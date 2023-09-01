What is the Market Cap of Godrej Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Godrej Industries Ltd. is ₹18,100.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godrej Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Godrej Industries Ltd. is 18.57 and PB ratio of Godrej Industries Ltd. is 2.27 as on .

What is the share price of Godrej Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Industries Ltd. is ₹536.95 as on .