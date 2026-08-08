What is the share price of Shree Renuka Sugars? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Renuka Sugars is ₹22.16 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Renuka Sugars? The Shree Renuka Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Renuka Sugars? The market cap of Shree Renuka Sugars is ₹4,716.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Renuka Sugars? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Renuka Sugars are ₹22.43 and ₹22.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Renuka Sugars? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Renuka Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Renuka Sugars is ₹33.50 and 52-week low of Shree Renuka Sugars is ₹21.06 as on .

How has the Shree Renuka Sugars performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Renuka Sugars has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -5.07% for the past month, -22.62% over 3 months, -23.64% over 1 year, -22.44% across 3 years, and -4.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars are -6.05 and -1.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global