Here's the live share price of NTPC Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of NTPC Green Energy has declined 6.32% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.97%.
NTPC Green Energy’s current P/E of 132.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NTPC Green Energy
|-1.97
|1.31
|-4.00
|-16.18
|0.20
|-10.31
|-6.32
|NTPC
|-1.38
|5.27
|16.88
|12.89
|20.02
|29.81
|27.37
|Adani Power
|-4.33
|-3.97
|-4.89
|13.22
|42.81
|59.67
|60.41
|Adani Green Energy
|-7.96
|-3.11
|-10.65
|-3.50
|12.27
|17.14
|-5.12
|Tata Power Company
|-3.09
|0.81
|-4.14
|-5.41
|7.32
|21.01
|28.45
|JSW Energy
|-1.61
|4.83
|2.49
|-5.31
|1.81
|25.69
|41.80
|Torrent Power
|1.06
|13.64
|19.74
|18.50
|22.96
|44.99
|30.93
|NHPC
|-3.48
|-6.82
|-4.78
|-7.89
|-0.38
|22.45
|24.14
|NLC India
|-4.41
|0.50
|5.40
|8.52
|23.68
|46.80
|35.54
|SJVN
|-5.30
|-2.59
|-7.50
|-25.20
|-14.30
|29.34
|21.31
|CESC
|-1.63
|4.20
|-12.38
|-0.90
|16.05
|29.97
|19.72
|NAVA
|0.09
|1.37
|9.53
|-17.89
|49.19
|66.18
|74.46
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|0.63
|-6.22
|-25.17
|-21.18
|10.70
|29.23
|36.91
|Reliance Power
|-9.67
|-18.45
|-40.14
|-51.92
|-30.17
|28.94
|39.89
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-4.49
|6.02
|-0.57
|0.99
|20.07
|82.30
|20.60
|KPI Green Energy
|-5.65
|-9.41
|-18.61
|-26.73
|-3.25
|54.94
|126.40
|Inox Green Energy Services
|-7.28
|-7.99
|-25.09
|6.46
|40.61
|51.49
|22.41
|PTC India
|-1.72
|-7.21
|3.96
|-9.20
|12.82
|19.56
|15.65
Over the last one year, NTPC Green Energy has gained 0.20% compared to peers like NTPC (20.02%), Adani Power (42.81%), Adani Green Energy (12.27%). From a 5 year perspective, NTPC Green Energy has underperformed peers relative to NTPC (27.37%) and Adani Power (60.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|90.19
|90.12
|10
|89.95
|89.92
|20
|88.73
|89.75
|50
|90.74
|90.88
|100
|94.01
|93.69
|200
|99.94
|98.64
In the latest quarter, NTPC Green Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.80%, FII holding fell to 1.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,33,00,000
|1.51
|631.63
|3,93,17,651
|0.69
|338.8
|3,70,98,752
|0.64
|319.68
|2,37,26,821
|0.31
|204.45
|1,83,58,070
|2.34
|158.19
|1,18,98,027
|1.14
|102.53
|97,43,959
|0.69
|83.96
|91,29,820
|5.27
|78.67
|62,32,020
|0.58
|53.7
|56,93,213
|0.51
|49.06
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 3:29 AM IST
|NTPC Green Energy - NTPC Green Energy Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Declaration Of Commercial Operation Of First Pa
|Feb 20, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
|NTPC Green Energy - NTPC Green Energy Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Declaration Of Commercial Operation Of Part Cap
|Feb 20, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
|NTPC Green Energy - NTPC Green Energy Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Declaration Of Commercial Operation Of Second P
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
|NTPC Green Energy - NTPC Green Energy Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Declaration Of Commercial Operation Of Eleventh
|Feb 04, 2026, 7:00 PM IST
|NTPC Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40100DL2022GOI396282 and registration number is 396282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2022.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8426.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTPC Green Energy is ₹88.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The NTPC Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NTPC Green Energy is ₹74,235.96 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NTPC Green Energy are ₹88.25 and ₹84.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NTPC Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NTPC Green Energy is ₹117.80 and 52-week low of NTPC Green Energy is ₹84.08 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The NTPC Green Energy has shown returns of -2.23% over the past day, -5.85% for the past month, -7.21% over 3 months, 0.97% over 1 year, -10.31% across 3 years, and -6.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NTPC Green Energy are 132.88 and 3.95 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.