Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ajax Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

AJAX ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Ajax Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹481.75 Closed
-0.71₹ -3.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ajax Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹468.85₹483.00
₹481.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹465.00₹756.75
₹481.75
Open Price
₹472.00
Prev. Close
₹485.20
Volume
3,761

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ajax Engineering has declined 4.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.90%.

Ajax Engineering’s current P/E of 24.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ajax Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ajax Engineering		-1.94-6.79-23.29-30.01-18.03-6.83-4.15
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.06-2.24-5.9120.8241.3051.9538.73
Suzlon Energy		-7.18-16.66-22.10-29.36-17.5868.8548.94
Jyoti CNC Automation		-4.62-2.05-15.67-9.864.9823.1013.28
LMW		-6.52-7.04-3.862.610.6210.3117.41
Inox Wind		-6.14-16.04-31.38-38.33-37.2949.4937.90
Triveni Turbine		-2.96-14.16-13.70-10.81-1.5313.3833.54
TD Power Systems		0.589.4316.9862.12193.8279.5594.98
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.249.770.23-26.1023.4550.0828.84
Elecon Engineering Company		-2.99-8.99-15.53-27.684.9228.2171.57
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.1115.898.42-15.61-9.2124.2412.59
Praj Industries		0.034.38-2.63-25.99-35.99-3.8612.16
GMM Pfaudler		-3.42-9.55-16.44-20.75-15.32-16.15-7.87
The Anup Engineering		-3.97-24.44-28.36-32.52-42.9242.1337.10
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.60-0.53-21.02-33.30-3.65-9.10-5.56
John Cockerill India		0.38-0.79-0.9610.5897.7749.4743.27
Concord Control Systems		-5.16-4.76-11.3187.43253.05170.01100.72
Kilburn Engineering		-0.88-8.82-15.17-9.5938.2771.2282.41
HLE Glascoat		2.56-14.95-29.82-39.5435.67-14.95-7.62
Windsor Machines		0.25-12.35-9.47-26.47-2.2879.0761.75

Over the last one year, Ajax Engineering has declined 18.03% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajax Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).

Ajax Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ajax Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5489.26487.46
10485.49489.63
20498.3498.34
50539.89530.18
100578.85565.43
200622.34599.16

Ajax Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ajax Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.71%, FII holding fell to 6.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ajax Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
22,25,7422.23115.45
13,00,0001.4867.43
12,03,5480.1862.43
6,81,3920.535.34
3,65,6540.8618.97
3,40,0660.5917.64
3,38,2290.3917.54
1,35,4160.817.02
1,10,1420.095.71
1,01,7540.385.28

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ajax Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 22, 2026, 4:44 PM ISTAjax Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 11:13 PM ISTAjax Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 10:18 PM ISTAjax Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 1:05 AM ISTAjax Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 13, 2026, 12:59 AM ISTAjax Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Ajax Engineering

Ajax Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28920KA1992PTC013306 and registration number is 013306. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2073.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Krishnaswamy Vijay
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Shubhabrata Saha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jacob Jiten John
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajan Wadhera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Doddaballapur Prasanna Achutarao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jayashree Satagopan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghavan Sadagopan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ajax Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Ajax Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajax Engineering is ₹481.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ajax Engineering?

The Ajax Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajax Engineering?

The market cap of Ajax Engineering is ₹5,511.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajax Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajax Engineering are ₹483.00 and ₹468.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajax Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajax Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajax Engineering is ₹756.75 and 52-week low of Ajax Engineering is ₹465.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ajax Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ajax Engineering has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, -3.5% for the past month, -22.36% over 3 months, -18.9% over 1 year, -6.83% across 3 years, and -4.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajax Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajax Engineering are 24.92 and 4.27 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ajax Engineering News

More Ajax Engineering News
icon
Market Pulse