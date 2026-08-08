What is the share price of Kaveri Seed Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaveri Seed Company is ₹767.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kaveri Seed Company? The Kaveri Seed Company is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaveri Seed Company? The market cap of Kaveri Seed Company is ₹3,945.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaveri Seed Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaveri Seed Company are ₹777.35 and ₹761.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaveri Seed Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaveri Seed Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaveri Seed Company is ₹1,241.95 and 52-week low of Kaveri Seed Company is ₹705.80 as on .

How has the Kaveri Seed Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Kaveri Seed Company has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -15.22% for the past month, -23.59% over 3 months, -29.99% over 1 year, 9.73% across 3 years, and 1.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaveri Seed Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaveri Seed Company are 13.34 and 2.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global