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Trident Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIDENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India Sector LeadersBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Trident along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.17 Closed
1.08₹ 0.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trident Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.00₹25.93
₹25.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.00₹30.85
₹25.17
Open Price
₹25.05
Prev. Close
₹24.90
Volume
11,85,245

Source: Dion Global

Trident Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trident has declined 10.33% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Indo Count Industries (76.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Trident has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Trident Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trident Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.824.89
1025.0124.96
2025.2125.12
5025.1525.22
10024.9925.39
20026.0826.18

Source: Dion Global

Trident Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trident remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.25%, FII holding rose to 3.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Trident Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTTrident - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTTrident - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 25, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTTrident - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 24, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTTrident - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 23, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTTrident - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Trident

Trident Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PB1990PLC010307 and registration number is 010307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6681.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 509.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Padmashri Rajinder Gupta
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Anthony De Sa
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Deepak Nanda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Dewan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Usha Sangwan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Dev Nikhanj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Trident Share Price

What is the share price of Trident?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident is ₹25.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trident?

The Trident is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trident?

The market cap of Trident is ₹12,826.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trident?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trident are ₹25.93 and ₹25.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trident?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident is ₹30.85 and 52-week low of Trident is ₹22.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trident performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trident has shown returns of 1.08% over the past day, -2.93% for the past month, -6.12% over 3 months, -10.33% over 1 year, -7.63% across 3 years, and 3.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trident?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trident are 32.46 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Trident News

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