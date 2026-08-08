What is the share price of Titan Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Company is ₹4,943.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Titan Company? The Titan Company is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Company? The market cap of Titan Company is ₹438,832.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Titan Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Titan Company are ₹5,033.80 and ₹4,894.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titan Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Company is ₹5,033.80 and 52-week low of Titan Company is ₹3,307.35 as on .

How has the Titan Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Titan Company has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, 7.39% for the past month, 14.73% over 3 months, 44.75% over 1 year, 19.39% across 3 years, and 22.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Titan Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titan Company are 86.49 and 27.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global