Here's the live share price of Kaveri Seed Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kaveri Seed Company has declined 29.99% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaveri Seed Company has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|798.04
|787.38
|10
|821.11
|802.32
|20
|840.07
|824.75
|50
|868.27
|856.04
|100
|877.54
|877.65
|200
|911.49
|919.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kaveri Seed Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.49%, FII holding fell to 17.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|67,697
|1.33
|6.03
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Kaveri Seed Company - Intimation Of Receipt Of Notice Of Hearing From The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Kaveri Seed Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Kaveri Seed Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Resu
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Kaveri Seed Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Kaveri Seed Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01120TG1986PLC006728 and registration number is 006728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1303.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaveri Seed Company is ₹767.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaveri Seed Company is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kaveri Seed Company is ₹3,945.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaveri Seed Company are ₹777.35 and ₹761.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaveri Seed Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaveri Seed Company is ₹1,241.95 and 52-week low of Kaveri Seed Company is ₹705.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaveri Seed Company has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -15.22% for the past month, -23.59% over 3 months, -29.99% over 1 year, 9.73% across 3 years, and 1.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaveri Seed Company are 13.34 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global