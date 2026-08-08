What is the share price of Rajesh Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajesh Exports is ₹84.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajesh Exports? The Rajesh Exports is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajesh Exports? The market cap of Rajesh Exports is ₹2,486.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajesh Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajesh Exports are ₹84.99 and ₹82.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajesh Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajesh Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajesh Exports is ₹239.00 and 52-week low of Rajesh Exports is ₹73.20 as on .

How has the Rajesh Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajesh Exports has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, -13.88% for the past month, -31.71% over 3 months, -53.31% over 1 year, -45.33% across 3 years, and -32.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajesh Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajesh Exports are 22.10 and 0.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global