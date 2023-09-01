Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HIMADRI SPECIALITY CHEMICAL LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹233.35 Closed
3.978.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹224.10₹234.65
₹233.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.20₹232.00
₹233.35
Open Price
₹225.30
Prev. Close
₹224.45
Volume
55,46,605

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1237
  • R2241.1
  • R3247.55
  • Pivot
    230.55
  • S1226.45
  • S2220
  • S3215.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5103214.6
  • 10102.15201.28
  • 20101.3184
  • 50100.7159.72
  • 10087.69140.78
  • 20075.32121.85

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. Share Holdings

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund20,85,0000.4329.2

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106WB1987PLC042756 and registration number is 042756. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (includes asbestos yarn and fabric, and articles of asbestos yarn and fabric such as clothing, headgear, footwear, cord, string, paper o felt; friction material with a basis of asbestos or other mineral substances or of cellulose including unmounted articles such as friction material; mineral insulating material (slag wool, rockwool and similar mineral wools, exfoliated vermiculite, expanded clays and similar insulating material); products of glass wool for heat-insulating; articles of asphalt or of similar material (e.g. coal tar pitch), gypsum and articles of other mineral substances). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2791.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anurag Choudhary
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Shyam Sundar Choudhary
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Choudhary
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sakti Kumar Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rita Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Agrawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Ajay Malpani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santimoy Dey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Paman Vanvari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.?

The market cap of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is ₹10,254.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is 39.97 and PB ratio of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is 4.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is ₹233.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is ₹232.00 and 52-week low of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is ₹80.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data