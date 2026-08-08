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Jupiter Wagons Share Price

NSE
BSE

JUPITER WAGONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Electric Vehicles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jupiter Wagons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹260.30 Closed
-0.67₹ -1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jupiter Wagons Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹259.00₹261.70
₹260.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹236.60₹372.00
₹260.30
Open Price
₹260.80
Prev. Close
₹262.05
Volume
24,096

Source: Dion Global

Jupiter Wagons Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jupiter Wagons		0.562.40-14.35-15.68-23.195.4649.76
Titagarh Rail Systems		2.78-0.410.618.99-0.719.2558.43
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		-2.65-8.67-5.57-10.92-23.320.2226.88
Airfloa Rail Technology		0.305.33-7.769.8713.144.202.50
Oriental Rail Infrastructure		3.69-7.86-27.00-24.55-29.3121.1113.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jupiter Wagons has declined 23.19% compared to peers like Titagarh Rail Systems (-0.71%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (-23.32%), Airfloa Rail Technology (13.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Jupiter Wagons has outperformed peers relative to Titagarh Rail Systems (58.43%) and Texmaco Rail & Engineering (26.88%).

Jupiter Wagons Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jupiter Wagons Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5257.53258.96
10252.53257
20253.4256.98
50266.99263.22
100271.12271.95
200286.91290.36

Source: Dion Global

Jupiter Wagons Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jupiter Wagons remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.79%, FII holding fell to 3.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jupiter Wagons Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
23,65,7730.2263.36

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Jupiter Wagons Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTJupiter Wagons - Our Intimation Dated August 03, 2026: Jupiter Wagons And Lucchini RS Forge Strategic India-Italy Railway Par
Aug 04, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTJupiter Wagons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTJupiter Wagons - Acquisition Of Remaining Stake In Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited
Jul 30, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTJupiter Wagons - Reply To Clarification On Increase In The Volume Of Company'S Security Sought By BSE Limited
Jul 30, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTJupiter Wagons - Clarification sought from Jupiter Wagons Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MP1979PLC049375 and registration number is 004837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of railway or tramway rolling stock, not self-propelled (passenger coaches, goods vans tank wagons, self-discharging vans and wagons, workshop vans, crane vans, tenders etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2539.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 427.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Lohia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikash Lohia
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Swapan Kumar Chaudhury
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Madhuchhandha Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganesan Raghuram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santanu Ray
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Nayar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jupiter Wagons Share Price

What is the share price of Jupiter Wagons?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jupiter Wagons is ₹260.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jupiter Wagons?

The Jupiter Wagons is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jupiter Wagons?

The market cap of Jupiter Wagons is ₹11,124.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jupiter Wagons?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jupiter Wagons are ₹261.70 and ₹259.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jupiter Wagons?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jupiter Wagons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jupiter Wagons is ₹372.00 and 52-week low of Jupiter Wagons is ₹236.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jupiter Wagons performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jupiter Wagons has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, -14.35% over 3 months, -23.19% over 1 year, 5.46% across 3 years, and 49.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jupiter Wagons?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jupiter Wagons are 65.03 and 3.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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