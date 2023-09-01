What is the Market Cap of Alicon Castalloy Ltd.? The market cap of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is ₹1,372.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alicon Castalloy Ltd.? P/E ratio of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is 31.29 and PB ratio of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is 2.92 as on .

What is the share price of Alicon Castalloy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alicon Castalloy Ltd. is ₹851.70 as on .