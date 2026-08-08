What is the share price of Trident? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident is ₹25.17 as on .

What kind of stock is Trident? The Trident is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trident? The market cap of Trident is ₹12,826.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Trident? Today’s highest and lowest price of Trident are ₹25.93 and ₹25.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trident? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident is ₹30.85 and 52-week low of Trident is ₹22.00 as on .

How has the Trident performed historically in terms of returns? The Trident has shown returns of 1.08% over the past day, -2.93% for the past month, -6.12% over 3 months, -10.33% over 1 year, -7.63% across 3 years, and 3.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trident? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trident are 32.46 and 2.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global