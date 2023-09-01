Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106WB1987PLC042756 and registration number is 042756. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (includes asbestos yarn and fabric, and articles of asbestos yarn and fabric such as clothing, headgear, footwear, cord, string, paper o felt; friction material with a basis of asbestos or other mineral substances or of cellulose including unmounted articles such as friction material; mineral insulating material (slag wool, rockwool and similar mineral wools, exfoliated vermiculite, expanded clays and similar insulating material); products of glass wool for heat-insulating; articles of asphalt or of similar material (e.g. coal tar pitch), gypsum and articles of other mineral substances). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2791.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.