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Nippon Life India Asset Management Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Asset Management Companies (AMCs)Capital MarketMNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE MidCapBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of Nippon Life India Asset Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,193.00 Closed
-1.73₹ -21.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nippon Life India Asset Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,164.05₹1,204.60
₹1,193.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹756.10₹1,233.00
₹1,193.00
Open Price
₹1,204.60
Prev. Close
₹1,214.00
Volume
1,67,428

Source: Dion Global

Nippon Life India Asset Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nippon Life India Asset Management		2.7207.7329.8047.3356.6925.02
SBI Funds Management		-3.01-6.30-6.30-6.30-6.30-2.15-1.29
HDFC Asset Management Company		-2.89-8.93-10.39-7.49-10.3127.5211.34
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		-0.29-12.68-6.9123.3818.2736.047.64
UTI Asset Management Company		-0.61-8.72-7.91-15.34-33.055.08-2.21
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		0.504.774.311.51-12.52-4.36-2.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nippon Life India Asset Management has gained 47.33% compared to peers like SBI Funds Management (-6.30%), HDFC Asset Management Company (-10.31%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (18.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Nippon Life India Asset Management has outperformed peers relative to SBI Funds Management (-1.29%) and HDFC Asset Management Company (11.34%).

Nippon Life India Asset Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nippon Life India Asset Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,157.761,184.49
101,147.491,173.08
201,169.571,168.37
501,145.651,140.71
1001,050.481,081.43
200968.03995.18

Source: Dion Global

Nippon Life India Asset Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nippon Life India Asset Management saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.80%, while DII stake increased to 15.49%, FII holding fell to 7.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
99,35,2421.141,154.48
95,08,4781.631,104.89
34,01,0131.96395.2
31,67,7294.52368.09
31,60,7802.39367.28
24,61,5720.27286.03
22,72,0931.48264.02
21,17,7111.04246.08
16,44,8942.44191.14
15,73,8612.64182.88

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Nippon Life India Asset Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTNippon Life India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTNippon Life India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 25, 2026, 03:05 AM IST ISTNippon Life India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 23, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTNippon Life India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2026, 03:55 AM IST ISTNippon Life India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Nippon Life India Asset Management

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1995PLC220793 and registration number is 220793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2527.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 638.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sundeep Sikka
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ashvin Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Sriram
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonu Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Minoru Kimura
    Associate Director
  • Mr. Hironao Kunita
    Associate Director
  • Mr. Hiroki Yamauchi
    Associate Director

FAQs on Nippon Life India Asset Management Share Price

What is the share price of Nippon Life India Asset Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nippon Life India Asset Management is ₹1,193.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nippon Life India Asset Management?

The Nippon Life India Asset Management is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nippon Life India Asset Management?

The market cap of Nippon Life India Asset Management is ₹76,268.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nippon Life India Asset Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nippon Life India Asset Management are ₹1,204.60 and ₹1,164.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nippon Life India Asset Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nippon Life India Asset Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nippon Life India Asset Management is ₹1,233.00 and 52-week low of Nippon Life India Asset Management is ₹756.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nippon Life India Asset Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nippon Life India Asset Management has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -0.0% for the past month, 7.73% over 3 months, 47.33% over 1 year, 56.69% across 3 years, and 25.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nippon Life India Asset Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nippon Life India Asset Management are 46.59 and 16.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nippon Life India Asset Management News

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