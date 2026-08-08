What is the share price of RPG Life Sciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPG Life Sciences is ₹2,656.00 as on .

What kind of stock is RPG Life Sciences? The RPG Life Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RPG Life Sciences? The market cap of RPG Life Sciences is ₹4,392.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RPG Life Sciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of RPG Life Sciences are ₹2,707.00 and ₹2,646.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RPG Life Sciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPG Life Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPG Life Sciences is ₹3,080.90 and 52-week low of RPG Life Sciences is ₹1,731.25 as on .

How has the RPG Life Sciences performed historically in terms of returns? The RPG Life Sciences has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, 8.69% for the past month, 7.06% over 3 months, 16.67% over 1 year, 31.54% across 3 years, and 38.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RPG Life Sciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RPG Life Sciences are 36.72 and 7.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global