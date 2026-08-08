Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Tube Investments of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

TUBE INVESTMENTS OF INDIA

Murugappa Group | Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Automobiles
Theme
Electric VehiclesManufacturingMobility
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Tube Investments of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,770.00 Closed
0.22₹ 6.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tube Investments of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,741.25₹2,780.25
₹2,770.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,165.05₹3,419.10
₹2,770.00
Open Price
₹2,774.00
Prev. Close
₹2,764.00
Volume
1,07,480

Source: Dion Global

Tube Investments of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tube Investments of India		0.64-6.95-8.1217.27-5.94-3.2718.44
Atlas Cycles (Haryana)		1.014.12-2.963.79-21.3214.788.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tube Investments of India has declined 5.94% compared to peers like Atlas Cycles (Haryana) (-21.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Tube Investments of India has outperformed peers relative to Atlas Cycles (Haryana) (8.62%).

Tube Investments of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tube Investments of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,762.622,766.48
102,806.382,788.76
202,864.682,844.64
503,016.972,915.28
1002,890.442,893.24
2002,796.52,881.59

Source: Dion Global

Tube Investments of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tube Investments of India saw a drop in promoter holding to 43.93%, while DII stake decreased to 21.01%, FII holding rose to 22.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tube Investments of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
42,50,3963.441,287.57
24,99,2220.97757.09
23,92,5941.47724.79
12,24,8131.84371.03
10,23,6011.61310.08
9,02,2930.81273.33
8,80,0002.2266.58
8,36,1722.03253.3
8,00,0000.44242.34
7,65,0001.65231.74

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Tube Investments of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTTube Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTTube Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTTube Investments - Resignation Of Statutory Auditors Of A Material Subsidiary
Jul 28, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTTube Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 10, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTTube Investments - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Tube Investments of India

Tube Investments of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100TN2008PLC069496 and registration number is 069496. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8556.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M A M Arunachalam
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vellayan Subbiah
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Mukesh Ahuja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V S Radhakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejpreet Singh Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shelina Pranav Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tube Investments of India Share Price

What is the share price of Tube Investments of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tube Investments of India is ₹2,770.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tube Investments of India?

The Tube Investments of India is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tube Investments of India?

The market cap of Tube Investments of India is ₹53,619.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tube Investments of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tube Investments of India are ₹2,780.25 and ₹2,741.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tube Investments of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tube Investments of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tube Investments of India is ₹3,419.10 and 52-week low of Tube Investments of India is ₹2,165.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tube Investments of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tube Investments of India has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, -6.95% for the past month, -8.12% over 3 months, -5.94% over 1 year, -3.27% across 3 years, and 18.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tube Investments of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tube Investments of India are 84.20 and 6.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tube Investments of India News

More Tube Investments of India News
Market Pulse