Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JUPITER WAGONS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹360.50 Closed
4.9917.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹355.00₹360.50
₹360.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.85₹380.55
₹360.50
Open Price
₹360.50
Prev. Close
₹343.35
Volume
9,43,992

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1362.33
  • R2364.17
  • R3367.83
  • Pivot
    358.67
  • S1356.83
  • S2353.17
  • S3351.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.06336.7
  • 1073.44321.17
  • 2072.77291.23
  • 5072.37237.31
  • 10065.15192.59
  • 20056.94150.49

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. Share Holdings

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan - Regular Plan15,24,1572.131.31
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan - Regular Plan15,13,3981.7931.09
Tata Business Cycle Fund9,63,8551.7819.8
ITI Multi Cap Fund3,03,52116.23
ITI Flexi Cap Fund1,48,8080.983.06
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan - Regular Plan49,0060.771.27
ITI Mid Cap Fund56,8250.231.17

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Reply to Clarification- Financial results
    The Exchange had sought clarification from Jupiter Wagons Limited for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results not signed by authorized signatory/ies The response of the Company is enclosed.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 02:57 PM

About Jupiter Wagons Ltd.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MP1979PLC049375 and registration number is 004837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1178.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 387.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Lohia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Samir Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Asim Ranjan Dasgupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikash Lohia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prakash Yashwant Gurav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manchi Venkat Rajarao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vineeta Shriwani
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Ganesan Raghuram
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhuchhandha Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jupiter Wagons Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jupiter Wagons Ltd.?

The market cap of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is ₹14,401.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jupiter Wagons Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is 82.04 and PB ratio of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is 17.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jupiter Wagons Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is ₹360.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jupiter Wagons Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jupiter Wagons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is ₹380.55 and 52-week low of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is ₹67.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data