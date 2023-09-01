Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

RPG Life Sciences Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,188.10 Closed
-1.15-13.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RPG Life Sciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,161.05₹1,215.25
₹1,188.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹645.50₹1,253.70
₹1,188.10
Open Price
₹1,215.25
Prev. Close
₹1,201.90
Volume
47,922

RPG Life Sciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,209.82
  • R21,239.63
  • R31,264.02
  • Pivot
    1,185.43
  • S11,155.62
  • S21,131.23
  • S31,101.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5831.751,212.06
  • 10819.831,198.69
  • 20792.641,164.3
  • 50758.961,070.09
  • 100662.34979.82
  • 200609.31892.05

RPG Life Sciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.7811.1751.6838.7451.97245.29275.02
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

RPG Life Sciences Ltd. Share Holdings

RPG Life Sciences Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF440.060

RPG Life Sciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RPG Life Sciences Ltd.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232MH2007PLC169354 and registration number is 169354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 440.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh V Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Yugal Sikri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajat Bhargava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Nandgaonkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj K Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Ambwani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Zahabiya Khorakiwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Lalit S Kanodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh S Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on RPG Life Sciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RPG Life Sciences Ltd.?

The market cap of RPG Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹1,965.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RPG Life Sciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RPG Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.47 and PB ratio of RPG Life Sciences Ltd. is 6.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RPG Life Sciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPG Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹1,188.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RPG Life Sciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPG Life Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPG Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹1,253.70 and 52-week low of RPG Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹645.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data