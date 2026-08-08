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RPG Life Sciences Share Price

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BSE

RPG LIFE SCIENCES

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of RPG Life Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,656.00 Closed
-1.21₹ -32.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RPG Life Sciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,646.35₹2,707.00
₹2,656.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,731.25₹3,080.90
₹2,656.00
Open Price
₹2,670.00
Prev. Close
₹2,688.55
Volume
308

Source: Dion Global

RPG Life Sciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RPG Life Sciences		-4.028.697.0633.9516.6731.5438.77
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RPG Life Sciences has gained 16.67% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, RPG Life Sciences has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

RPG Life Sciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RPG Life Sciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,806.572,758.88
102,873.892,792.81
202,823.922,762.39
502,481.62,577.34
1002,262.562,409.78
2002,237.542,305.84

Source: Dion Global

RPG Life Sciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RPG Life Sciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.68%, FII holding rose to 0.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

RPG Life Sciences Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,76,2870.4339.39
55,5960.7312.42

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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RPG Life Sciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 04:52 AM IST ISTRPG Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 05:22 AM IST ISTRPG Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 05:15 AM IST ISTRPG Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 30, 2026, 05:11 AM IST ISTRPG Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Jul 30, 2026, 05:07 AM IST ISTRPG Life Sciences - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today July 29, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About RPG Life Sciences

RPG Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232MH2007PLC169354 and registration number is 169354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 707.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh V Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok Nair
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajat Bhargava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yugal Sikri
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vasundhara Patni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj K Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Zahabiya Khorakiwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Nandgaonkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radhika Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiten Kotak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Matai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratit Samdani
    Independent Director

FAQs on RPG Life Sciences Share Price

What is the share price of RPG Life Sciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPG Life Sciences is ₹2,656.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RPG Life Sciences?

The RPG Life Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RPG Life Sciences?

The market cap of RPG Life Sciences is ₹4,392.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RPG Life Sciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RPG Life Sciences are ₹2,707.00 and ₹2,646.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RPG Life Sciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPG Life Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPG Life Sciences is ₹3,080.90 and 52-week low of RPG Life Sciences is ₹1,731.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RPG Life Sciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The RPG Life Sciences has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, 8.69% for the past month, 7.06% over 3 months, 16.67% over 1 year, 31.54% across 3 years, and 38.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RPG Life Sciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RPG Life Sciences are 36.72 and 7.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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