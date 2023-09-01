Name
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01120TG1986PLC006728 and registration number is 006728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 915.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is ₹3,47.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is 10.36 and PB ratio of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is 2.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is ₹544.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is ₹594.40 and 52-week low of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is ₹415.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.