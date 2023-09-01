Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|2,75,02,093
|3.11
|5,105.9
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,84,72,325
|3.48
|3,429.39
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|1,00,00,000
|3.1
|1,856.55
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|73,07,732
|3.11
|1,356.72
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|59,73,999
|3.48
|1,109.07
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|57,59,900
|3.32
|1,069.35
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|51,81,951
|3.73
|962.06
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|50,00,000
|3.1
|928.28
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|47,69,000
|2.61
|885.39
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|43,14,000
|4.47
|800.92
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110MH1985PLC038137 and registration number is 038137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27038.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 992.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is ₹3,49,537.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is 23.42 and PB ratio of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is 3.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is ₹1,771.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is ₹2,64.40 and 52-week low of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is ₹1,643.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.