What is the Market Cap of KNR Constructions Ltd.? The market cap of KNR Constructions Ltd. is ₹7,750.83 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KNR Constructions Ltd.? P/E ratio of KNR Constructions Ltd. is 16.92 and PB ratio of KNR Constructions Ltd. is 2.79 as on .

What is the share price of KNR Constructions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KNR Constructions Ltd. is ₹274.35 as on .