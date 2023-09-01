Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|50,42,558
|1.21
|78.84
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|46,08,661
|0.4
|72.06
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|19,75,030
|0.73
|30.88
|HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund - OLD
|4,00,000
|2.09
|6.28
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|3,64,044
|0.53
|5.69
|ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund
|2,24,082
|0.17
|3.5
|ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity
|10,525
|0.05
|0.16
|ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive
|9,393
|0.07
|0.15
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74100MH1993PLC075361 and registration number is 075361. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 685.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is ₹2,905.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is 60.45 and PB ratio of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is 5.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is ₹173.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is ₹111.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.