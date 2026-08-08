What is the share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotak Mahindra Bank is ₹392.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kotak Mahindra Bank? The Kotak Mahindra Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank? The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank is ₹389,936.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kotak Mahindra Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kotak Mahindra Bank are ₹394.65 and ₹387.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kotak Mahindra Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotak Mahindra Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotak Mahindra Bank is ₹452.98 and 52-week low of Kotak Mahindra Bank is ₹345.40 as on .

How has the Kotak Mahindra Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Kotak Mahindra Bank has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, 2.7% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, -1.62% over 1 year, 2.29% across 3 years, and 1.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kotak Mahindra Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kotak Mahindra Bank are 19.21 and 2.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global