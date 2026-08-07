Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Astral Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASTRAL

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics
Theme
HousingManufacturingRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Astral along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,442.10 Closed
0.15₹ 2.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Astral Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,436.00₹1,453.95
₹1,442.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,262.75₹1,767.95
₹1,442.10
Open Price
₹1,453.95
Prev. Close
₹1,440.00
Volume
4,377

Source: Dion Global

Astral Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Astral has gained 1.90% compared to peers like Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%), Apollo Pipes (27.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Astral has underperformed peers relative to Finolex Industries (-0.78%) and Prince Pipes & Fittings (-16.14%).

Astral Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Astral Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,463.61,450.65
101,450.681,445.58
201,402.731,435.52
501,463.791,455
1001,523.451,483.43
2001,503.011,498.41

Source: Dion Global

Astral Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Astral remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.30%, FII holding fell to 13.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Astral Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
53,00,0000.83707.87
25,22,0001.47336.84
15,41,0000.42205.82
14,15,0470.71188.99
11,35,0001.25151.59
8,23,2170.33109.95
8,17,3450.87109.16
8,16,2380.99109.02
7,79,7501.58104.14
7,57,8911.75101.22

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Astral Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTAstral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTAstral - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, To Consider And Approve The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financi
Jul 31, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTAstral - Shareholders Communication On TDS
Jul 31, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTAstral - Intimation Of Record Date For Final Dividend FY 2025-26
Jul 31, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTAstral - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Astral

Astral Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1996PLC029134 and registration number is 029134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5907.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep P Engineer
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hiranand Savlani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Jagruti S Engineer
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Girish B Joshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kairav Engineer
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Viral M Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C K Gopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetas Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhinal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tanvi Rangwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Mariwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Astral Share Price

What is the share price of Astral?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astral is ₹1,442.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Astral?

The Astral is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Astral?

The market cap of Astral is ₹38,742.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Astral?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Astral are ₹1,453.95 and ₹1,436.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astral?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astral stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astral is ₹1,767.95 and 52-week low of Astral is ₹1,262.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Astral performed historically in terms of returns?

The Astral has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, 6.08% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, 1.9% over 1 year, -10.19% across 3 years, and -2.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Astral?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astral are 72.20 and 9.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Astral News

More Astral News
Market Pulse