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Titan Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

TITAN COMPANY

Tata Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Theme
ConsumptionManufacturingPremium Consumption
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Consumer DurablesBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Dollex 30BSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE India Sector LeadersBSE Low VolatilityBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE Select Business GroupsBSE SensexBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Equal WeightBSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Titan Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,943.00 Closed
-0.82₹ -41.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Titan Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,894.75₹5,033.80
₹4,943.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,307.35₹5,033.80
₹4,943.00
Open Price
₹5,033.55
Prev. Close
₹4,984.00
Volume
38,241

Source: Dion Global

Titan Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07
Advit Jewels		2.859.543.173.173.171.050.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Titan Company has gained 44.75% compared to peers like Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%), Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle (50.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Titan Company has outperformed peers relative to Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%) and Thangamayil Jewellery (64.69%).

Titan Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Titan Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,864.454,888.2
104,783.984,834.41
204,691.614,736.14
504,424.654,548.38
1004,334.264,392.82
2004,152.684,186.59

Source: Dion Global

Titan Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Titan Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.34%, FII holding fell to 15.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Titan Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
41,21,8024.651,815.24
21,91,2221.33965.01
21,02,2004.05925.81
19,69,4542.81867.35
12,93,4483.09569.63
11,72,1931.62516.23
11,57,5943509.8
10,07,0001.95443.48
9,21,5581.06405.85
8,12,5220.45357.83

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Titan Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTTitan Company - Titan Company Limited Performance Based Stock Unit Scheme 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTTitan Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTTitan Company - Certificate Pursuant To SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 Dated August 10, 2021
Aug 07, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTTitan Company - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting In Accordance With The SEBI (Listing Obligations And D
Aug 07, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTTitan Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Titan Company

Titan Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TZ1984PLC001456 and registration number is 001456. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77554.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. S Vijayakumar
    Chairman
  • Mr. N N Tata
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Ajoy Chawla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Puneet Chhatwal
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalini Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Chaudhry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivasan Varadarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Santhanam
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mohanasankar Sivapraksam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Titan Company Share Price

What is the share price of Titan Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Company is ₹4,943.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Titan Company?

The Titan Company is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Company?

The market cap of Titan Company is ₹438,832.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Titan Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Titan Company are ₹5,033.80 and ₹4,894.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titan Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Company is ₹5,033.80 and 52-week low of Titan Company is ₹3,307.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Titan Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Titan Company has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, 7.39% for the past month, 14.73% over 3 months, 44.75% over 1 year, 19.39% across 3 years, and 22.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Titan Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titan Company are 86.49 and 27.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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