Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KAVERI SEED COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | NSE
₹544.90 Closed
-0.3-1.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹542.20₹556.90
₹544.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹415.00₹594.40
₹544.90
Open Price
₹549.30
Prev. Close
₹546.55
Volume
1,15,388

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1553.87
  • R2562.73
  • R3568.57
  • Pivot
    548.03
  • S1539.17
  • S2533.33
  • S3524.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5454.9546.28
  • 10440.98549.04
  • 20436.09553.81
  • 50450.7551.28
  • 100479.11541.1
  • 200513.98530.39

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.07-4.548.191.4419.90-5.68-15.10
4.191.1014.2138.26-14.6117.6515.01
0.950.5113.5217.7620.8351.2154.34
-6.84-20.26-29.35-22.88315.242,144.122,582.09
0.15-4.1222.8384.93-28.541,109.181,109.18
-6.05-11.29-23.71-23.92268.75667.231,021.67
-1.44-1.1624.9044.1315.93-28.41-59.11
3.59-5.04-27.04-6.6079.38155.10155.10
2.0217.81104.6990.96306.83330.92315.08

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Kaveri Seed Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript of Q1 & FY 2023-24 Results Conference Call made on Wednesday, 16th August, 2023.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:58 AM

About Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01120TG1986PLC006728 and registration number is 006728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 915.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G V Bhaskar Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. G Pawan
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. G Vanaja Devi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. C Vamsheedhar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. C Mithun Chand
    Executive Director
  • Dr. S Raghuvardhan Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S M Ilyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Purushotham
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. M Chaya Ratan
    Independent Director
  • Prof. R R Hanchinal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is ₹3,47.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is 10.36 and PB ratio of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is 2.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is ₹544.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is ₹594.40 and 52-week low of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is ₹415.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data