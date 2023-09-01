What is the Market Cap of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.? The market cap of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is ₹9,466.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.? P/E ratio of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is 151.31 and PB ratio of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is 6.51 as on .

What is the share price of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is ₹535.50 as on .