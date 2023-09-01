Follow Us

Tube Investments of India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TUBE INVESTMENTS OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Cycles & Accessories | Largecap | NSE
₹2,988.15 Closed
3.0287.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tube Investments of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,874.10₹3,012.25
₹2,988.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,211.25₹3,398.70
₹2,988.15
Open Price
₹2,909.95
Prev. Close
₹2,900.50
Volume
4,57,597

Tube Investments of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,037.47
  • R23,093.93
  • R33,175.62
  • Pivot
    2,955.78
  • S12,899.32
  • S22,817.63
  • S32,761.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,762.812,864.02
  • 102,712.532,859.5
  • 202,701.532,897.02
  • 502,530.162,950.85
  • 1002,194.232,903.46
  • 2001,939.592,754.01

Tube Investments of India Ltd. Share Holdings

Tube Investments of India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund32,67,5592.921,006.15
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund24,00,0008.92739.01
Axis Long Term Equity Fund18,16,5161.74559.34
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund14,00,0003.65431.09
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund13,00,0007.64400.3
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund9,19,6773.06283.19
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund7,37,5912.72227.12
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan7,37,5912.72227.12
Nippon India Growth Fund7,34,5141.3226.17
UTI Mid Cap Fund6,55,5092.35201.84
View All Mutual Funds

Tube Investments of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Updates
    Tube Investments of India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Intimation under Regulation 30'.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 03:02 PM

About Tube Investments of India Ltd.

Tube Investments of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100TN2008PLC069496 and registration number is 069496. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6359.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M A M Arunachalam
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vellayan Subbiah
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Mukesh Ahuja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K R Srinivasan
    President & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Anand Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Johri
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sasikala Varadachari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejpreet Singh Chopra
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Tube Investments of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tube Investments of India Ltd.?

The market cap of Tube Investments of India Ltd. is ₹56,58.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tube Investments of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tube Investments of India Ltd. is 58.66 and PB ratio of Tube Investments of India Ltd. is 14.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tube Investments of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tube Investments of India Ltd. is ₹2,988.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tube Investments of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tube Investments of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tube Investments of India Ltd. is ₹3,398.70 and 52-week low of Tube Investments of India Ltd. is ₹2,211.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

