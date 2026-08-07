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Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price

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BSE

HIMADRI SPECIALITY CHEMICAL

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Tyres
Theme
CommoditiesElectric VehiclesManufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Himadri Speciality Chemical along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹754.40 Closed
-0.82₹ -6.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Himadri Speciality Chemical Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹751.20₹772.20
₹754.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹420.00₹819.50
₹754.40
Open Price
₹761.90
Prev. Close
₹760.65
Volume
1,26,652

Source: Dion Global

Himadri Speciality Chemical Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Himadri Speciality Chemical		0.3817.2622.7565.1367.0570.2671.16
PCBL Chemical		1.392.315.366.61-16.4527.6120.19
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks		11.17-1.64-9.89-3.9619.896.233.69
AG Ventures		19.7517.1822.128.71-24.28-45.18-34.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Himadri Speciality Chemical has gained 67.05% compared to peers like PCBL Chemical (-16.45%), Nilachal Carbo Metalicks (19.89%), AG Ventures (-24.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Himadri Speciality Chemical has outperformed peers relative to PCBL Chemical (20.19%) and Nilachal Carbo Metalicks (3.69%).

Himadri Speciality Chemical Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Himadri Speciality Chemical Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5755.89752.91
10770.55753.28
20727.48738.77
50683.51691.16
100599.13632.23
200531.87571.83

Source: Dion Global

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Himadri Speciality Chemical remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.33%, FII holding rose to 6.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
23,62,9731.22160.49
11,43,5810.2377.67

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Himadri Speciality Chemical Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTHimadri Speciality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTHimadri Speciality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 15, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTHimadri Speciality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 15, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTHimadri Speciality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 15, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTHimadri Speciality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

Source: Dion Global

About Himadri Speciality Chemical

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106WB1987PLC042756 and registration number is 042756. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (includes asbestos yarn and fabric, and articles of asbestos yarn and fabric such as clothing, headgear, footwear, cord, string, paper o felt; friction material with a basis of asbestos or other mineral substances or of cellulose including unmounted articles such as friction material; mineral insulating material (slag wool, rockwool and similar mineral wools, exfoliated vermiculite, expanded clays and similar insulating material); products of glass wool for heat-insulating; articles of asphalt or of similar material (e.g. coal tar pitch), gypsum and articles of other mineral substances). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4405.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anurag Choudhary
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Amit Choudhary
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sundar Choudhary
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Rita Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Paman Vanvari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Ajay Malpani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price

What is the share price of Himadri Speciality Chemical?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹754.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Himadri Speciality Chemical?

The Himadri Speciality Chemical is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Himadri Speciality Chemical?

The market cap of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹38,064.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Himadri Speciality Chemical?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Himadri Speciality Chemical are ₹772.20 and ₹751.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Himadri Speciality Chemical?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himadri Speciality Chemical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹819.50 and 52-week low of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹420.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Himadri Speciality Chemical performed historically in terms of returns?

The Himadri Speciality Chemical has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, 17.26% for the past month, 22.75% over 3 months, 67.05% over 1 year, 70.26% across 3 years, and 71.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Himadri Speciality Chemical?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Himadri Speciality Chemical are 47.63 and 8.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Himadri Speciality Chemical News

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