NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRIDENT LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹39.60 Closed
8.343.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Trident Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.60₹39.95
₹39.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.05₹41.90
₹39.60
Open Price
₹36.75
Prev. Close
₹36.55
Volume
9,29,06,264

Trident Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.77
  • R241.88
  • R343.97
  • Pivot
    38.68
  • S137.57
  • S235.48
  • S334.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.3636.65
  • 1035.8336.07
  • 2036.2835.07
  • 5037.4633.93
  • 10038.6233.38
  • 20046.3533.92

Trident Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Trident Ltd. Share Holdings

Trident Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 1505,20,7080.181.68
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund5,09,7450.181.64
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund4,68,2420.181.51
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF2,46,9620.220.8
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF2,13,9760.180.69
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF1,07,7830.180.35
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund1,02,7630.180.33
SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund93,2390.180.3
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund59,8660.180.19
Mirae Asset Nifty India Manufacturing ETF42,3570.160.14
View All Mutual Funds

Trident Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Spurt in Volume
    Significant increase in volume has been observed in Trident Limited. The Exchange, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market place so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, had written to the company. Trident Limited has submitted their response.
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:15 AM
  • Shareholders meeting
    Trident Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 12, 2023. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results.
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:25 AM

About Trident Ltd.

Trident Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PB1990PLC010307 and registration number is 010307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6919.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 509.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Gupta
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Deepak Nanda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Dewan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anthony De Sa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Usha Sangwan
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Trident Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trident Ltd.?

The market cap of Trident Ltd. is ₹18,625.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trident Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trident Ltd. is 42.26 and PB ratio of Trident Ltd. is 4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Trident Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Ltd. is ₹39.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trident Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Ltd. is ₹41.90 and 52-week low of Trident Ltd. is ₹25.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

