Here's the live share price of JSW Dulux along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Akzo Nobel India
|-0.29
|3.11
|-5.03
|-10.84
|-14.94
|9.26
|5.65
|Asian Paints
|8.62
|3.32
|-18.64
|0.69
|-1.58
|-5.32
|-1.95
|Berger Paints (India)
|7.55
|3.74
|-11.12
|-15.36
|-14.58
|-2.96
|-5.66
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|7.68
|3.36
|-16.76
|-22.42
|-23.05
|-9.37
|-13.00
|Indigo Paints
|5.73
|-3.70
|-32.25
|-22.80
|-17.73
|-8.87
|-18.65
|Sirca Paints India
|3.73
|-0.51
|-6.79
|-10.53
|68.43
|11.77
|4.18
|Shalimar Paints
|21.90
|-1.53
|-26.09
|-36.88
|-52.74
|-30.01
|-10.86
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|31.76
|32.08
|-12.77
|-34.81
|-43.43
|-37.10
|-20.69
|Retina Paints
|-3.18
|-7.96
|-24.93
|-28.35
|-15.64
|19.31
|11.17
Over the last one year, Akzo Nobel India has declined 14.94% compared to peers like Asian Paints (-1.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-14.58%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-23.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Akzo Nobel India has outperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.95%) and Berger Paints (India) (-5.66%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,930.28
|2,966.22
|10
|2,910.72
|2,942.69
|20
|2,881.68
|2,926.08
|50
|2,918.19
|2,960.27
|100
|3,104.24
|3,057.23
|200
|3,269.26
|3,178.96
In the latest quarter, JSW Dulux saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.20%, while DII stake increased to 20.58%, FII holding rose to 8.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,67,997
|1.07
|401.55
|11,05,333
|0.54
|324.45
|9,11,504
|0.53
|267.55
|7,41,494
|0.72
|217.65
|4,63,675
|1.31
|136.1
|4,60,471
|0.69
|135.16
|3,00,000
|0.37
|88.06
|2,87,484
|0.79
|84.39
|2,00,000
|0.12
|58.71
|1,81,800
|0.66
|53.36
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 08, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Akzo Nobel India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 02, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Akzo Nobel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
|Mar 27, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Akzo Nobel India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Mar 23, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Akzo Nobel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Mar 23, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Akzo Nobel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1954 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292WB1954PLC021516 and registration number is 021516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4091.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Dulux is ₹2,975.90 as on Apr 10, 2026.
The JSW Dulux is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JSW Dulux is ₹13,552.34 Cr as on Apr 10, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Dulux are ₹3,000.00 and ₹2,963.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Dulux stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Dulux is ₹3,909.25 and 52-week low of JSW Dulux is ₹2,649.05 as on Apr 10, 2026.
The JSW Dulux has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 3.11% for the past month, -5.03% over 3 months, -14.94% over 1 year, 9.26% across 3 years, and 5.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Dulux are 6.93 and 5.82 on Apr 10, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.36 per annum.