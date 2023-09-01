Follow Us

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. Share Price

SYRMA SGS TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹535.50 Closed
-0.82-4.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹533.00₹548.55
₹535.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹248.10₹579.30
₹535.50
Open Price
₹542.65
Prev. Close
₹539.95
Volume
7,73,636

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1544.73
  • R2554.12
  • R3559.68
  • Pivot
    539.17
  • S1529.78
  • S2524.22
  • S3514.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5277.2537.31
  • 10282.63521.03
  • 20284.73502.58
  • 50234.47469.51
  • 100117.24423.81
  • 20058.62366.69

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund28,98,6131.59144.7
Tata Flexi Cap Fund8,00,0001.6939.94
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund7,72,1000.7838.54
Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan7,62,0031.0738.04
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund6,29,3751.6831.42
Tata Multicap Fund6,00,0001.329.95
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund4,15,0002.1320.72
ITI Small Cap Fund3,58,9821.317.92
Bandhan Multi Cap Fund3,00,0001.0314.98
Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund2,96,1651.4314.78
View All Mutual Funds

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007MH2004PLC148165 and registration number is 148165. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 646.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 137.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Tandon
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Jasbir Singh Gujral
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jaideep Tandon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Narayan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hetal Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Smita Jatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is ₹9,466.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is 151.31 and PB ratio of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is 6.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is ₹535.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is ₹579.30 and 52-week low of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is ₹248.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

