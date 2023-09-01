Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.60
|6.47
|20.55
|24.98
|21.18
|161.70
|67.75
|8.72
|6.36
|10.79
|17.92
|14.52
|49.66
|16.10
|2.07
|3.86
|0.68
|5.71
|-9.76
|146.67
|86.16
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,67,50,191
|1.51
|2,470.99
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,23,66,335
|1.85
|1,825.21
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,07,00,000
|4.12
|1,578.46
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|72,18,848
|3.14
|1,064.92
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|60,00,000
|2.25
|885.12
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|45,00,000
|1.65
|663.84
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|44,50,675
|1.51
|656.56
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|39,99,245
|1.85
|590.27
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|39,52,003
|1.81
|583
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|37,35,556
|2.32
|551.07
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1945PLC004558 and registration number is 004558. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of agricultural and forestry machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57445.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 598.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,95,905.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is 19.05 and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,591.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,594.80 and 52-week low of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,123.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.