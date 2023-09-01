Follow Us

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹1,771.10 Closed
0.712.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,754.35₹1,779.60
₹1,771.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,643.50₹2,064.40
₹1,771.10
Open Price
₹1,763.90
Prev. Close
₹1,758.75
Volume
26,95,034

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,780.95
  • R21,792.9
  • R31,806.2
  • Pivot
    1,767.65
  • S11,755.7
  • S21,742.4
  • S31,730.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,878.211,772.54
  • 101,848.281,777.99
  • 201,827.351,793.98
  • 501,869.011,826.88
  • 1001,818.711,839.41
  • 2001,818.911,838.7

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF2,75,02,0933.115,105.9
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,84,72,3253.483,429.39
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund1,00,00,0003.11,856.55
UTI Nifty 50 ETF73,07,7323.111,356.72
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF59,73,9993.481,109.07
Axis Long Term Equity Fund57,59,9003.321,069.35
UTI Flexi Cap Fund51,81,9513.73962.06
SBI Focused Equity Fund50,00,0003.1928.28
Axis Bluechip Fund47,69,0002.61885.39
SBI Flexi Cap Fund43,14,0004.47800.92
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110MH1985PLC038137 and registration number is 038137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27038.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 992.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Apte
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Uday Kotak
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dipak Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. K V S Manian
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. C Jayaram
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Uday Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Gulati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uday Chander Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ashu Suyash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C S Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shanti Ekambaram
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is ₹3,49,537.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is 23.42 and PB ratio of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is 3.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is ₹1,771.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is ₹2,64.40 and 52-week low of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is ₹1,643.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

