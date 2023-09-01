Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|32,67,559
|2.92
|1,006.15
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|24,00,000
|8.92
|739.01
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|18,16,516
|1.74
|559.34
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|14,00,000
|3.65
|431.09
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|13,00,000
|7.64
|400.3
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|9,19,677
|3.06
|283.19
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|7,37,591
|2.72
|227.12
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|7,37,591
|2.72
|227.12
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|7,34,514
|1.3
|226.17
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|6,55,509
|2.35
|201.84
Tube Investments of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100TN2008PLC069496 and registration number is 069496. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6359.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tube Investments of India Ltd. is ₹56,58.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tube Investments of India Ltd. is 58.66 and PB ratio of Tube Investments of India Ltd. is 14.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tube Investments of India Ltd. is ₹2,988.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tube Investments of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tube Investments of India Ltd. is ₹3,398.70 and 52-week low of Tube Investments of India Ltd. is ₹2,211.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.