Here's the live share price of RPG Life Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RPG Life Sciences
|-4.02
|8.69
|7.06
|33.95
|16.67
|31.54
|38.77
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RPG Life Sciences has gained 16.67% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, RPG Life Sciences has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,806.57
|2,758.88
|10
|2,873.89
|2,792.81
|20
|2,823.92
|2,762.39
|50
|2,481.6
|2,577.34
|100
|2,262.56
|2,409.78
|200
|2,237.54
|2,305.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RPG Life Sciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.68%, FII holding rose to 0.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,76,287
|0.43
|39.39
|55,596
|0.73
|12.42
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:52 AM IST IST
|RPG Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:22 AM IST IST
|RPG Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:15 AM IST IST
|RPG Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:11 AM IST IST
|RPG Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:07 AM IST IST
|RPG Life Sciences - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today July 29, 2026
Source: Dion Global
RPG Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232MH2007PLC169354 and registration number is 169354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 707.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPG Life Sciences is ₹2,656.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RPG Life Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RPG Life Sciences is ₹4,392.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RPG Life Sciences are ₹2,707.00 and ₹2,646.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPG Life Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPG Life Sciences is ₹3,080.90 and 52-week low of RPG Life Sciences is ₹1,731.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RPG Life Sciences has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, 8.69% for the past month, 7.06% over 3 months, 16.67% over 1 year, 31.54% across 3 years, and 38.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RPG Life Sciences are 36.72 and 7.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.
Source: Dion Global