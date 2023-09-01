Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|20,85,000
|0.43
|29.2
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106WB1987PLC042756 and registration number is 042756. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (includes asbestos yarn and fabric, and articles of asbestos yarn and fabric such as clothing, headgear, footwear, cord, string, paper o felt; friction material with a basis of asbestos or other mineral substances or of cellulose including unmounted articles such as friction material; mineral insulating material (slag wool, rockwool and similar mineral wools, exfoliated vermiculite, expanded clays and similar insulating material); products of glass wool for heat-insulating; articles of asphalt or of similar material (e.g. coal tar pitch), gypsum and articles of other mineral substances). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2791.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is ₹10,254.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is 39.97 and PB ratio of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is 4.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is ₹233.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is ₹232.00 and 52-week low of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is ₹80.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.