What is the share price of Camlin Fine Sciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Camlin Fine Sciences is ₹126.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Camlin Fine Sciences? The Camlin Fine Sciences is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Camlin Fine Sciences? The market cap of Camlin Fine Sciences is ₹2,428.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Camlin Fine Sciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Camlin Fine Sciences are ₹129.10 and ₹126.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Camlin Fine Sciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Camlin Fine Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Camlin Fine Sciences is ₹271.00 and 52-week low of Camlin Fine Sciences is ₹96.30 as on .

How has the Camlin Fine Sciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Camlin Fine Sciences has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, -6.47% for the past month, -7.26% over 3 months, -48.2% over 1 year, -6.29% across 3 years, and -6.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Camlin Fine Sciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Camlin Fine Sciences are 87.92 and 2.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global