Here's the live share price of Trident along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trident has declined 10.33% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Indo Count Industries (76.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Trident has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.8
|24.89
|10
|25.01
|24.96
|20
|25.21
|25.12
|50
|25.15
|25.22
|100
|24.99
|25.39
|200
|26.08
|26.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trident remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.25%, FII holding rose to 3.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Trident - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Trident - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Trident - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Trident - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 23, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Trident - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Trident Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PB1990PLC010307 and registration number is 010307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6681.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 509.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident is ₹25.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trident is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trident is ₹12,826.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trident are ₹25.93 and ₹25.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident is ₹30.85 and 52-week low of Trident is ₹22.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trident has shown returns of 1.08% over the past day, -2.93% for the past month, -6.12% over 3 months, -10.33% over 1 year, -7.63% across 3 years, and 3.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trident are 32.46 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.99 per annum.
Source: Dion Global