CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹173.60 Closed
5.088.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.30₹175.50
₹173.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.55₹180.00
₹173.60
Open Price
₹167.40
Prev. Close
₹165.20
Volume
33,47,243

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1177.27
  • R2181.48
  • R3187.47
  • Pivot
    171.28
  • S1167.07
  • S2161.08
  • S3156.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5135.8161.39
  • 10128.69159.03
  • 20122.7157.9
  • 50125.47158.79
  • 100118.91158.53
  • 200127.59154.43

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.998.711.2023.4431.4995.60151.27
3.095.79-3.916.54-10.68189.53494.53
2.301.250.419.556.58135.63566.76
5.2038.1748.0347.8314.71104.37-27.65
7.9530.3751.8888.1830.30376.76385.58
12.847.6915.1610.75-13.80127.5494.89
4.327.8018.8128.65-6.53103.796.30
3.08-7.8553.3266.5455.2855.2855.28
3.5833.0663.0068.41102.38760.12613.58

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund50,42,5581.2178.84
SBI Flexi Cap Fund46,08,6610.472.06
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund19,75,0300.7330.88
HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund - OLD4,00,0002.096.28
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund3,64,0440.535.69
ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund2,24,0820.173.5
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity10,5250.050.16
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive9,3930.070.15

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Camlin Fine Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:27 AM

About Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74100MH1993PLC075361 and registration number is 075361. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 685.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Dandekar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Momaya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arjun Dukane
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahabaleshwar Palekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kanakia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amol Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sutapa Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Joseph Conrad D'souza
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anagha Dandekar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harsha Raghavan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is ₹2,905.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is 60.45 and PB ratio of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is 5.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is ₹173.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is ₹111.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

