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Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)Financial Services
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE BankexBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Dollex 30BSE India 150BSE Low VolatilityBSE Private BanksBSE SensexBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Equal WeightBSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹392.00 Closed
-0.51₹ -2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kotak Mahindra Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹387.65₹394.65
₹392.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹345.40₹452.98
₹392.00
Open Price
₹393.85
Prev. Close
₹394.00
Volume
4,91,213

Source: Dion Global

Kotak Mahindra Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kotak Mahindra Bank has declined 1.62% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Axis Bank (14.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Kotak Mahindra Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Kotak Mahindra Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kotak Mahindra Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5389.61393.29
10386.83390.46
20383.31388.62
50389388.04
100382.25390.38
200403.7395.78

Source: Dion Global

Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kotak Mahindra Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 37.71%, FII holding fell to 25.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,46,14,5194.236,064.75
8,84,48,2153.263,469.38
7,00,00,0003.212,745.75
7,00,00,0005.812,745.75
5,43,61,0565.462,132.31
5,21,50,0006.422,045.58
3,81,18,9601.41,495.22
3,80,00,0002.711,490.55
3,77,72,8605.431,481.64
3,20,28,8402.651,256.33

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kotak Mahindra Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTKotak Mahindra Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 02, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTKotak Mahindra Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 02, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTKotak Mahindra Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTKotak Mahindra Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTKotak Mahindra Bank - Chairman'S Speech At The Forty-First Annual General Meeting Of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Source: Dion Global

About Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110MH1985PLC038137 and registration number is 038137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55563.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 994.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C S Rajan
    Non Exe. Ind. Part Time Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok Vaswani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jaideep Hansraj
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Anup Kumar Saha
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Paritosh Kashyap
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Uday Kotak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Eli Leenaars
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ashu Suyash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uday Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketaki Bhagwati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Iyer
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotak Mahindra Bank is ₹392.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kotak Mahindra Bank?

The Kotak Mahindra Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank?

The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank is ₹389,936.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kotak Mahindra Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kotak Mahindra Bank are ₹394.65 and ₹387.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kotak Mahindra Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotak Mahindra Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotak Mahindra Bank is ₹452.98 and 52-week low of Kotak Mahindra Bank is ₹345.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kotak Mahindra Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kotak Mahindra Bank has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, 2.7% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, -1.62% over 1 year, 2.29% across 3 years, and 1.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kotak Mahindra Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kotak Mahindra Bank are 19.21 and 2.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kotak Mahindra Bank News

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