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JSW Dulux Share Price

NSE
BSE

JSW DULUX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of JSW Dulux along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,975.90 Closed
-0.28₹ -8.40
As on Apr 10, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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JSW Dulux Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,963.90₹3,000.00
₹2,975.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,649.05₹3,909.25
₹2,975.90
Open Price
₹2,984.30
Prev. Close
₹2,984.30
Volume
636

JSW Dulux Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Akzo Nobel India		-0.293.11-5.03-10.84-14.949.265.65
Asian Paints		8.623.32-18.640.69-1.58-5.32-1.95
Berger Paints (India)		7.553.74-11.12-15.36-14.58-2.96-5.66
Kansai Nerolac Paints		7.683.36-16.76-22.42-23.05-9.37-13.00
Indigo Paints		5.73-3.70-32.25-22.80-17.73-8.87-18.65
Sirca Paints India		3.73-0.51-6.79-10.5368.4311.774.18
Shalimar Paints		21.90-1.53-26.09-36.88-52.74-30.01-10.86
Kamdhenu Ventures		31.7632.08-12.77-34.81-43.43-37.10-20.69
Retina Paints		-3.18-7.96-24.93-28.35-15.6419.3111.17

Over the last one year, Akzo Nobel India has declined 14.94% compared to peers like Asian Paints (-1.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-14.58%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-23.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Akzo Nobel India has outperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.95%) and Berger Paints (India) (-5.66%).

JSW Dulux Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

JSW Dulux Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,930.282,966.22
102,910.722,942.69
202,881.682,926.08
502,918.192,960.27
1003,104.243,057.23
2003,269.263,178.96

JSW Dulux Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JSW Dulux saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.20%, while DII stake increased to 20.58%, FII holding rose to 8.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JSW Dulux Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,67,9971.07401.55
11,05,3330.54324.45
9,11,5040.53267.55
7,41,4940.72217.65
4,63,6751.31136.1
4,60,4710.69135.16
3,00,0000.3788.06
2,87,4840.7984.39
2,00,0000.1258.71
1,81,8000.6653.36

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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JSW Dulux Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 08, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTAkzo Nobel India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 02, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTAkzo Nobel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
Mar 27, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTAkzo Nobel India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Mar 23, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTAkzo Nobel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Mar 23, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTAkzo Nobel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

About JSW Dulux

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1954 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292WB1954PLC021516 and registration number is 021516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4091.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Rajgopal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishna Rallapalli
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rohit G Totla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemant Sahai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Chaudhry
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namrata Kaul
    Independent Director

FAQs on JSW Dulux Share Price

What is the share price of JSW Dulux?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Dulux is ₹2,975.90 as on Apr 10, 2026.

What kind of stock is JSW Dulux?

The JSW Dulux is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Dulux?

The market cap of JSW Dulux is ₹13,552.34 Cr as on Apr 10, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JSW Dulux?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Dulux are ₹3,000.00 and ₹2,963.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Dulux?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Dulux stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Dulux is ₹3,909.25 and 52-week low of JSW Dulux is ₹2,649.05 as on Apr 10, 2026.

How has the JSW Dulux performed historically in terms of returns?

The JSW Dulux has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 3.11% for the past month, -5.03% over 3 months, -14.94% over 1 year, 9.26% across 3 years, and 5.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JSW Dulux?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Dulux are 6.93 and 5.82 on Apr 10, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.36 per annum.

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