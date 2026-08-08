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Syrma SGS Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

SYRMA SGS TECHNOLOGY

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Syrma SGS Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,423.70 Closed
0.44₹ 6.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Syrma SGS Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,407.65₹1,433.25
₹1,423.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹634.15₹1,517.80
₹1,423.70
Open Price
₹1,416.95
Prev. Close
₹1,417.45
Volume
37,455

Source: Dion Global

Syrma SGS Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Syrma SGS Technology has gained 100.25% compared to peers like Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%), GNG Electronics (68.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Syrma SGS Technology has outperformed peers relative to Kaynes Technology India (41.03%) and Dynamatic Technologies (47.73%).

Syrma SGS Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Syrma SGS Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,350.991,396.96
101,347.791,380.05
201,373.331,369.88
501,307.281,299.56
1001,104.411,172.18
200944.81,014.15

Source: Dion Global

Syrma SGS Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Syrma SGS Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.90%, FII holding rose to 7.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Syrma SGS Technology Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,88,4731.18347.47
23,78,9022.32332.17
23,19,7123.52323.9
5,78,8070.4280.82
4,20,0000.2158.64
3,61,4610.8750.47
3,31,0001.846.22
2,98,2732.5541.65
2,90,0001.2440.49
2,27,0001.2131.7

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Syrma SGS Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTSyrma SGS Technology - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTSyrma SGS Technology - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 03, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTSyrma SGS Technology - In Terms Of Regulation 42 Of SEBI Listing Regulations, The Company Has Fixed Tuesday, The August 18, 2
Aug 03, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTSyrma SGS Technology - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTSyrma SGS Technology - Notice Of 22Nd Annual General Meeting Of Syrma SGS Technology Limited ('The Company') To Be Held On Tu

Source: Dion Global

About Syrma SGS Technology

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007MH2004PLC148165 and registration number is 148165. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4367.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 192.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Tandon
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Jasbir Singh Gujral
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudeep Tandon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Nagindas Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Naresh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Govindan Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hetal Madhukant Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Smita Jatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Syrma SGS Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Syrma SGS Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syrma SGS Technology is ₹1,423.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Syrma SGS Technology?

The Syrma SGS Technology is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Syrma SGS Technology?

The market cap of Syrma SGS Technology is ₹27,401.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Syrma SGS Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Syrma SGS Technology are ₹1,433.25 and ₹1,407.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Syrma SGS Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syrma SGS Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syrma SGS Technology is ₹1,517.80 and 52-week low of Syrma SGS Technology is ₹634.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Syrma SGS Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Syrma SGS Technology has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, 4.32% for the past month, 29.49% over 3 months, 98.96% over 1 year, 43.87% across 3 years, and 35.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Syrma SGS Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Syrma SGS Technology are 74.44 and 9.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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