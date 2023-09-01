Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|78,06,101
|1.43
|2,344.99
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|53,88,527
|1.64
|1,619.68
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|25,03,000
|2.22
|751.91
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|23,81,397
|2.77
|715.38
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|20,74,161
|1.43
|623.09
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|17,42,761
|1.64
|523.84
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|16,43,269
|1.01
|493.65
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|10,70,400
|1.35
|321.55
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|9,89,064
|1.15
|297.12
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|7,40,000
|1.28
|222.3
Titan Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TZ1984PLC001456 and registration number is 001456. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27210.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Titan Company Ltd. is ₹2,75,608.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Titan Company Ltd. is 84.8 and PB ratio of Titan Company Ltd. is 23.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Company Ltd. is ₹3,116.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Company Ltd. is ₹3,210.00 and 52-week low of Titan Company Ltd. is ₹2,269.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.