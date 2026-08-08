Here's the live share price of Syrma SGS Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Syrma SGS Technology has gained 100.25% compared to peers like Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%), GNG Electronics (68.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Syrma SGS Technology has outperformed peers relative to Kaynes Technology India (41.03%) and Dynamatic Technologies (47.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,350.99
|1,396.96
|10
|1,347.79
|1,380.05
|20
|1,373.33
|1,369.88
|50
|1,307.28
|1,299.56
|100
|1,104.41
|1,172.18
|200
|944.8
|1,014.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Syrma SGS Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.90%, FII holding rose to 7.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,88,473
|1.18
|347.47
|23,78,902
|2.32
|332.17
|23,19,712
|3.52
|323.9
|5,78,807
|0.42
|80.82
|4,20,000
|0.21
|58.64
|3,61,461
|0.87
|50.47
|3,31,000
|1.8
|46.22
|2,98,273
|2.55
|41.65
|2,90,000
|1.24
|40.49
|2,27,000
|1.21
|31.7
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Syrma SGS Technology - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Syrma SGS Technology - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Syrma SGS Technology - In Terms Of Regulation 42 Of SEBI Listing Regulations, The Company Has Fixed Tuesday, The August 18, 2
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Syrma SGS Technology - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Syrma SGS Technology - Notice Of 22Nd Annual General Meeting Of Syrma SGS Technology Limited ('The Company') To Be Held On Tu
Source: Dion Global
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007MH2004PLC148165 and registration number is 148165. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4367.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 192.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syrma SGS Technology is ₹1,423.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Syrma SGS Technology is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Syrma SGS Technology is ₹27,401.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Syrma SGS Technology are ₹1,433.25 and ₹1,407.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syrma SGS Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syrma SGS Technology is ₹1,517.80 and 52-week low of Syrma SGS Technology is ₹634.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Syrma SGS Technology has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, 4.32% for the past month, 29.49% over 3 months, 98.96% over 1 year, 43.87% across 3 years, and 35.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Syrma SGS Technology are 74.44 and 9.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global