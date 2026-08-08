Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE RENUKA SUGARS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Sugar
Theme
Ethanol
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shree Renuka Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.16 Closed
0.18₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shree Renuka Sugars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.05₹22.43
₹22.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.06₹33.50
₹22.16
Open Price
₹22.13
Prev. Close
₹22.12
Volume
1,86,158

Source: Dion Global

Shree Renuka Sugars Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Renuka Sugars has declined 23.43% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Bannari Amman Sugars (-7.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Renuka Sugars has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Shree Renuka Sugars Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Renuka Sugars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.8522.19
1021.9322.13
2022.322.25
5022.5822.89
10024.4823.87
20025.4625.63

Source: Dion Global

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Renuka Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.14%, FII holding fell to 2.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shree Renuka Sugars Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTShree Renuka Sugars - Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Aug 05, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTShree Renuka Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTShree Renuka Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTShree Renuka Sugars - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTShree Renuka Sugars - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Renuka Sugars

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01542KA1995PLC019046 and registration number is 019046. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8522.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 212.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Chaturvedi
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vijendra Singh
    Executive Director & Deputy CEO
  • Mr. Ravi Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuok Khoon Hong
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Charles Cheau Leong Loo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jean-Luc Bohbot
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhu Rao
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bharat Kumar Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Mallick
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Chandra Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sridharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siraj Hussain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tinniyan Kalyansundaram Kanan
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Renuka Sugars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Renuka Sugars is ₹22.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Renuka Sugars?

The Shree Renuka Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Renuka Sugars?

The market cap of Shree Renuka Sugars is ₹4,716.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Renuka Sugars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Renuka Sugars are ₹22.43 and ₹22.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Renuka Sugars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Renuka Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Renuka Sugars is ₹33.50 and 52-week low of Shree Renuka Sugars is ₹21.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Renuka Sugars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Renuka Sugars has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -5.07% for the past month, -22.62% over 3 months, -23.64% over 1 year, -22.44% across 3 years, and -4.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars are -6.05 and -1.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Renuka Sugars News

More Shree Renuka Sugars News
Market Pulse