NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLAND PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹1,768.10 Closed
1.5326.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gland Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,718.45₹1,810.85
₹1,768.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹861.00₹2,607.00
₹1,768.10
Open Price
₹1,749.75
Prev. Close
₹1,741.45
Volume
12,67,986

Gland Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,813.75
  • R21,858.5
  • R31,906.15
  • Pivot
    1,766.1
  • S11,721.35
  • S21,673.7
  • S31,628.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,186.021,633.66
  • 102,161.321,601.96
  • 202,121.821,538.87
  • 502,267.171,386.52
  • 1002,398.731,329.29
  • 2002,856.711,479.26

Gland Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Gland Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Gland Pharma Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund31,01,0171.45405.47
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund23,37,9060.85305.69
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund19,33,2911.45252.79
SBI Magnum Global Fund17,00,0003.61222.28
Nippon India Small Cap Fund16,96,9330.64221.88
Mirae Asset Focused Fund15,80,3112.23206.63
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund14,16,4370.98185.21
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund13,25,7921.62173.35
Nippon India Pharma Fund12,00,0002.91156.91
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan11,05,8001.35144.59
View All Mutual Funds

Gland Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Updates
    Gland Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Conclusion of US FDA Inspection at Dundigal Facility of the Company'.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:24 AM

About Gland Pharma Ltd.

Gland Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1978PLC002276 and registration number is 002276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4400.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yiu Kwan Stanley Lau
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Sadu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Qiyu Chen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yao Fang
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Jia Ai (Allen) Zhang
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Udo Johannes Vetter
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy Chavali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Essaji Goolam Vahanvati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gland Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gland Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Gland Pharma Ltd. is ₹28,681.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gland Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gland Pharma Ltd. is 36.72 and PB ratio of Gland Pharma Ltd. is 4.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gland Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gland Pharma Ltd. is ₹1,768.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gland Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gland Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gland Pharma Ltd. is ₹2,607.00 and 52-week low of Gland Pharma Ltd. is ₹861.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

