Here's the live share price of Rajesh Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
|Advit Jewels
|2.85
|9.54
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1.05
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajesh Exports has declined 53.31% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajesh Exports has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.63
|85.25
|10
|87.98
|86.31
|20
|89.37
|88.24
|50
|94.74
|94.55
|100
|102.27
|107.44
|200
|140.36
|131.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajesh Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.83%, FII holding fell to 12.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Rajesh Exports - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Rajesh Exports - Clarification sought from Rajesh Exports Ltd
|Jun 26, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Rajesh Exports - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Jun 24, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Rajesh Exports - Clarification sought from Rajesh Exports Ltd
|Jun 05, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Rajesh Exports - Update
Source: Dion Global
Rajesh Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911KA1995PLC017077 and registration number is 017077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9188.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajesh Exports is ₹84.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajesh Exports is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajesh Exports is ₹2,486.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajesh Exports are ₹84.99 and ₹82.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajesh Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajesh Exports is ₹239.00 and 52-week low of Rajesh Exports is ₹73.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajesh Exports has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, -13.88% for the past month, -31.71% over 3 months, -53.31% over 1 year, -45.33% across 3 years, and -32.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajesh Exports are 22.10 and 0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global