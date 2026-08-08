Here's the live share price of Tube Investments of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tube Investments of India
|0.64
|-6.95
|-8.12
|17.27
|-5.94
|-3.27
|18.44
|Atlas Cycles (Haryana)
|1.01
|4.12
|-2.96
|3.79
|-21.32
|14.78
|8.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tube Investments of India has declined 5.94% compared to peers like Atlas Cycles (Haryana) (-21.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Tube Investments of India has outperformed peers relative to Atlas Cycles (Haryana) (8.62%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,762.62
|2,766.48
|10
|2,806.38
|2,788.76
|20
|2,864.68
|2,844.64
|50
|3,016.97
|2,915.28
|100
|2,890.44
|2,893.24
|200
|2,796.5
|2,881.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tube Investments of India saw a drop in promoter holding to 43.93%, while DII stake decreased to 21.01%, FII holding rose to 22.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|42,50,396
|3.44
|1,287.57
|24,99,222
|0.97
|757.09
|23,92,594
|1.47
|724.79
|12,24,813
|1.84
|371.03
|10,23,601
|1.61
|310.08
|9,02,293
|0.81
|273.33
|8,80,000
|2.2
|266.58
|8,36,172
|2.03
|253.3
|8,00,000
|0.44
|242.34
|7,65,000
|1.65
|231.74
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Tube Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Tube Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Tube Investments - Resignation Of Statutory Auditors Of A Material Subsidiary
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Tube Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Tube Investments - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Tube Investments of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100TN2008PLC069496 and registration number is 069496. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8556.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tube Investments of India is ₹2,770.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tube Investments of India is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tube Investments of India is ₹53,619.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tube Investments of India are ₹2,780.25 and ₹2,741.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tube Investments of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tube Investments of India is ₹3,419.10 and 52-week low of Tube Investments of India is ₹2,165.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tube Investments of India has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, -6.95% for the past month, -8.12% over 3 months, -5.94% over 1 year, -3.27% across 3 years, and 18.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tube Investments of India are 84.20 and 6.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global