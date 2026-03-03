Facebook Pixel Code
NTPC Green Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

NTPC GREEN ENERGY

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
Sector
Power
Theme
Nuclear PowerRenewable EnergySolar
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 500BSE IPOBSE Power & Energy

Here's the live share price of NTPC Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.10 Closed
-2.23₹ -2.01
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

NTPC Green Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.73₹88.25
₹88.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.08₹117.80
₹88.10
Open Price
₹84.82
Prev. Close
₹90.11
Volume
4,26,891

Over the last 5 years, the share price of NTPC Green Energy has declined 6.32% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.97%.

NTPC Green Energy’s current P/E of 132.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

NTPC Green Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NTPC Green Energy		-1.971.31-4.00-16.180.20-10.31-6.32
NTPC		-1.385.2716.8812.8920.0229.8127.37
Adani Power		-4.33-3.97-4.8913.2242.8159.6760.41
Adani Green Energy		-7.96-3.11-10.65-3.5012.2717.14-5.12
Tata Power Company		-3.090.81-4.14-5.417.3221.0128.45
JSW Energy		-1.614.832.49-5.311.8125.6941.80
Torrent Power		1.0613.6419.7418.5022.9644.9930.93
NHPC		-3.48-6.82-4.78-7.89-0.3822.4524.14
NLC India		-4.410.505.408.5223.6846.8035.54
SJVN		-5.30-2.59-7.50-25.20-14.3029.3421.31
CESC		-1.634.20-12.38-0.9016.0529.9719.72
NAVA		0.091.379.53-17.8949.1966.1874.46
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		0000000
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		0.63-6.22-25.17-21.1810.7029.2336.91
Reliance Power		-9.67-18.45-40.14-51.92-30.1728.9439.89
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-4.496.02-0.570.9920.0782.3020.60
KPI Green Energy		-5.65-9.41-18.61-26.73-3.2554.94126.40
Inox Green Energy Services		-7.28-7.99-25.096.4640.6151.4922.41
PTC India		-1.72-7.213.96-9.2012.8219.5615.65

Over the last one year, NTPC Green Energy has gained 0.20% compared to peers like NTPC (20.02%), Adani Power (42.81%), Adani Green Energy (12.27%). From a 5 year perspective, NTPC Green Energy has underperformed peers relative to NTPC (27.37%) and Adani Power (60.41%).

NTPC Green Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

NTPC Green Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
590.1990.12
1089.9589.92
2088.7389.75
5090.7490.88
10094.0193.69
20099.9498.64

NTPC Green Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NTPC Green Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.80%, FII holding fell to 1.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NTPC Green Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,33,00,0001.51631.63
3,93,17,6510.69338.8
3,70,98,7520.64319.68
2,37,26,8210.31204.45
1,83,58,0702.34158.19
1,18,98,0271.14102.53
97,43,9590.6983.96
91,29,8205.2778.67
62,32,0200.5853.7
56,93,2130.5149.06

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

NTPC Green Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 3:29 AM ISTNTPC Green Energy - NTPC Green Energy Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Declaration Of Commercial Operation Of First Pa
Feb 20, 2026, 10:33 PM ISTNTPC Green Energy - NTPC Green Energy Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Declaration Of Commercial Operation Of Part Cap
Feb 20, 2026, 12:52 PM ISTNTPC Green Energy - NTPC Green Energy Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Declaration Of Commercial Operation Of Second P
Feb 09, 2026, 10:09 PM ISTNTPC Green Energy - NTPC Green Energy Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Declaration Of Commercial Operation Of Eleventh
Feb 04, 2026, 7:00 PM ISTNTPC Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA

About NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40100DL2022GOI396282 and registration number is 396282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2022.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8426.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gurdeep Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jaikumar Srinivasan
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. K Shanmugha Sundaram
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Deepak Babu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brajesh Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Phalguni Patra
    Independent Director

FAQs on NTPC Green Energy Share Price

What is the share price of NTPC Green Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTPC Green Energy is ₹88.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is NTPC Green Energy?

The NTPC Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NTPC Green Energy?

The market cap of NTPC Green Energy is ₹74,235.96 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NTPC Green Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NTPC Green Energy are ₹88.25 and ₹84.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NTPC Green Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NTPC Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NTPC Green Energy is ₹117.80 and 52-week low of NTPC Green Energy is ₹84.08 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the NTPC Green Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The NTPC Green Energy has shown returns of -2.23% over the past day, -5.85% for the past month, -7.21% over 3 months, 0.97% over 1 year, -10.31% across 3 years, and -6.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NTPC Green Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NTPC Green Energy are 132.88 and 3.95 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

NTPC Green Energy News

