Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. Share Price

SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Shipping | Smallcap | NSE
₹129.30 Closed
-0.77-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.35₹131.90
₹129.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.20₹151.40
₹129.30
Open Price
₹130.95
Prev. Close
₹130.30
Volume
24,91,221

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1130.95
  • R2133.2
  • R3134.5
  • Pivot
    129.65
  • S1127.4
  • S2126.1
  • S3123.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5121.09127.76
  • 10119.83123.86
  • 20117.02117.44
  • 50118.07109.5
  • 100110.88107.84
  • 200116.9110.6

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.6525.5934.907.718.43121.78139.67
0.93-2.8512.3935.4134.23196.89152.16
0.01-11.66-4.527.10-40.7758.94131.45
-2.23-6.185.0834.09-10.01385.7112.86
-1.0430.7351.6054.8930.7349.21-4.36
-5.56-15.00-32.00-39.29-63.0454.55-97.51

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. Share Holdings

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63030MH1950GOI008033 and registration number is 008033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4994.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 465.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Ubale
    Director
  • Capt. B K Tyagi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Singh
    Government Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Government Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P K Gangopadhyay
    Director
  • Mr. Gulabbhai Rohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shreekant Pattar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. KNP Chakravarthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arunima Dwivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Dingley
    Director
  • Mr. C I Acharya
    Director - Finance

FAQs on Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.?

The market cap of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹6,69.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is 6.98 and PB ratio of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹129.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹151.40 and 52-week low of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹79.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

