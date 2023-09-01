Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.04
|11.89
|9.89
|6.28
|6.44
|119.44
|130.98
|5.89
|0.71
|5.46
|41.50
|26.35
|212.77
|136.88
|5.91
|6.85
|24.12
|32.12
|33.21
|183.73
|202.50
|11.62
|10.55
|16.76
|136.41
|319.73
|553.90
|625.98
|17.81
|15.07
|37.10
|64.28
|42.06
|161.52
|183.48
|12.59
|20.16
|4.47
|6.11
|29.47
|153.02
|60.97
|1.29
|1.44
|4.45
|25.03
|15.47
|249.79
|308.65
|12.47
|10.25
|38.98
|87.45
|136.94
|407.27
|64.93
|7.43
|16.06
|22.11
|55.83
|54.24
|97.57
|-27.64
|6.70
|13.32
|29.06
|53.56
|9.70
|585.19
|277.99
|4.10
|-6.01
|6.43
|21.93
|16.73
|92.14
|103.72
|4.18
|8.34
|45.41
|105.11
|155.11
|632.34
|341.16
|3.56
|0.52
|18.94
|34.37
|8.86
|8.86
|8.86
|-5.12
|75.92
|84.80
|140.05
|115.73
|2,076.09
|431.50
|1.07
|-1.13
|-0.86
|26.44
|54.65
|357.11
|283.58
|3.70
|1.02
|9.31
|9.16
|-12.57
|136.83
|36.01
|10.31
|15.79
|65.67
|93.04
|57.22
|802.37
|387.74
|-1.47
|-0.48
|22.18
|51.63
|62.44
|175.23
|126.94
|13.42
|18.47
|20.85
|35.48
|-8.10
|31.52
|-45.59
|9.23
|42.51
|58.47
|102.09
|95.29
|395.73
|116.21
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|1,82,01,890
|0.99
|450.22
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|77,24,294
|0.95
|191.06
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|52,97,684
|1.44
|131.04
|HSBC Value Fund
|47,62,390
|1.3
|117.8
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|38,73,356
|0.64
|95.81
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|35,28,640
|0.75
|87.28
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|33,24,220
|0.75
|82.22
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|29,64,070
|1.03
|73.32
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|29,12,733
|0.82
|72.05
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|27,30,665
|0.57
|67.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KNR Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1995PLC130199 and registration number is 238364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3272.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KNR Constructions Ltd. is ₹7,750.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KNR Constructions Ltd. is 16.92 and PB ratio of KNR Constructions Ltd. is 2.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KNR Constructions Ltd. is ₹274.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KNR Constructions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KNR Constructions Ltd. is ₹284.75 and 52-week low of KNR Constructions Ltd. is ₹202.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.