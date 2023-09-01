Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rajesh Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAJESH EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹500.05 Closed
0.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajesh Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹498.35₹503.50
₹500.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹482.60₹1,029.70
₹500.05
Open Price
₹500.80
Prev. Close
₹499.05
Volume
5,64,868

Rajesh Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1503.12
  • R2505.88
  • R3508.27
  • Pivot
    500.73
  • S1497.97
  • S2495.58
  • S3492.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5685.76500.68
  • 10675.25507.8
  • 20632.39514.19
  • 50606.91528.67
  • 100593.66558.32
  • 200653.61596.99

Rajesh Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Rajesh Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajesh Exports Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 15059,0290.333.06
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund57,7850.333
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund53,0800.332.76
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF24,2560.321.26
UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund14,5631.650.76
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF12,2180.320.63
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund11,6480.330.6
SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund10,5700.330.55
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund6,7860.320.35
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund5,8101.560.3
View All Mutual Funds

Rajesh Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajesh Exports Ltd.

Rajesh Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911KA1995PLC017077 and registration number is 017077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6236.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Mehta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Prashant Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Asha Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T D Joseph
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Rajesh Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajesh Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajesh Exports Ltd. is ₹14,734.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajesh Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajesh Exports Ltd. is 10.29 and PB ratio of Rajesh Exports Ltd. is 1.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajesh Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajesh Exports Ltd. is ₹500.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajesh Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajesh Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajesh Exports Ltd. is ₹1,29.70 and 52-week low of Rajesh Exports Ltd. is ₹482.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data