What is the Market Cap of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.? The market cap of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is ₹9,918.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is -50.35 and PB ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is -11.26 as on .

What is the share price of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is ₹47.10 as on .