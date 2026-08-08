Here's the live share price of Shree Renuka Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Renuka Sugars has declined 23.43% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Bannari Amman Sugars (-7.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Renuka Sugars has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.85
|22.19
|10
|21.93
|22.13
|20
|22.3
|22.25
|50
|22.58
|22.89
|100
|24.48
|23.87
|200
|25.46
|25.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Renuka Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.14%, FII holding fell to 2.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Shree Renuka Sugars - Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Shree Renuka Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Shree Renuka Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Shree Renuka Sugars - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Shree Renuka Sugars - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01542KA1995PLC019046 and registration number is 019046. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8522.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 212.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Renuka Sugars is ₹22.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Renuka Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Renuka Sugars is ₹4,716.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Renuka Sugars are ₹22.43 and ₹22.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Renuka Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Renuka Sugars is ₹33.50 and 52-week low of Shree Renuka Sugars is ₹21.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Renuka Sugars has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -5.07% for the past month, -22.62% over 3 months, -23.64% over 1 year, -22.44% across 3 years, and -4.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars are -6.05 and -1.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global