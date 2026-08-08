Here's the live share price of Titan Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
|Advit Jewels
|2.85
|9.54
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1.05
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Titan Company has gained 44.75% compared to peers like Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%), Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle (50.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Titan Company has outperformed peers relative to Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%) and Thangamayil Jewellery (64.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,864.45
|4,888.2
|10
|4,783.98
|4,834.41
|20
|4,691.61
|4,736.14
|50
|4,424.65
|4,548.38
|100
|4,334.26
|4,392.82
|200
|4,152.68
|4,186.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Titan Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.34%, FII holding fell to 15.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|41,21,802
|4.65
|1,815.24
|21,91,222
|1.33
|965.01
|21,02,200
|4.05
|925.81
|19,69,454
|2.81
|867.35
|12,93,448
|3.09
|569.63
|11,72,193
|1.62
|516.23
|11,57,594
|3
|509.8
|10,07,000
|1.95
|443.48
|9,21,558
|1.06
|405.85
|8,12,522
|0.45
|357.83
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Titan Company - Titan Company Limited Performance Based Stock Unit Scheme 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Titan Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Titan Company - Certificate Pursuant To SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 Dated August 10, 2021
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Titan Company - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting In Accordance With The SEBI (Listing Obligations And D
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Titan Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Titan Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TZ1984PLC001456 and registration number is 001456. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77554.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Company is ₹4,943.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Titan Company is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Titan Company is ₹438,832.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Titan Company are ₹5,033.80 and ₹4,894.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Company is ₹5,033.80 and 52-week low of Titan Company is ₹3,307.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Titan Company has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, 7.39% for the past month, 14.73% over 3 months, 44.75% over 1 year, 19.39% across 3 years, and 22.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titan Company are 86.49 and 27.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.
Source: Dion Global