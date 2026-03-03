Facebook Pixel Code
TBO Tek Share Price

NSE
BSE

TBO TEK

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Internet & E-CommercePremium ConsumptionTourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Internet EconomyBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of TBO Tek along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,176.80 Closed
-4.04₹ -49.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
TBO Tek Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,125.90₹1,200.00
₹1,176.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹985.70₹1,764.00
₹1,176.80
Open Price
₹1,125.90
Prev. Close
₹1,226.35
Volume
7,425

Over the last 5 years, the share price of TBO Tek has declined 3.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.02%.

TBO Tek's current P/E of 52.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

TBO Tek Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
Birlasoft		5.18-13.97-8.942.04-8.5411.129.68

Over the last one year, TBO Tek has declined 1.94% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, TBO Tek has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

TBO Tek Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

TBO Tek Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,309.251,280.11
101,369.931,329.13
201,421.141,384.15
501,509.951,465.95
1001,559.411,501.95
2001,479.051,501.76

TBO Tek Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TBO Tek remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.01%, FII holding rose to 30.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 3.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TBO Tek Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
34,27,2970.73477.15
29,84,6007.84415.52
14,96,9091.64208.4
12,60,5270.5175.49
9,78,0070.53136.16
8,80,9140.86122.64
7,14,0220.8399.41
5,94,2520.4282.73
5,57,6641.5377.64
5,44,3091.575.78

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

TBO Tek Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 3:41 AM ISTTBO Tek - Update - Shifting Of Registered Office
Feb 27, 2026, 10:39 PM ISTTBO Tek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 24, 2026, 12:04 AM ISTTBO Tek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 17, 2026, 8:10 PM ISTTBO Tek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 10:02 PM ISTTBO Tek - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

About TBO Tek

TBO Tek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2006PLC155233 and registration number is 155233. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 575.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ravindra Dhariwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ankush Nijhawan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Bhatnagar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshat Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Rastogi
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Pramanik
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anuranjita Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bhatnagar
    Independent Director

FAQs on TBO Tek Share Price

What is the share price of TBO Tek?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TBO Tek is ₹1,176.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is TBO Tek?

The TBO Tek is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TBO Tek?

The market cap of TBO Tek is ₹12,778.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TBO Tek?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TBO Tek are ₹1,200.00 and ₹1,125.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TBO Tek?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TBO Tek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TBO Tek is ₹1,764.00 and 52-week low of TBO Tek is ₹985.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the TBO Tek performed historically in terms of returns?

The TBO Tek has shown returns of -4.04% over the past day, -16.95% for the past month, -28.78% over 3 months, -2.02% over 1 year, -5.73% across 3 years, and -3.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TBO Tek?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TBO Tek are 52.56 and 8.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

TBO Tek News

