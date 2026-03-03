Here's the live share price of TBO Tek along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of TBO Tek has declined 3.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.02%.
TBO Tek’s current P/E of 52.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|Birlasoft
|5.18
|-13.97
|-8.94
|2.04
|-8.54
|11.12
|9.68
Over the last one year, TBO Tek has declined 1.94% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, TBO Tek has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,309.25
|1,280.11
|10
|1,369.93
|1,329.13
|20
|1,421.14
|1,384.15
|50
|1,509.95
|1,465.95
|100
|1,559.41
|1,501.95
|200
|1,479.05
|1,501.76
In the latest quarter, TBO Tek remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.01%, FII holding rose to 30.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 3.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|34,27,297
|0.73
|477.15
|29,84,600
|7.84
|415.52
|14,96,909
|1.64
|208.4
|12,60,527
|0.5
|175.49
|9,78,007
|0.53
|136.16
|8,80,914
|0.86
|122.64
|7,14,022
|0.83
|99.41
|5,94,252
|0.42
|82.73
|5,57,664
|1.53
|77.64
|5,44,309
|1.5
|75.78
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 3:41 AM IST
|TBO Tek - Update - Shifting Of Registered Office
|Feb 27, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
|TBO Tek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 24, 2026, 12:04 AM IST
|TBO Tek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 17, 2026, 8:10 PM IST
|TBO Tek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
|TBO Tek - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
TBO Tek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2006PLC155233 and registration number is 155233. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 575.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TBO Tek is ₹1,176.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TBO Tek is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TBO Tek is ₹12,778.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TBO Tek are ₹1,200.00 and ₹1,125.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TBO Tek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TBO Tek is ₹1,764.00 and 52-week low of TBO Tek is ₹985.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TBO Tek has shown returns of -4.04% over the past day, -16.95% for the past month, -28.78% over 3 months, -2.02% over 1 year, -5.73% across 3 years, and -3.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TBO Tek are 52.56 and 8.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.