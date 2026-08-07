Here's the live share price of Gland Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gland Pharma has gained 33.61% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Gland Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,513.59
|2,541.19
|10
|2,467.62
|2,514.25
|20
|2,476.11
|2,478.89
|50
|2,370.29
|2,358.63
|100
|2,075.34
|2,194.98
|200
|1,933.13
|2,035.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gland Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.77%, while DII stake decreased to 30.44%, FII holding rose to 8.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|63,17,814
|1.56
|1,576.29
|31,70,000
|1.94
|790.92
|28,49,962
|1.61
|711.07
|28,00,000
|1.42
|698.6
|24,58,498
|1.65
|613.4
|18,72,470
|1.79
|467.18
|18,32,424
|0.58
|457.19
|16,83,199
|2.15
|419.96
|14,00,000
|1.19
|349.3
|13,15,806
|1.67
|328.29
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Gland Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Gland Pharma - Letter To Shareholders
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|Gland Pharma - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Gland Pharma - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Gland Pharma - Notice Of 48Th AGM
Source: Dion Global
Gland Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1978PLC002276 and registration number is 002276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4552.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gland Pharma is ₹2,615.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gland Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gland Pharma is ₹43,138.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gland Pharma are ₹2,618.50 and ₹2,570.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gland Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gland Pharma is ₹2,634.00 and 52-week low of Gland Pharma is ₹1,575.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gland Pharma has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 2.51% for the past month, 39.75% over 3 months, 33.61% over 1 year, 24.85% across 3 years, and -8.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gland Pharma are 41.99 and 4.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global