Here's the live share price of Ajax Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ajax Engineering has declined 4.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.90%.
Ajax Engineering’s current P/E of 24.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ajax Engineering
|-1.94
|-6.79
|-23.29
|-30.01
|-18.03
|-6.83
|-4.15
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.06
|-2.24
|-5.91
|20.82
|41.30
|51.95
|38.73
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-22.10
|-29.36
|-17.58
|68.85
|48.94
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-4.62
|-2.05
|-15.67
|-9.86
|4.98
|23.10
|13.28
|LMW
|-6.52
|-7.04
|-3.86
|2.61
|0.62
|10.31
|17.41
|Inox Wind
|-6.14
|-16.04
|-31.38
|-38.33
|-37.29
|49.49
|37.90
|Triveni Turbine
|-2.96
|-14.16
|-13.70
|-10.81
|-1.53
|13.38
|33.54
|TD Power Systems
|0.58
|9.43
|16.98
|62.12
|193.82
|79.55
|94.98
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-2.24
|9.77
|0.23
|-26.10
|23.45
|50.08
|28.84
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-2.99
|-8.99
|-15.53
|-27.68
|4.92
|28.21
|71.57
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.11
|15.89
|8.42
|-15.61
|-9.21
|24.24
|12.59
|Praj Industries
|0.03
|4.38
|-2.63
|-25.99
|-35.99
|-3.86
|12.16
|GMM Pfaudler
|-3.42
|-9.55
|-16.44
|-20.75
|-15.32
|-16.15
|-7.87
|The Anup Engineering
|-3.97
|-24.44
|-28.36
|-32.52
|-42.92
|42.13
|37.10
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-21.02
|-33.30
|-3.65
|-9.10
|-5.56
|John Cockerill India
|0.38
|-0.79
|-0.96
|10.58
|97.77
|49.47
|43.27
|Concord Control Systems
|-5.16
|-4.76
|-11.31
|87.43
|253.05
|170.01
|100.72
|Kilburn Engineering
|-0.88
|-8.82
|-15.17
|-9.59
|38.27
|71.22
|82.41
|HLE Glascoat
|2.56
|-14.95
|-29.82
|-39.54
|35.67
|-14.95
|-7.62
|Windsor Machines
|0.25
|-12.35
|-9.47
|-26.47
|-2.28
|79.07
|61.75
Over the last one year, Ajax Engineering has declined 18.03% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajax Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|489.26
|487.46
|10
|485.49
|489.63
|20
|498.3
|498.34
|50
|539.89
|530.18
|100
|578.85
|565.43
|200
|622.34
|599.16
In the latest quarter, Ajax Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.71%, FII holding fell to 6.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|22,25,742
|2.23
|115.45
|13,00,000
|1.48
|67.43
|12,03,548
|0.18
|62.43
|6,81,392
|0.5
|35.34
|3,65,654
|0.86
|18.97
|3,40,066
|0.59
|17.64
|3,38,229
|0.39
|17.54
|1,35,416
|0.81
|7.02
|1,10,142
|0.09
|5.71
|1,01,754
|0.38
|5.28
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 22, 2026, 4:44 PM IST
|Ajax Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
|Ajax Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
|Ajax Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:05 AM IST
|Ajax Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:59 AM IST
|Ajax Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Ajax Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28920KA1992PTC013306 and registration number is 013306. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2073.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajax Engineering is ₹481.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ajax Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ajax Engineering is ₹5,511.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajax Engineering are ₹483.00 and ₹468.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajax Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajax Engineering is ₹756.75 and 52-week low of Ajax Engineering is ₹465.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ajax Engineering has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, -3.5% for the past month, -22.36% over 3 months, -18.9% over 1 year, -6.83% across 3 years, and -4.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajax Engineering are 24.92 and 4.27 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.