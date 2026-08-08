What is the share price of Mahindra & Mahindra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹3,501.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Mahindra & Mahindra? The Mahindra & Mahindra is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra & Mahindra? The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹435,409.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahindra & Mahindra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra & Mahindra are ₹3,503.00 and ₹3,404.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra & Mahindra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra & Mahindra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹3,840.00 and 52-week low of Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹2,896.30 as on .

How has the Mahindra & Mahindra performed historically in terms of returns? The Mahindra & Mahindra has shown returns of 2.53% over the past day, 9.63% for the past month, 3.88% over 3 months, 9.06% over 1 year, 31.87% across 3 years, and 35.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra are 23.57 and 4.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global