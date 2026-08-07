Here's the live share price of Alicon Castalloy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alicon Castalloy has declined 13.85% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Alicon Castalloy has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|680.88
|696.87
|10
|661.8
|681.6
|20
|649.12
|667.38
|50
|652.26
|662.37
|100
|663.11
|680.06
|200
|744.36
|726.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alicon Castalloy saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.79%, while DII stake decreased to 10.62%, FII holding unchanged at 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,11,361
|0.23
|66.9
|3,51,189
|0.08
|23.23
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Alicon Castalloy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Alicon Castalloy - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Alicon Castalloy - Intimation About Setting-Up A New Manufacturing Facilities/Plant.
|Jul 03, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Alicon Castalloy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Alicon Castalloy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PN1990PLC059487 and registration number is 059487. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1660.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alicon Castalloy is ₹746.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alicon Castalloy is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alicon Castalloy is ₹1,225.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alicon Castalloy are ₹751.00 and ₹710.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alicon Castalloy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alicon Castalloy is ₹1,024.95 and 52-week low of Alicon Castalloy is ₹580.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alicon Castalloy has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 14.69% for the past month, 2.16% over 3 months, -13.85% over 1 year, -4.43% across 3 years, and -2.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alicon Castalloy are 35.58 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global