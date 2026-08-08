What is the share price of Syrma SGS Technology? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syrma SGS Technology is ₹1,423.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Syrma SGS Technology? The Syrma SGS Technology is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Syrma SGS Technology? The market cap of Syrma SGS Technology is ₹27,401.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Syrma SGS Technology? Today’s highest and lowest price of Syrma SGS Technology are ₹1,433.25 and ₹1,407.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Syrma SGS Technology? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syrma SGS Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syrma SGS Technology is ₹1,517.80 and 52-week low of Syrma SGS Technology is ₹634.15 as on .

How has the Syrma SGS Technology performed historically in terms of returns? The Syrma SGS Technology has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, 4.32% for the past month, 29.49% over 3 months, 98.96% over 1 year, 43.87% across 3 years, and 35.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Syrma SGS Technology? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Syrma SGS Technology are 74.44 and 9.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global