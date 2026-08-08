Here's the live share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kotak Mahindra Bank has declined 1.62% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Axis Bank (14.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Kotak Mahindra Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|389.61
|393.29
|10
|386.83
|390.46
|20
|383.31
|388.62
|50
|389
|388.04
|100
|382.25
|390.38
|200
|403.7
|395.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kotak Mahindra Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 37.71%, FII holding fell to 25.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,46,14,519
|4.23
|6,064.75
|8,84,48,215
|3.26
|3,469.38
|7,00,00,000
|3.21
|2,745.75
|7,00,00,000
|5.81
|2,745.75
|5,43,61,056
|5.46
|2,132.31
|5,21,50,000
|6.42
|2,045.58
|3,81,18,960
|1.4
|1,495.22
|3,80,00,000
|2.71
|1,490.55
|3,77,72,860
|5.43
|1,481.64
|3,20,28,840
|2.65
|1,256.33
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Kotak Mahindra Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Kotak Mahindra Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Kotak Mahindra Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Kotak Mahindra Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Kotak Mahindra Bank - Chairman'S Speech At The Forty-First Annual General Meeting Of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
Source: Dion Global
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110MH1985PLC038137 and registration number is 038137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55563.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 994.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotak Mahindra Bank is ₹392.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kotak Mahindra Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank is ₹389,936.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kotak Mahindra Bank are ₹394.65 and ₹387.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotak Mahindra Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotak Mahindra Bank is ₹452.98 and 52-week low of Kotak Mahindra Bank is ₹345.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kotak Mahindra Bank has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, 2.7% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, -1.62% over 1 year, 2.29% across 3 years, and 1.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kotak Mahindra Bank are 19.21 and 2.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global