Here's the live share price of KNR Constructions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KNR Constructions has declined 31.71% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, KNR Constructions has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|122.11
|127.19
|10
|121.87
|125.31
|20
|124
|125.32
|50
|128.3
|126.97
|100
|125.73
|130.79
|200
|141.7
|146.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KNR Constructions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 17.30%, FII holding fell to 5.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,05,83,872
|0.14
|140.5
|1,01,32,169
|1.57
|134.5
|90,33,252
|0.6
|119.92
|31,96,913
|0.29
|42.44
|26,96,526
|0.07
|35.8
|22,29,357
|1.89
|29.59
|16,00,125
|0.32
|21.24
|11,23,700
|0.71
|14.92
|4,60,574
|0.73
|6.11
|4,82,044
|0.18
|5.97
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|KNR Constructions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:29 PM IST IST
|KNR Constructions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|KNR Constructions - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jun 12, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|KNR Constructions - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jun 09, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|KNR Constructions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
KNR Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1995PLC130199 and registration number is 238364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2096.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KNR Constructions is ₹141.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KNR Constructions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KNR Constructions is ₹3,992.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KNR Constructions are ₹141.95 and ₹138.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KNR Constructions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KNR Constructions is ₹219.45 and 52-week low of KNR Constructions is ₹108.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KNR Constructions has shown returns of 1.25% over the past day, 11.25% for the past month, 5.11% over 3 months, -31.71% over 1 year, -16.19% across 3 years, and -12.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KNR Constructions are 9.13 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global