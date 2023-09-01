Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.67
|-4.46
|5.65
|33.91
|16.85
|205.43
|274.94
|17.30
|25.68
|43.27
|47.71
|67.47
|145.57
|96.61
|4.28
|11.59
|13.56
|28.22
|23.20
|293.81
|334.75
|-3.61
|-8.29
|8.87
|35.22
|24.48
|420.50
|438.21
|-2.23
|37.74
|61.28
|74.33
|40.44
|239.28
|180.88
|5.90
|-2.56
|6.26
|8.88
|24.42
|-7.15
|-7.15
|2.08
|34.51
|29.80
|56.38
|23.38
|448.74
|225.48
|-4.50
|-4.50
|2.91
|-14.52
|13.98
|-9.40
|-61.87
|-4.92
|-17.73
|-27.50
|-26.11
|-37.30
|-53.60
|-59.15
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|39,27,200
|3
|773.4
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|38,53,425
|2.36
|758.87
|Axis Midcap Fund
|35,89,762
|3.19
|706.95
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|23,60,625
|4.88
|464.89
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|9,56,190
|2.19
|188.31
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|7,08,210
|1.67
|139.47
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|7,08,210
|1.67
|139.47
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|6,44,696
|1.12
|126.96
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|5,18,690
|2.96
|102.15
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|5,00,000
|1.88
|98.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Astral Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1996PLC029134 and registration number is 029134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3443.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Astral Ltd. is ₹52,489.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Astral Ltd. is 114.96 and PB ratio of Astral Ltd. is 21.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astral Ltd. is ₹1,911.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astral Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astral Ltd. is ₹2,58.00 and 52-week low of Astral Ltd. is ₹1,297.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.