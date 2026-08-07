Here's the live share price of Camlin Fine Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Camlin Fine Sciences has declined 48.20% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Camlin Fine Sciences has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.49
|128.78
|10
|125.53
|127.75
|20
|126.19
|127.63
|50
|128.96
|128.09
|100
|124.38
|131.46
|200
|142.84
|143.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Camlin Fine Sciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.42%, FII holding fell to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|59,07,672
|2.02
|78.8
|31,65,909
|0.23
|42.23
|82,527
|0.01
|1.1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Camlin Fine Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Camlin Fine Sciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidate F
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Camlin Fine Sciences - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Letter Sent To Shareholders.
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Camlin Fine Sciences - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Camlin Fine Sciences - Notice Of 33Rd AGM Of The Company.
Source: Dion Global
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74100MH1993PLC075361 and registration number is 075361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 837.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Camlin Fine Sciences is ₹126.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Camlin Fine Sciences is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Camlin Fine Sciences is ₹2,428.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Camlin Fine Sciences are ₹129.10 and ₹126.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Camlin Fine Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Camlin Fine Sciences is ₹271.00 and 52-week low of Camlin Fine Sciences is ₹96.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Camlin Fine Sciences has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, -6.47% for the past month, -7.26% over 3 months, -48.2% over 1 year, -6.29% across 3 years, and -6.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Camlin Fine Sciences are 87.92 and 2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global