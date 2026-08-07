Here's the live share price of Astral along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Astral has gained 1.90% compared to peers like Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%), Apollo Pipes (27.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Astral has underperformed peers relative to Finolex Industries (-0.78%) and Prince Pipes & Fittings (-16.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,463.6
|1,450.65
|10
|1,450.68
|1,445.58
|20
|1,402.73
|1,435.52
|50
|1,463.79
|1,455
|100
|1,523.45
|1,483.43
|200
|1,503.01
|1,498.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Astral remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.30%, FII holding fell to 13.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|53,00,000
|0.83
|707.87
|25,22,000
|1.47
|336.84
|15,41,000
|0.42
|205.82
|14,15,047
|0.71
|188.99
|11,35,000
|1.25
|151.59
|8,23,217
|0.33
|109.95
|8,17,345
|0.87
|109.16
|8,16,238
|0.99
|109.02
|7,79,750
|1.58
|104.14
|7,57,891
|1.75
|101.22
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Astral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Astral - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, To Consider And Approve The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financi
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Astral - Shareholders Communication On TDS
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Astral - Intimation Of Record Date For Final Dividend FY 2025-26
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Astral - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Astral Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1996PLC029134 and registration number is 029134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5907.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astral is ₹1,442.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Astral is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Astral is ₹38,742.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Astral are ₹1,453.95 and ₹1,436.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astral stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astral is ₹1,767.95 and 52-week low of Astral is ₹1,262.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Astral has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, 6.08% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, 1.9% over 1 year, -10.19% across 3 years, and -2.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astral are 72.20 and 9.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global