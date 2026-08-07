What is the share price of Alicon Castalloy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alicon Castalloy is ₹746.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Alicon Castalloy? The Alicon Castalloy is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alicon Castalloy? The market cap of Alicon Castalloy is ₹1,225.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alicon Castalloy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alicon Castalloy are ₹751.00 and ₹710.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alicon Castalloy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alicon Castalloy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alicon Castalloy is ₹1,024.95 and 52-week low of Alicon Castalloy is ₹580.55 as on .

How has the Alicon Castalloy performed historically in terms of returns? The Alicon Castalloy has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 14.69% for the past month, 2.16% over 3 months, -13.85% over 1 year, -4.43% across 3 years, and -2.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alicon Castalloy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alicon Castalloy are 35.58 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global