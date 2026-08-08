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Rajesh Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJESH EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Theme
Battery Storage
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE MidCapBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rajesh Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.20 Closed
-0.39₹ -0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajesh Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.00₹84.99
₹84.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.20₹239.00
₹84.20
Open Price
₹84.50
Prev. Close
₹84.53
Volume
7,701

Source: Dion Global

Rajesh Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07
Advit Jewels		2.859.543.173.173.171.050.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajesh Exports has declined 53.31% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajesh Exports has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Rajesh Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajesh Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.6385.25
1087.9886.31
2089.3788.24
5094.7494.55
100102.27107.44
200140.36131.01

Source: Dion Global

Rajesh Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajesh Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.83%, FII holding fell to 12.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajesh Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTRajesh Exports - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
Jul 08, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTRajesh Exports - Clarification sought from Rajesh Exports Ltd
Jun 26, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTRajesh Exports - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
Jun 24, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTRajesh Exports - Clarification sought from Rajesh Exports Ltd
Jun 05, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTRajesh Exports - Update

Source: Dion Global

About Rajesh Exports

Rajesh Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911KA1995PLC017077 and registration number is 017077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9188.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Mehta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. B S Vasumathi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Asha Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapan Mondal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Rajesh Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Rajesh Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajesh Exports is ₹84.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajesh Exports?

The Rajesh Exports is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajesh Exports?

The market cap of Rajesh Exports is ₹2,486.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajesh Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajesh Exports are ₹84.99 and ₹82.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajesh Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajesh Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajesh Exports is ₹239.00 and 52-week low of Rajesh Exports is ₹73.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajesh Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajesh Exports has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, -13.88% for the past month, -31.71% over 3 months, -53.31% over 1 year, -45.33% across 3 years, and -32.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajesh Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajesh Exports are 22.10 and 0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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