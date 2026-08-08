Here's the live share price of Nippon Life India Asset Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|2.72
|0
|7.73
|29.80
|47.33
|56.69
|25.02
|SBI Funds Management
|-3.01
|-6.30
|-6.30
|-6.30
|-6.30
|-2.15
|-1.29
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|-2.89
|-8.93
|-10.39
|-7.49
|-10.31
|27.52
|11.34
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|-0.29
|-12.68
|-6.91
|23.38
|18.27
|36.04
|7.64
|UTI Asset Management Company
|-0.61
|-8.72
|-7.91
|-15.34
|-33.05
|5.08
|-2.21
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|0.50
|4.77
|4.31
|1.51
|-12.52
|-4.36
|-2.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nippon Life India Asset Management has gained 47.33% compared to peers like SBI Funds Management (-6.30%), HDFC Asset Management Company (-10.31%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (18.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Nippon Life India Asset Management has outperformed peers relative to SBI Funds Management (-1.29%) and HDFC Asset Management Company (11.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,157.76
|1,184.49
|10
|1,147.49
|1,173.08
|20
|1,169.57
|1,168.37
|50
|1,145.65
|1,140.71
|100
|1,050.48
|1,081.43
|200
|968.03
|995.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nippon Life India Asset Management saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.80%, while DII stake increased to 15.49%, FII holding fell to 7.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|99,35,242
|1.14
|1,154.48
|95,08,478
|1.63
|1,104.89
|34,01,013
|1.96
|395.2
|31,67,729
|4.52
|368.09
|31,60,780
|2.39
|367.28
|24,61,572
|0.27
|286.03
|22,72,093
|1.48
|264.02
|21,17,711
|1.04
|246.08
|16,44,894
|2.44
|191.14
|15,73,861
|2.64
|182.88
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Nippon Life India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Nippon Life India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:05 AM IST IST
|Nippon Life India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Nippon Life India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:55 AM IST IST
|Nippon Life India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1995PLC220793 and registration number is 220793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2527.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 638.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nippon Life India Asset Management is ₹1,193.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nippon Life India Asset Management is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nippon Life India Asset Management is ₹76,268.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nippon Life India Asset Management are ₹1,204.60 and ₹1,164.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nippon Life India Asset Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nippon Life India Asset Management is ₹1,233.00 and 52-week low of Nippon Life India Asset Management is ₹756.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nippon Life India Asset Management has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -0.0% for the past month, 7.73% over 3 months, 47.33% over 1 year, 56.69% across 3 years, and 25.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nippon Life India Asset Management are 46.59 and 16.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.80 per annum.
Source: Dion Global