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Shipping Corporation of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Shipping
Index
BSE 1000BSE Central Public SectorBSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shipping Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹304.30 Closed
-1.35₹ -4.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shipping Corporation of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹302.00₹320.00
₹304.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹195.45₹368.50
₹304.30
Open Price
₹316.95
Prev. Close
₹308.45
Volume
7,12,413

Source: Dion Global

Shipping Corporation of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shipping Corporation of India		4.414.71-4.8214.7447.0444.8923.00
Great Eastern Shipping Company		-0.67-3.11-13.602.0742.9820.1133.30
Shreeji Shipping Global		4.0329.1759.7778.80164.3838.2721.46
Seamec		5.597.86-1.1619.3492.1429.9917.06
Essar Shipping		0-12.18-22.84-32.61-20.1121.6613.09
Transworld Shipping Lines		-4.232.89-3.14-12.99-37.30-23.20-6.39
Garware Offshore Services		20.111.051.62-4.45-37.668.417.38
Chowgule Steamships		-1.68-3.52-16.876.97-8.7014.6016.92
Datiware Maritime Infra		12.0957.5699.24119.51179.7476.5923.66
Shahi Shipping		-3.51-9.36-12.56-26.29-24.8339.0920.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shipping Corporation of India has gained 47.04% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (42.98%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%), Seamec (92.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Shipping Corporation of India has outperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (33.30%) and Shreeji Shipping Global (21.46%).

Shipping Corporation of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shipping Corporation of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5284.02294.18
10279.36289.2
20281.83288.06
50295.27290.93
100285.45284.2
200261.43266.99

Source: Dion Global

Shipping Corporation of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shipping Corporation of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.09%, FII holding unchanged at 8.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shipping Corporation of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,86,3780.736.22
9,75,9410.929.8
5,40,0000.6416.49
1,22,1051.043.73

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Shipping Corporation of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTShipping Corpn. - The Board Of Directors At Their Meeting Held On 06.08.2026 Considered And Approved The Unaudited Standalone
Aug 07, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTShipping Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Of Directors Of The Company At Their Meeting Held On 06.08.2026 Conside
Jul 30, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTShipping Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolida
Jul 25, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTShipping Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 23, 2026, 04:07 PM IST ISTShipping Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Shipping Corporation of India

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63030MH1950GOI008033 and registration number is 008033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5778.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 465.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Capt. B K Tyagi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Dingley
    Director
  • Rear Adm. Jaswinder Singh
    Director
  • Capt. Som Raj
    Director
  • Mr. Gulabbhai Rohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Chawla
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Priya Sheel Hada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Sinha
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. S Venkatesapathy
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Shipping Corporation of India Share Price

What is the share price of Shipping Corporation of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shipping Corporation of India is ₹304.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shipping Corporation of India?

The Shipping Corporation of India is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shipping Corporation of India?

The market cap of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹14,174.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shipping Corporation of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shipping Corporation of India are ₹320.00 and ₹302.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shipping Corporation of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shipping Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹368.50 and 52-week low of Shipping Corporation of India is ₹195.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shipping Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shipping Corporation of India has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, 4.71% for the past month, -4.82% over 3 months, 47.04% over 1 year, 44.89% across 3 years, and 23.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shipping Corporation of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shipping Corporation of India are 8.76 and 1.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shipping Corporation of India News

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