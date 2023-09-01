Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|28,98,613
|1.59
|144.7
|Tata Flexi Cap Fund
|8,00,000
|1.69
|39.94
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|7,72,100
|0.78
|38.54
|Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan
|7,62,003
|1.07
|38.04
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|6,29,375
|1.68
|31.42
|Tata Multicap Fund
|6,00,000
|1.3
|29.95
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|4,15,000
|2.13
|20.72
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|3,58,982
|1.3
|17.92
|Bandhan Multi Cap Fund
|3,00,000
|1.03
|14.98
|Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund
|2,96,165
|1.43
|14.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007MH2004PLC148165 and registration number is 148165. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 646.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 137.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is ₹9,466.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is 151.31 and PB ratio of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is 6.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is ₹535.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is ₹579.30 and 52-week low of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is ₹248.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.