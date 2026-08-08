What is the share price of KNR Constructions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KNR Constructions is ₹141.95 as on .

What kind of stock is KNR Constructions? The KNR Constructions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KNR Constructions? The market cap of KNR Constructions is ₹3,992.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KNR Constructions? Today’s highest and lowest price of KNR Constructions are ₹141.95 and ₹138.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KNR Constructions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KNR Constructions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KNR Constructions is ₹219.45 and 52-week low of KNR Constructions is ₹108.55 as on .

How has the KNR Constructions performed historically in terms of returns? The KNR Constructions has shown returns of 1.25% over the past day, 11.25% for the past month, 5.11% over 3 months, -31.71% over 1 year, -16.19% across 3 years, and -12.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KNR Constructions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KNR Constructions are 9.13 and 0.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global