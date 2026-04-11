What is the share price of JSW Dulux? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Dulux is ₹2,975.90 as on .

What kind of stock is JSW Dulux? The JSW Dulux is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Dulux? The market cap of JSW Dulux is ₹13,552.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JSW Dulux? Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Dulux are ₹3,000.00 and ₹2,963.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Dulux? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Dulux stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Dulux is ₹3,909.25 and 52-week low of JSW Dulux is ₹2,649.05 as on .

How has the JSW Dulux performed historically in terms of returns? The JSW Dulux has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 3.11% for the past month, -5.03% over 3 months, -14.94% over 1 year, 9.26% across 3 years, and 5.65% over 5 years.