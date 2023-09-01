Follow Us

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD.

Sector : Auto - Cars & Jeeps | Largecap | NSE
₹1,591.95 Closed
1.0516.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,575.00₹1,604.50
₹1,591.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,123.40₹1,594.80
₹1,591.95
Open Price
₹1,577.00
Prev. Close
₹1,575.40
Volume
21,47,005

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,604.63
  • R21,619.32
  • R31,634.13
  • Pivot
    1,589.82
  • S11,575.13
  • S21,560.32
  • S31,545.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,255.981,564.83
  • 101,246.591,555.68
  • 201,247.871,543.24
  • 501,270.51,499.51
  • 1001,191.691,433.52
  • 2001,021.891,348.26

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.606.4720.5524.9821.18161.7067.75
8.726.3610.7917.9214.5249.6616.10
2.073.860.685.71-9.76146.6786.16

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF1,67,50,1911.512,470.99
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,23,66,3351.851,825.21
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,07,00,0004.121,578.46
Axis Bluechip Fund72,18,8483.141,064.92
SBI Blue Chip Fund60,00,0002.25885.12
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan45,00,0001.65663.84
UTI Nifty 50 ETF44,50,6751.51656.56
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF39,99,2451.85590.27
Axis Long Term Equity Fund39,52,0031.81583
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund37,35,5562.32551.07
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1945PLC004558 and registration number is 004558. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of agricultural and forestry machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57445.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 598.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Anand G Mahindra
    Chairman
  • Dr. Anish Shah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Jejurikar
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. C P Gurnani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta
    Lead Independent Director
  • Ms. Nisaba Godrej
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Muthiah Murugappan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vishakha N Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T N Manoharan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haigreve Khaitan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,95,905.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is 19.05 and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,591.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,594.80 and 52-week low of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,123.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

