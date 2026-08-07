What is the share price of Gland Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gland Pharma is ₹2,615.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gland Pharma? The Gland Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gland Pharma? The market cap of Gland Pharma is ₹43,138.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gland Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gland Pharma are ₹2,618.50 and ₹2,570.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gland Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gland Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gland Pharma is ₹2,634.00 and 52-week low of Gland Pharma is ₹1,575.00 as on .

How has the Gland Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Gland Pharma has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 2.51% for the past month, 39.75% over 3 months, 33.61% over 1 year, 24.85% across 3 years, and -8.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gland Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gland Pharma are 41.99 and 4.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global