,000
|8.53
|4,538.16
|3,28,50,000
|8.2
|4,517.53
|2,76,15,474
|9.73
|3,797.68
|2,70,00,000
|4.34
|3,713.04
|2,70,00,000
|7.85
|3,713.04
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:49 AM IST IST
|ICICI Bank - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Schedule III And Regulation 46(2) Of The Securities And Excha
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|ICICI Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|ICICI Bank - Newspaper Advertisement - Special Window For Transfer AndDematerialisation Of Physical Securities
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|ICICI Bank - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|ICICI Bank - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
Source: Dion Global
ICICI Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190GJ1994PLC021012 and registration number is 021012. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169946.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1432.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Bank is ₹1,422.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ICICI Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ICICI Bank is ₹1,020,370.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ICICI Bank are ₹1,456.65 and ₹1,418.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Bank is ₹1,479.90 and 52-week low of ICICI Bank is ₹1,187.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ICICI Bank has shown returns of -3.72% over the past day, 0.53% for the past month, 11.29% over 3 months, -1.25% over 1 year, 13.38% across 3 years, and 15.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICICI Bank are 18.19 and 2.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.
Source: Dion Global