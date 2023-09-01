Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Titan Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TITAN COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Largecap | NSE
₹3,116.80 Closed
0.412.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Titan Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,100.00₹3,124.90
₹3,116.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,269.60₹3,210.00
₹3,116.80
Open Price
₹3,111.95
Prev. Close
₹3,104.45
Volume
4,23,678

Titan Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,127.93
  • R23,138.87
  • R33,152.83
  • Pivot
    3,113.97
  • S13,103.03
  • S23,089.07
  • S33,078.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,653.343,082.09
  • 102,635.43,066.69
  • 202,624.43,044.04
  • 502,598.182,992.58
  • 1002,383.542,893.22
  • 2002,411.772,751.47

Titan Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.643.8510.2730.8618.90178.34241.55
16.5642.54126.26113.13193.50227.06227.06
-2.76-3.19-9.52-23.89-13.8511.50-24.56
-0.149.7277.29149.06119.72603.39532.55
0.68-3.40-5.43-10.07-12.78448.18714.84
-1.48-6.349.24-6.50-63.2665.73-70.69
15.6086.4871.5956.5622.02481.051,021.44
5.192.5017.5118.05-16.07103.0461.79
3.8126.1359.5873.5454.11215.9257.01
-2.96-7.02-3.099.05-3.536.726.72
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
2.68-3.06-8.1098.70173.51253.46237.87
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
-0.38-2.2628.7121.50-10.34150.00136.79
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
2.551.267.3521.72-7.49-31.53-17.35
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-1.7521.7431.7612.00-5.8869.70-58.36

Titan Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Titan Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF78,06,1011.432,344.99
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF53,88,5271.641,619.68
Axis Bluechip Fund25,03,0002.22751.91
UTI Flexi Cap Fund23,81,3972.77715.38
UTI Nifty 50 ETF20,74,1611.43623.09
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF17,42,7611.64523.84
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund16,43,2691.01493.65
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund10,70,4001.35321.55
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan9,89,0641.15297.12
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund7,40,0001.28222.3
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Titan Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Titan Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:56 PM

About Titan Company Ltd.

Titan Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TZ1984PLC001456 and registration number is 001456. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27210.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Krishnan
    Chairman
  • Mr. N N Tata
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. C K Venkataraman
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Bhat
    Director
  • Ms. Jayashree Muralidharan
    Director
  • Ms. Mariam Pallavi Baldev
    Director
  • Dr. Mohanasankar Sivapraksam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sindhu Gangadharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Puri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Santhanam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradyumna Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Titan Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Titan Company Ltd. is ₹2,75,608.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Titan Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Titan Company Ltd. is 84.8 and PB ratio of Titan Company Ltd. is 23.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Titan Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Company Ltd. is ₹3,116.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titan Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Company Ltd. is ₹3,210.00 and 52-week low of Titan Company Ltd. is ₹2,269.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data