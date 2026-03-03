Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIVA BUPA HEALTH INSURANCE COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Theme
Insurance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹74.28 Closed
-0.93₹ -0.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.19₹74.28
₹74.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.01₹95.00
₹74.28
Open Price
₹72.72
Prev. Close
₹74.98
Volume
73,298

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has gained 0.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.74%.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company’s current P/E of -1,688.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		-3.04-5.59-0.79-11.404.410.130.08
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		-0.431.83-3.863.8313.8920.664.82
Go Digit General Insurance		-1.512.53-3.72-6.2113.872.841.69
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		1.69-1.38-1.792.5726.66-6.29-12.55
The New India Assurance Company		-4.21-2.78-13.16-28.380.2811.14-1.44

Over the last one year, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has gained 4.41% compared to peers like ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (13.89%), Go Digit General Insurance (13.87%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (26.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has outperformed peers relative to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (4.82%) and Go Digit General Insurance (1.69%).

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.4575.93
1076.3676.28
2077.1876.67
5076.8576.85
10076.4277.41
20080.2778.24

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.36%, while DII stake increased to 16.04%, FII holding fell to 10.31%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,29,07,3820.53259.54
1,75,25,0500.86138.22
1,74,30,0620.8137.47
1,60,98,7570.4126.97
1,58,85,6830.49125.29
1,54,13,9810.7121.57
1,26,81,5580.83100.02
1,22,09,0651.0296.29
91,00,0000.6971.77
76,11,4441.2360.03

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 23, 2026, 11:18 PM ISTNiva Bupa Health - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 16, 2026, 11:10 PM ISTNiva Bupa Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 03, 2026, 10:44 PM ISTNiva Bupa Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 30, 2026, 4:08 AM ISTNiva Bupa Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 30, 2026, 12:58 AM ISTNiva Bupa Health - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation

About Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U66000DL2008PLC182918 and registration number is 182918. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5374.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1827.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Bhaskar Bhave
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Ramachandran
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vishwanath Mahendra
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankur Kharbanda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Penelope Ruth Dudley
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Carlos Antonio Jaureguizar Ruiz Jarabo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. David Martin Fletcher
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Dutta Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milind Gajanan Barve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohit Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Share Price

What is the share price of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is ₹74.28 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company?

The Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company?

The market cap of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is ₹13,714.01 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company are ₹74.28 and ₹72.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is ₹61.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, 0.01% over 3 months, 1.74% over 1 year, 0.13% across 3 years, and 0.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company are -1,688.18 and 4.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company News

More Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company News
icon
Market Pulse