What is the share price of Astral? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astral is ₹1,442.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Astral? The Astral is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Astral? The market cap of Astral is ₹38,742.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Astral? Today’s highest and lowest price of Astral are ₹1,453.95 and ₹1,436.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astral? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astral stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astral is ₹1,767.95 and 52-week low of Astral is ₹1,262.75 as on .

How has the Astral performed historically in terms of returns? The Astral has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, 6.08% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, 1.9% over 1 year, -10.19% across 3 years, and -2.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Astral? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astral are 72.20 and 9.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global