Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
|0.96
|-1.26
|6.22
|11.71
|-0.46
|351.64
|225.81
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|5,20,708
|0.18
|1.68
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|5,09,745
|0.18
|1.64
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|4,68,242
|0.18
|1.51
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF
|2,46,962
|0.22
|0.8
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|2,13,976
|0.18
|0.69
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|1,07,783
|0.18
|0.35
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|1,02,763
|0.18
|0.33
|SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|93,239
|0.18
|0.3
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|59,866
|0.18
|0.19
|Mirae Asset Nifty India Manufacturing ETF
|42,357
|0.16
|0.14
Trident Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PB1990PLC010307 and registration number is 010307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6919.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 509.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Trident Ltd. is ₹18,625.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Trident Ltd. is 42.26 and PB ratio of Trident Ltd. is 4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Ltd. is ₹39.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Ltd. is ₹41.90 and 52-week low of Trident Ltd. is ₹25.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.