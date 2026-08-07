Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Gland Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLAND PHARMA

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
MNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE MidCapBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Gland Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,615.00 Closed
-0.10₹ -2.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gland Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,570.05₹2,618.50
₹2,615.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,575.00₹2,634.00
₹2,615.00
Open Price
₹2,608.80
Prev. Close
₹2,617.50
Volume
18,244

Source: Dion Global

Gland Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gland Pharma has gained 33.61% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Gland Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Gland Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gland Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,513.592,541.19
102,467.622,514.25
202,476.112,478.89
502,370.292,358.63
1002,075.342,194.98
2001,933.132,035.95

Source: Dion Global

Gland Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gland Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.77%, while DII stake decreased to 30.44%, FII holding rose to 8.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gland Pharma Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
63,17,8141.561,576.29
31,70,0001.94790.92
28,49,9621.61711.07
28,00,0001.42698.6
24,58,4981.65613.4
18,72,4701.79467.18
18,32,4240.58457.19
16,83,1992.15419.96
14,00,0001.19349.3
13,15,8061.67328.29

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Gland Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTGland Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTGland Pharma - Letter To Shareholders
Aug 01, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTGland Pharma - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 01, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTGland Pharma - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTGland Pharma - Notice Of 48Th AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1978PLC002276 and registration number is 002276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4552.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srinivas Sadu
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Wenjie Zhang
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Wei Huang
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Jia Ai (Allen) Zhang
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Essaji Goolam Vahanvati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udo Johannes Vetter
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy Chavali
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gland Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Gland Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gland Pharma is ₹2,615.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gland Pharma?

The Gland Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gland Pharma?

The market cap of Gland Pharma is ₹43,138.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gland Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gland Pharma are ₹2,618.50 and ₹2,570.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gland Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gland Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gland Pharma is ₹2,634.00 and 52-week low of Gland Pharma is ₹1,575.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gland Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gland Pharma has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 2.51% for the past month, 39.75% over 3 months, 33.61% over 1 year, 24.85% across 3 years, and -8.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gland Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gland Pharma are 41.99 and 4.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gland Pharma News

More Gland Pharma News
Market Pulse