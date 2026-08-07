Here's the live share price of Himadri Speciality Chemical along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|0.38
|17.26
|22.75
|65.13
|67.05
|70.26
|71.16
|PCBL Chemical
|1.39
|2.31
|5.36
|6.61
|-16.45
|27.61
|20.19
|Nilachal Carbo Metalicks
|11.17
|-1.64
|-9.89
|-3.96
|19.89
|6.23
|3.69
|AG Ventures
|19.75
|17.18
|22.12
|8.71
|-24.28
|-45.18
|-34.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Himadri Speciality Chemical has gained 67.05% compared to peers like PCBL Chemical (-16.45%), Nilachal Carbo Metalicks (19.89%), AG Ventures (-24.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Himadri Speciality Chemical has outperformed peers relative to PCBL Chemical (20.19%) and Nilachal Carbo Metalicks (3.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|755.89
|752.91
|10
|770.55
|753.28
|20
|727.48
|738.77
|50
|683.51
|691.16
|100
|599.13
|632.23
|200
|531.87
|571.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Himadri Speciality Chemical remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.33%, FII holding rose to 6.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|23,62,973
|1.22
|160.49
|11,43,581
|0.23
|77.67
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Himadri Speciality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 17, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Himadri Speciality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Himadri Speciality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Himadri Speciality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Himadri Speciality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Source: Dion Global
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106WB1987PLC042756 and registration number is 042756. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (includes asbestos yarn and fabric, and articles of asbestos yarn and fabric such as clothing, headgear, footwear, cord, string, paper o felt; friction material with a basis of asbestos or other mineral substances or of cellulose including unmounted articles such as friction material; mineral insulating material (slag wool, rockwool and similar mineral wools, exfoliated vermiculite, expanded clays and similar insulating material); products of glass wool for heat-insulating; articles of asphalt or of similar material (e.g. coal tar pitch), gypsum and articles of other mineral substances). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4405.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹754.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Himadri Speciality Chemical is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹38,064.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Himadri Speciality Chemical are ₹772.20 and ₹751.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himadri Speciality Chemical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹819.50 and 52-week low of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹420.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Himadri Speciality Chemical has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, 17.26% for the past month, 22.75% over 3 months, 67.05% over 1 year, 70.26% across 3 years, and 71.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Himadri Speciality Chemical are 47.63 and 8.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global