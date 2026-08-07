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Camlin Fine Sciences Share Price

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BSE

CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Camlin Fine Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹126.45 Closed
-1.10₹ -1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Camlin Fine Sciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.25₹129.10
₹126.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.30₹271.00
₹126.45
Open Price
₹127.85
Prev. Close
₹127.85
Volume
58,806

Source: Dion Global

Camlin Fine Sciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Camlin Fine Sciences has declined 48.20% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Camlin Fine Sciences has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Camlin Fine Sciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Camlin Fine Sciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.49128.78
10125.53127.75
20126.19127.63
50128.96128.09
100124.38131.46
200142.84143.35

Source: Dion Global

Camlin Fine Sciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Camlin Fine Sciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.42%, FII holding fell to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Camlin Fine Sciences Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
59,07,6722.0278.8
31,65,9090.2342.23
82,5270.011.1

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Camlin Fine Sciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTCamlin Fine Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTCamlin Fine Sciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidate F
Jul 18, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTCamlin Fine Sciences - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Letter Sent To Shareholders.
Jul 18, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTCamlin Fine Sciences - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 18, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTCamlin Fine Sciences - Notice Of 33Rd AGM Of The Company.

Source: Dion Global

About Camlin Fine Sciences

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74100MH1993PLC075361 and registration number is 075361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 837.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Dandekar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Momaya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arjun Dukane
    Executive Director -Technical
  • Ms. Anagha Dandekar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harsha Raghavan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jens Van Nieuwenborgh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Joseph Conrad D'souza
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahabaleshwar Palekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kanakia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amol Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radhika Dudhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abeezar Faizullabhoy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Camlin Fine Sciences Share Price

What is the share price of Camlin Fine Sciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Camlin Fine Sciences is ₹126.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Camlin Fine Sciences?

The Camlin Fine Sciences is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Camlin Fine Sciences?

The market cap of Camlin Fine Sciences is ₹2,428.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Camlin Fine Sciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Camlin Fine Sciences are ₹129.10 and ₹126.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Camlin Fine Sciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Camlin Fine Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Camlin Fine Sciences is ₹271.00 and 52-week low of Camlin Fine Sciences is ₹96.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Camlin Fine Sciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Camlin Fine Sciences has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, -6.47% for the past month, -7.26% over 3 months, -48.2% over 1 year, -6.29% across 3 years, and -6.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Camlin Fine Sciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Camlin Fine Sciences are 87.92 and 2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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