Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD.

Sector : Finance - Mutual Funds | Smallcap | NSE
₹317.25 Closed
1.725.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹309.50₹319.00
₹317.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹196.90₹326.55
₹317.25
Open Price
₹312.50
Prev. Close
₹311.90
Volume
13,13,604

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1321.87
  • R2325.18
  • R3331.37
  • Pivot
    315.68
  • S1312.37
  • S2306.18
  • S3302.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5268.9312.69
  • 10269.21312.93
  • 20269.01311.89
  • 50287.24298.85
  • 100285.37280.88
  • 200303.84271.88

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.240.2827.9041.585.4616.7636.08
-2.43-4.6325.0234.7419.460.8439.96
0.17-6.539.732.51-16.61-44.30-44.30
-0.19-6.755.9513.23-8.7657.0857.08

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. Share Holdings

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan95,74,1170.67302.83
UTI Value Opportunities Fund25,84,8671.0881.76
UTI Hybrid Equity Fund11,62,1880.7736.76
Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund10,00,0001.1131.63
UTI MNC Fund8,10,0000.9725.62
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan8,00,0000.7125.3
Tata Focused Equity Fund7,90,3611.8125
UTI Core Equity Fund7,88,6251.3224.94
UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund (RBP)-19945,73,7990.4518.15
UTI Banking & Financial Services Fund3,90,9991.3312.37
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1995PLC220793 and registration number is 220793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1213.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 622.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sundeep Sikka
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Hiroki Yamauchi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Maj.Gen.(Retd.) Ved Prakash Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashvin Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Sriram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ameeta Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Minoru Kimura
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Tomohiro Yao
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.?

The market cap of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is ₹19,463.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is 26.91 and PB ratio of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is 5.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is ₹317.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is ₹326.55 and 52-week low of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is ₹196.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

