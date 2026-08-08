Here's the live share price of Mahindra & Mahindra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3.09
|9.63
|3.88
|-3.03
|9.06
|31.87
|35.21
|Maruti Suzuki India
|-1.33
|-3.38
|2.06
|-6.21
|11.28
|13.87
|14.69
|Hyundai Motor India
|0.69
|11.12
|19.63
|0.92
|2.67
|6.47
|3.83
|Hindustan Motors
|-0.07
|-7.74
|-25.23
|-10.29
|-33.88
|3.09
|11.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahindra & Mahindra has gained 9.06% compared to peers like Maruti Suzuki India (11.28%), Hyundai Motor India (2.67%), Hindustan Motors (-33.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahindra & Mahindra has outperformed peers relative to Maruti Suzuki India (14.69%) and Hyundai Motor India (3.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,311.26
|3,388.71
|10
|3,256.22
|3,327.37
|20
|3,193.66
|3,258.94
|50
|3,122.51
|3,190.65
|100
|3,129.82
|3,204.96
|200
|3,364.19
|3,241.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahindra & Mahindra saw a drop in promoter holding to 18.44%, while DII stake increased to 32.64%, FII holding fell to 34.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,66,14,400
|3.56
|5,098.63
|57,03,698
|2.2
|1,750.35
|39,90,580
|2.3
|1,224.63
|35,54,127
|2.84
|1,090.69
|34,80,057
|3.45
|1,067.96
|30,00,000
|3.17
|920.64
|29,05,062
|2.39
|891.51
|28,58,563
|0.82
|877.24
|26,79,147
|2.58
|822.18
|22,25,329
|2.7
|682.91
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Mahi. & Mahi - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Mahi. & Mahi - Sustainability Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 AM IST IST
|Mahi. & Mahi - Update On Divestment Of Entire Stake In Erkunt Sanayi Anonim Sirketi, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of The Company
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Mahi. & Mahi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Mahi. & Mahi - Transfer Of Equity Shares By Mahindra & Mahindra Employees' Stock Option Trust To The Stock Option Grantees
Source: Dion Global
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1945PLC004558 and registration number is 004558. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of passenger cars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147765.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 601.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹3,501.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahindra & Mahindra is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹435,409.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra & Mahindra are ₹3,503.00 and ₹3,404.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra & Mahindra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹3,840.00 and 52-week low of Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹2,896.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahindra & Mahindra has shown returns of 2.53% over the past day, 9.63% for the past month, 3.88% over 3 months, 9.06% over 1 year, 31.87% across 3 years, and 35.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra are 23.57 and 4.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global