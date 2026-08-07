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Alicon Castalloy Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALICON CASTALLOY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Aluminium
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Alicon Castalloy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹746.60 Closed
0.92₹ 6.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alicon Castalloy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹710.00₹751.00
₹746.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹580.55₹1,024.95
₹746.60
Open Price
₹744.10
Prev. Close
₹739.80
Volume
94,993

Source: Dion Global

Alicon Castalloy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alicon Castalloy has declined 13.85% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Alicon Castalloy has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Alicon Castalloy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alicon Castalloy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5680.88696.87
10661.8681.6
20649.12667.38
50652.26662.37
100663.11680.06
200744.36726.7

Source: Dion Global

Alicon Castalloy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alicon Castalloy saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.79%, while DII stake decreased to 10.62%, FII holding unchanged at 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Alicon Castalloy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,11,3610.2366.9
3,51,1890.0823.23

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Alicon Castalloy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTAlicon Castalloy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTAlicon Castalloy - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTAlicon Castalloy - Intimation About Setting-Up A New Manufacturing Facilities/Plant.
Jul 03, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTAlicon Castalloy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTAlicon Castalloy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Alicon Castalloy

Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PN1990PLC059487 and registration number is 059487. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1660.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Nanavati
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. S Rai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Junichi Suzuki
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pamela Rai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Panjabi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alfred Knecht
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Patil
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bijal Ajinkya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sujatha Narayan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alicon Castalloy Share Price

What is the share price of Alicon Castalloy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alicon Castalloy is ₹746.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alicon Castalloy?

The Alicon Castalloy is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alicon Castalloy?

The market cap of Alicon Castalloy is ₹1,225.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alicon Castalloy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alicon Castalloy are ₹751.00 and ₹710.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alicon Castalloy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alicon Castalloy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alicon Castalloy is ₹1,024.95 and 52-week low of Alicon Castalloy is ₹580.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alicon Castalloy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alicon Castalloy has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 14.69% for the past month, 2.16% over 3 months, -13.85% over 1 year, -4.43% across 3 years, and -2.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alicon Castalloy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alicon Castalloy are 35.58 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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