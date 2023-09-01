Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,17,553
|0.32
|1.92
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,70,962
|0.32
|1.24
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|1,99,681
|1.17
|0.92
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,71,561
|0.32
|0.79
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|1,68,521
|1.17
|0.77
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|97,511
|0.32
|0.45
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|44,706
|0.32
|0.21
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|29,852
|0.03
|0.14
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|27,818
|0.33
|0.13
|Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index
|24,717
|1.16
|0.11
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01542KA1995PLC019046 and registration number is 019046. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6125.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 212.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is ₹9,918.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is -50.35 and PB ratio of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is -11.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is ₹47.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is ₹68.75 and 52-week low of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is ₹39.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.