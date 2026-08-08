Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kaveri Seed Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAVERI SEED COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kaveri Seed Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹767.00 Closed
-0.49₹ -3.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kaveri Seed Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹761.05₹777.35
₹767.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹705.80₹1,241.95
₹767.00
Open Price
₹771.00
Prev. Close
₹770.75
Volume
2,412

Source: Dion Global

Kaveri Seed Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kaveri Seed Company has declined 29.99% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaveri Seed Company has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Kaveri Seed Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kaveri Seed Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5798.04787.38
10821.11802.32
20840.07824.75
50868.27856.04
100877.54877.65
200911.49919.59

Source: Dion Global

Kaveri Seed Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kaveri Seed Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.49%, FII holding fell to 17.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kaveri Seed Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
67,6971.336.03

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kaveri Seed Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTKaveri Seed Company - Intimation Of Receipt Of Notice Of Hearing From The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal
Aug 04, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTKaveri Seed Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTKaveri Seed Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Resu
Jul 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTKaveri Seed Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
Jul 10, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTKaveri Seed Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Kaveri Seed Company

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01120TG1986PLC006728 and registration number is 006728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1303.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G V Bhaskar Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. G Pawan
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. G Vanaja Devi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. C Vamsheedhar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. C Mithun Chand
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. M Chaya Ratan
    Independent Director
  • Prof. R R Hanchinal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Mohan Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Narsing Rao
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kaveri Seed Company Share Price

What is the share price of Kaveri Seed Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaveri Seed Company is ₹767.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kaveri Seed Company?

The Kaveri Seed Company is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaveri Seed Company?

The market cap of Kaveri Seed Company is ₹3,945.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaveri Seed Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaveri Seed Company are ₹777.35 and ₹761.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaveri Seed Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaveri Seed Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaveri Seed Company is ₹1,241.95 and 52-week low of Kaveri Seed Company is ₹705.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kaveri Seed Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kaveri Seed Company has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -15.22% for the past month, -23.59% over 3 months, -29.99% over 1 year, 9.73% across 3 years, and 1.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaveri Seed Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaveri Seed Company are 13.34 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kaveri Seed Company News

More Kaveri Seed Company News
Market Pulse