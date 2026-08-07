What is the share price of Godrej Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Industries is ₹1,305.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Godrej Industries? The Godrej Industries is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Industries? The market cap of Godrej Industries is ₹43,959.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Godrej Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Godrej Industries are ₹1,328.40 and ₹1,292.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godrej Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Industries is ₹1,443.65 and 52-week low of Godrej Industries is ₹744.00 as on .

How has the Godrej Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Godrej Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 7.62% for the past month, 6.32% over 3 months, 17.54% over 1 year, 40.44% across 3 years, and 17.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godrej Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godrej Industries are 35.44 and 3.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global