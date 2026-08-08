Here's the live share price of Shipping Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shipping Corporation of India
|4.41
|4.71
|-4.82
|14.74
|47.04
|44.89
|23.00
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|-0.67
|-3.11
|-13.60
|2.07
|42.98
|20.11
|33.30
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|4.03
|29.17
|59.77
|78.80
|164.38
|38.27
|21.46
|Seamec
|5.59
|7.86
|-1.16
|19.34
|92.14
|29.99
|17.06
|Essar Shipping
|0
|-12.18
|-22.84
|-32.61
|-20.11
|21.66
|13.09
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|-4.23
|2.89
|-3.14
|-12.99
|-37.30
|-23.20
|-6.39
|Garware Offshore Services
|20.11
|1.05
|1.62
|-4.45
|-37.66
|8.41
|7.38
|Chowgule Steamships
|-1.68
|-3.52
|-16.87
|6.97
|-8.70
|14.60
|16.92
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|12.09
|57.56
|99.24
|119.51
|179.74
|76.59
|23.66
|Shahi Shipping
|-3.51
|-9.36
|-12.56
|-26.29
|-24.83
|39.09
|20.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shipping Corporation of India has gained 47.04% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (42.98%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%), Seamec (92.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Shipping Corporation of India has outperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (33.30%) and Shreeji Shipping Global (21.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|284.02
|294.18
|10
|279.36
|289.2
|20
|281.83
|288.06
|50
|295.27
|290.93
|100
|285.45
|284.2
|200
|261.43
|266.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shipping Corporation of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.09%, FII holding unchanged at 8.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,86,378
|0.7
|36.22
|9,75,941
|0.9
|29.8
|5,40,000
|0.64
|16.49
|1,22,105
|1.04
|3.73
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Shipping Corpn. - The Board Of Directors At Their Meeting Held On 06.08.2026 Considered And Approved The Unaudited Standalone
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Shipping Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Of Directors Of The Company At Their Meeting Held On 06.08.2026 Conside
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Shipping Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolida
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Shipping Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:07 PM IST IST
|Shipping Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63030MH1950GOI008033 and registration number is 008033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5778.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 465.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shipping Corporation of India is ₹304.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shipping Corporation of India is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹14,174.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shipping Corporation of India are ₹320.00 and ₹302.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shipping Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹368.50 and 52-week low of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹195.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shipping Corporation of India has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, 4.71% for the past month, -4.82% over 3 months, 47.04% over 1 year, 44.89% across 3 years, and 23.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shipping Corporation of India are 8.76 and 1.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global