What is the share price of Shipping Corporation of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shipping Corporation of India is ₹304.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Shipping Corporation of India? The Shipping Corporation of India is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shipping Corporation of India? The market cap of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹14,174.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shipping Corporation of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shipping Corporation of India are ₹320.00 and ₹302.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shipping Corporation of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shipping Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹368.50 and 52-week low of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹195.45 as on .

How has the Shipping Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns? The Shipping Corporation of India has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, 4.71% for the past month, -4.82% over 3 months, 47.04% over 1 year, 44.89% across 3 years, and 23.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shipping Corporation of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shipping Corporation of India are 8.76 and 1.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global