Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.24
|0.28
|27.90
|41.58
|5.46
|16.76
|36.08
|-2.43
|-4.63
|25.02
|34.74
|19.46
|0.84
|39.96
|0.17
|-6.53
|9.73
|2.51
|-16.61
|-44.30
|-44.30
|-0.19
|-6.75
|5.95
|13.23
|-8.76
|57.08
|57.08
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|95,74,117
|0.67
|302.83
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|25,84,867
|1.08
|81.76
|UTI Hybrid Equity Fund
|11,62,188
|0.77
|36.76
|Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund
|10,00,000
|1.11
|31.63
|UTI MNC Fund
|8,10,000
|0.97
|25.62
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|8,00,000
|0.71
|25.3
|Tata Focused Equity Fund
|7,90,361
|1.81
|25
|UTI Core Equity Fund
|7,88,625
|1.32
|24.94
|UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund (RBP)-1994
|5,73,799
|0.45
|18.15
|UTI Banking & Financial Services Fund
|3,90,999
|1.33
|12.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1995PLC220793 and registration number is 220793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1213.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 622.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is ₹19,463.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is 26.91 and PB ratio of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is 5.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is ₹317.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is ₹326.55 and 52-week low of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is ₹196.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.