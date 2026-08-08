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KNR Constructions Share Price

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BSE

KNR CONSTRUCTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Water Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of KNR Constructions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹141.95 Closed
1.25₹ 1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KNR Constructions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹138.00₹141.95
₹141.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.55₹219.45
₹141.95
Open Price
₹140.20
Prev. Close
₹140.20
Volume
93,713

Source: Dion Global

KNR Constructions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KNR Constructions has declined 31.71% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, KNR Constructions has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

KNR Constructions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KNR Constructions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5122.11127.19
10121.87125.31
20124125.32
50128.3126.97
100125.73130.79
200141.7146.52

Source: Dion Global

KNR Constructions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KNR Constructions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 17.30%, FII holding fell to 5.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

KNR Constructions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,05,83,8720.14140.5
1,01,32,1691.57134.5
90,33,2520.6119.92
31,96,9130.2942.44
26,96,5260.0735.8
22,29,3571.8929.59
16,00,1250.3221.24
11,23,7000.7114.92
4,60,5740.736.11
4,82,0440.185.97

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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KNR Constructions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTKNR Constructions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 09, 2026, 04:29 PM IST ISTKNR Constructions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTKNR Constructions - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jun 12, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTKNR Constructions - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jun 09, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTKNR Constructions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About KNR Constructions

KNR Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1995PLC130199 and registration number is 238364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2096.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. W Rampulla Reddy
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. K Narasimha Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Jalandhar Reddy
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. K Yashoda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. G Chandra Rekha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Udaya Bhaskara Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on KNR Constructions Share Price

What is the share price of KNR Constructions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KNR Constructions is ₹141.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KNR Constructions?

The KNR Constructions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KNR Constructions?

The market cap of KNR Constructions is ₹3,992.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KNR Constructions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KNR Constructions are ₹141.95 and ₹138.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KNR Constructions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KNR Constructions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KNR Constructions is ₹219.45 and 52-week low of KNR Constructions is ₹108.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KNR Constructions performed historically in terms of returns?

The KNR Constructions has shown returns of 1.25% over the past day, 11.25% for the past month, 5.11% over 3 months, -31.71% over 1 year, -16.19% across 3 years, and -12.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KNR Constructions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KNR Constructions are 9.13 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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