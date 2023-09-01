Follow Us

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹47.10 Closed
1.070.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.50₹47.75
₹47.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.40₹68.75
₹47.10
Open Price
₹46.70
Prev. Close
₹46.60
Volume
1,19,85,214

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.77
  • R248.38
  • R349.02
  • Pivot
    47.13
  • S146.52
  • S245.88
  • S345.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56146.33
  • 1062.4546.02
  • 2060.8945.79
  • 5053.7745.3
  • 1005145.57
  • 20045.7346.42

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,17,5530.321.92
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,70,9620.321.24
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund1,99,6811.170.92
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,71,5610.320.79
Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund1,68,5211.170.77
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund97,5110.320.45
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF44,7060.320.21
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund29,8520.030.14
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund27,8180.330.13
Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index24,7171.160.11
View All Mutual Funds

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Credit Rating
    Shree Renuka Sugars Limited has informed the Exchange about Credit Rating
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:37 AM

About Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01542KA1995PLC019046 and registration number is 019046. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6125.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 212.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Chaturvedi
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vijendra Singh
    Executive Director & Deputy CEO
  • Mr. Jean-Luc Bohbot
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuok Khoon Hong
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Charles Cheau Leong Loo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhu Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dorab Mistry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupatrai Premji
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bharat Kumar Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Mallick
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Chandra Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sridharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siraj Hussain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tinniyan Kalyansundaram Kanan
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is ₹9,918.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is -50.35 and PB ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is -11.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is ₹47.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is ₹68.75 and 52-week low of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is ₹39.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

