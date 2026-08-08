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Mahindra & Mahindra Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA

Mahindra Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Theme
ConsumptionElectric VehiclesManufacturingMobilityPremium ConsumptionRural
Index
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Here's the live share price of Mahindra & Mahindra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,501.40 Closed
2.53₹ 86.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,404.25₹3,503.00
₹3,501.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,896.30₹3,840.00
₹3,501.40
Open Price
₹3,406.00
Prev. Close
₹3,415.00
Volume
2,04,068

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra & Mahindra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahindra & Mahindra		3.099.633.88-3.039.0631.8735.21
Maruti Suzuki India		-1.33-3.382.06-6.2111.2813.8714.69
Hyundai Motor India		0.6911.1219.630.922.676.473.83
Hindustan Motors		-0.07-7.74-25.23-10.29-33.883.0911.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahindra & Mahindra has gained 9.06% compared to peers like Maruti Suzuki India (11.28%), Hyundai Motor India (2.67%), Hindustan Motors (-33.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahindra & Mahindra has outperformed peers relative to Maruti Suzuki India (14.69%) and Hyundai Motor India (3.83%).

Mahindra & Mahindra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,311.263,388.71
103,256.223,327.37
203,193.663,258.94
503,122.513,190.65
1003,129.823,204.96
2003,364.193,241.11

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra & Mahindra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahindra & Mahindra saw a drop in promoter holding to 18.44%, while DII stake increased to 32.64%, FII holding fell to 34.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,66,14,4003.565,098.63
57,03,6982.21,750.35
39,90,5802.31,224.63
35,54,1272.841,090.69
34,80,0573.451,067.96
30,00,0003.17920.64
29,05,0622.39891.51
28,58,5630.82877.24
26,79,1472.58822.18
22,25,3292.7682.91

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mahindra & Mahindra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTMahi. & Mahi - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Aug 07, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTMahi. & Mahi - Sustainability Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 AM IST ISTMahi. & Mahi - Update On Divestment Of Entire Stake In Erkunt Sanayi Anonim Sirketi, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of The Company
Aug 05, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTMahi. & Mahi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTMahi. & Mahi - Transfer Of Equity Shares By Mahindra & Mahindra Employees' Stock Option Trust To The Stock Option Grantees

Source: Dion Global

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1945PLC004558 and registration number is 004558. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of passenger cars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147765.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 601.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anand G Mahindra
    Chairman
  • Dr. Anish Shah
    Managing Director & Global CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Jejurikar
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sat Pal Bhanoo
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ranjan Pant
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Muthiah Murugappan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Samina Hamied
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Padmasree Warrior
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nisaba Godrej
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M P Vijay Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shikha Sharma
    Lead Independent Director

FAQs on Mahindra & Mahindra Share Price

What is the share price of Mahindra & Mahindra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹3,501.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahindra & Mahindra?

The Mahindra & Mahindra is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra & Mahindra?

The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹435,409.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahindra & Mahindra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra & Mahindra are ₹3,503.00 and ₹3,404.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra & Mahindra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra & Mahindra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹3,840.00 and 52-week low of Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹2,896.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahindra & Mahindra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahindra & Mahindra has shown returns of 2.53% over the past day, 9.63% for the past month, 3.88% over 3 months, 9.06% over 1 year, 31.87% across 3 years, and 35.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra are 23.57 and 4.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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