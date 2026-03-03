Here's the live share price of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has gained 0.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.74%.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company’s current P/E of -1,688.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|-3.04
|-5.59
|-0.79
|-11.40
|4.41
|0.13
|0.08
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|-0.43
|1.83
|-3.86
|3.83
|13.89
|20.66
|4.82
|Go Digit General Insurance
|-1.51
|2.53
|-3.72
|-6.21
|13.87
|2.84
|1.69
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|1.69
|-1.38
|-1.79
|2.57
|26.66
|-6.29
|-12.55
|The New India Assurance Company
|-4.21
|-2.78
|-13.16
|-28.38
|0.28
|11.14
|-1.44
Over the last one year, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has gained 4.41% compared to peers like ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (13.89%), Go Digit General Insurance (13.87%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (26.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has outperformed peers relative to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (4.82%) and Go Digit General Insurance (1.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.45
|75.93
|10
|76.36
|76.28
|20
|77.18
|76.67
|50
|76.85
|76.85
|100
|76.42
|77.41
|200
|80.27
|78.24
In the latest quarter, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.36%, while DII stake increased to 16.04%, FII holding fell to 10.31%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,29,07,382
|0.53
|259.54
|1,75,25,050
|0.86
|138.22
|1,74,30,062
|0.8
|137.47
|1,60,98,757
|0.4
|126.97
|1,58,85,683
|0.49
|125.29
|1,54,13,981
|0.7
|121.57
|1,26,81,558
|0.83
|100.02
|1,22,09,065
|1.02
|96.29
|91,00,000
|0.69
|71.77
|76,11,444
|1.23
|60.03
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 23, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
|Niva Bupa Health - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 16, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
|Niva Bupa Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 03, 2026, 10:44 PM IST
|Niva Bupa Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 30, 2026, 4:08 AM IST
|Niva Bupa Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 30, 2026, 12:58 AM IST
|Niva Bupa Health - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U66000DL2008PLC182918 and registration number is 182918. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5374.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1827.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is ₹74.28 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is ₹13,714.01 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company are ₹74.28 and ₹72.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is ₹61.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, 0.01% over 3 months, 1.74% over 1 year, 0.13% across 3 years, and 0.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company are -1,688.18 and 4.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.