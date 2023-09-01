Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63030MH1950GOI008033 and registration number is 008033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4994.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 465.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹6,69.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is 6.98 and PB ratio of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹129.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹151.40 and 52-week low of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹79.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.