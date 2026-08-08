Here's the live share price of Jupiter Wagons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jupiter Wagons
|0.56
|2.40
|-14.35
|-15.68
|-23.19
|5.46
|49.76
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|2.78
|-0.41
|0.61
|8.99
|-0.71
|9.25
|58.43
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|-2.65
|-8.67
|-5.57
|-10.92
|-23.32
|0.22
|26.88
|Airfloa Rail Technology
|0.30
|5.33
|-7.76
|9.87
|13.14
|4.20
|2.50
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure
|3.69
|-7.86
|-27.00
|-24.55
|-29.31
|21.11
|13.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jupiter Wagons has declined 23.19% compared to peers like Titagarh Rail Systems (-0.71%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (-23.32%), Airfloa Rail Technology (13.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Jupiter Wagons has outperformed peers relative to Titagarh Rail Systems (58.43%) and Texmaco Rail & Engineering (26.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|257.53
|258.96
|10
|252.53
|257
|20
|253.4
|256.98
|50
|266.99
|263.22
|100
|271.12
|271.95
|200
|286.91
|290.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jupiter Wagons remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.79%, FII holding fell to 3.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|23,65,773
|0.22
|63.36
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Jupiter Wagons - Our Intimation Dated August 03, 2026: Jupiter Wagons And Lucchini RS Forge Strategic India-Italy Railway Par
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Jupiter Wagons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Jupiter Wagons - Acquisition Of Remaining Stake In Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Jupiter Wagons - Reply To Clarification On Increase In The Volume Of Company'S Security Sought By BSE Limited
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Jupiter Wagons - Clarification sought from Jupiter Wagons Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Jupiter Wagons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MP1979PLC049375 and registration number is 004837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of railway or tramway rolling stock, not self-propelled (passenger coaches, goods vans tank wagons, self-discharging vans and wagons, workshop vans, crane vans, tenders etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2539.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 427.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jupiter Wagons is ₹260.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jupiter Wagons is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jupiter Wagons is ₹11,124.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jupiter Wagons are ₹261.70 and ₹259.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jupiter Wagons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jupiter Wagons is ₹372.00 and 52-week low of Jupiter Wagons is ₹236.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jupiter Wagons has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, -14.35% over 3 months, -23.19% over 1 year, 5.46% across 3 years, and 49.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jupiter Wagons are 65.03 and 3.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global