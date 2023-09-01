Follow Us

Astral Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASTRAL LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Largecap | NSE
₹1,911.10 Closed
-2.2-42.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Astral Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,905.10₹1,956.55
₹1,911.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,297.80₹2,058.00
₹1,911.10
Open Price
₹1,942.00
Prev. Close
₹1,954.05
Volume
7,79,883

Astral Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,940.83
  • R21,973.22
  • R31,989.88
  • Pivot
    1,924.17
  • S11,891.78
  • S21,875.12
  • S31,842.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,057.591,970.48
  • 102,111.121,976.92
  • 202,160.71,972.22
  • 502,211.181,923.89
  • 1001,976.221,826.01
  • 2002,004.841,708.79

Astral Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.67-4.465.6533.9116.85205.43274.94
17.3025.6843.2747.7167.47145.5796.61
4.2811.5913.5628.2223.20293.81334.75
-3.61-8.298.8735.2224.48420.50438.21
-2.2337.7461.2874.3340.44239.28180.88
5.90-2.566.268.8824.42-7.15-7.15
2.0834.5129.8056.3823.38448.74225.48
-4.50-4.502.91-14.5213.98-9.40-61.87
-4.92-17.73-27.50-26.11-37.30-53.60-59.15

Astral Ltd. Share Holdings

Astral Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund39,27,2003773.4
Axis Long Term Equity Fund38,53,4252.36758.87
Axis Midcap Fund35,89,7623.19706.95
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund23,60,6254.88464.89
UTI Mid Cap Fund9,56,1902.19188.31
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund7,08,2101.67139.47
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan7,08,2101.67139.47
Axis Flexi Cap Fund6,44,6961.12126.96
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund5,18,6902.96102.15
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund5,00,0001.8898.47
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Astral Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Astral Ltd.

Astral Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1996PLC029134 and registration number is 029134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3443.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep P Engineer
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jagruti S Engineer
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Girish B Joshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kaushal D Nakrani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viral M Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C K Gopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetas Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhinal Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Astral Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Astral Ltd.?

The market cap of Astral Ltd. is ₹52,489.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Astral Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Astral Ltd. is 114.96 and PB ratio of Astral Ltd. is 21.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Astral Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astral Ltd. is ₹1,911.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astral Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astral Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astral Ltd. is ₹2,58.00 and 52-week low of Astral Ltd. is ₹1,297.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

