Alicon Castalloy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALICON CASTALLOY LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | NSE
₹851.70 Closed
-1.1-9.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alicon Castalloy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹846.00₹869.95
₹851.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹647.05₹1,112.90
₹851.70
Open Price
₹861.50
Prev. Close
₹861.15
Volume
23,089

Alicon Castalloy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1865.83
  • R2879.87
  • R3889.78
  • Pivot
    855.92
  • S1841.88
  • S2831.97
  • S3817.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5913.27848.31
  • 10871.47844.36
  • 20869.91842
  • 50855.66830.84
  • 100762.93820.77
  • 200753.36816.86

Alicon Castalloy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.320.4813.463.764.84142.2937.88
0.889.0021.4635.9640.19101.03114.60
3.3216.7946.0697.4186.39352.15214.94
14.074.2353.2347.1246.15939.06454.17
9.7430.4139.0337.1557.49125.77125.77
-1.1916.1548.8331.6074.63153.4762.61
1.73-1.5326.9962.2023.3014.4614.46
-0.41-2.1026.3328.0128.0128.0128.01
7.60-4.446.654.6616.53261.38-8.66
3.592.282.9322.052.28-43.30-43.30

Alicon Castalloy Ltd. Share Holdings

Alicon Castalloy Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund10,11,9830.5785.09
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund2,80,5521.2623.59
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund73,0001.976.14

Alicon Castalloy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alicon Castalloy Ltd.

Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PN1990PLC059487 and registration number is 059487. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 957.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Rai
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pamela Rai
    Director
  • Mr. Junichi Suzuki
    Director
  • Mr. A D Harolikar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Panjabi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Nanavati
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Veena Mankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alicon Castalloy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alicon Castalloy Ltd.?

The market cap of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is ₹1,372.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alicon Castalloy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is 31.29 and PB ratio of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is 2.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alicon Castalloy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is ₹851.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alicon Castalloy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alicon Castalloy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is ₹1,112.90 and 52-week low of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is ₹647.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

