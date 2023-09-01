Follow Us

KNR Constructions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KNR CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹274.35 Closed
-0.45-1.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KNR Constructions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹273.10₹279.40
₹274.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹202.70₹284.75
₹274.35
Open Price
₹276.40
Prev. Close
₹275.60
Volume
8,89,204

KNR Constructions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1277.83
  • R2281.77
  • R3284.13
  • Pivot
    275.47
  • S1271.53
  • S2269.17
  • S3265.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5213.81270.2
  • 10218.26265.59
  • 20224.27259.2
  • 50241.62251.91
  • 100243.39249.46
  • 200264.64249.88

KNR Constructions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59
9.2342.5158.47102.0995.29395.73116.21

KNR Constructions Ltd. Share Holdings

KNR Constructions Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,82,01,8900.99450.22
SBI Small Cap Fund77,24,2940.95191.06
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund52,97,6841.44131.04
HSBC Value Fund47,62,3901.3117.8
Axis Small Cap Fund38,73,3560.6495.81
DSP Small Cap Fund35,28,6400.7587.28
Invesco India Contra Fund33,24,2200.7582.22
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund29,64,0701.0373.32
DSP Flexi Cap Fund29,12,7330.8272.05
DSP Tax Saver Fund27,30,6650.5767.54
View All Mutual Funds

KNR Constructions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KNR Constructions Ltd.

KNR Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1995PLC130199 and registration number is 238364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3272.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B V Rama Rao
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. K Narasimha Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Jalandhar Reddy
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. K Yashoda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. L B Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. G Chandra Rekha
    Independent Director

FAQs on KNR Constructions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KNR Constructions Ltd.?

The market cap of KNR Constructions Ltd. is ₹7,750.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KNR Constructions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KNR Constructions Ltd. is 16.92 and PB ratio of KNR Constructions Ltd. is 2.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KNR Constructions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KNR Constructions Ltd. is ₹274.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KNR Constructions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KNR Constructions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KNR Constructions Ltd. is ₹284.75 and 52-week low of KNR Constructions Ltd. is ₹202.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

