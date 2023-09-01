Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan - Regular Plan
|15,24,157
|2.1
|31.31
|Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan - Regular Plan
|15,13,398
|1.79
|31.09
|Tata Business Cycle Fund
|9,63,855
|1.78
|19.8
|ITI Multi Cap Fund
|3,03,521
|1
|6.23
|ITI Flexi Cap Fund
|1,48,808
|0.98
|3.06
|Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan - Regular Plan
|49,006
|0.77
|1.27
|ITI Mid Cap Fund
|56,825
|0.23
|1.17
Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MP1979PLC049375 and registration number is 004837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1178.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 387.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is ₹14,401.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is 82.04 and PB ratio of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is 17.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is ₹360.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jupiter Wagons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is ₹380.55 and 52-week low of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is ₹67.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.