Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.32
|0.48
|13.46
|3.76
|4.84
|142.29
|37.88
|0.88
|9.00
|21.46
|35.96
|40.19
|101.03
|114.60
|3.32
|16.79
|46.06
|97.41
|86.39
|352.15
|214.94
|14.07
|4.23
|53.23
|47.12
|46.15
|939.06
|454.17
|9.74
|30.41
|39.03
|37.15
|57.49
|125.77
|125.77
|-1.19
|16.15
|48.83
|31.60
|74.63
|153.47
|62.61
|1.73
|-1.53
|26.99
|62.20
|23.30
|14.46
|14.46
|-0.41
|-2.10
|26.33
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|7.60
|-4.44
|6.65
|4.66
|16.53
|261.38
|-8.66
|3.59
|2.28
|2.93
|22.05
|2.28
|-43.30
|-43.30
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|10,11,983
|0.57
|85.09
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|2,80,552
|1.26
|23.59
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|73,000
|1.97
|6.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PN1990PLC059487 and registration number is 059487. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 957.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is ₹1,372.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is 31.29 and PB ratio of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is 2.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is ₹851.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alicon Castalloy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is ₹1,112.90 and 52-week low of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is ₹647.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.