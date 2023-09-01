Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|31,01,017
|1.45
|405.47
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|23,37,906
|0.85
|305.69
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|19,33,291
|1.45
|252.79
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|17,00,000
|3.61
|222.28
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|16,96,933
|0.64
|221.88
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|15,80,311
|2.23
|206.63
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|14,16,437
|0.98
|185.21
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|13,25,792
|1.62
|173.35
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|12,00,000
|2.91
|156.91
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|11,05,800
|1.35
|144.59
Gland Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1978PLC002276 and registration number is 002276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4400.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gland Pharma Ltd. is ₹28,681.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gland Pharma Ltd. is 36.72 and PB ratio of Gland Pharma Ltd. is 4.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gland Pharma Ltd. is ₹1,768.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gland Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gland Pharma Ltd. is ₹2,607.00 and 52-week low of Gland Pharma Ltd. is ₹861.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.