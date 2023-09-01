Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Godrej Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GODREJ INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | NSE
₹536.95 Closed
-0.12-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Godrej Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹527.30₹545.65
₹536.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹395.00₹558.00
₹536.95
Open Price
₹545.40
Prev. Close
₹537.60
Volume
2,94,403

Godrej Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1545.53
  • R2554.77
  • R3563.88
  • Pivot
    536.42
  • S1527.18
  • S2518.07
  • S3508.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5430.21528.42
  • 10429.23521.42
  • 20432.52510.78
  • 50456.48496.46
  • 100450.67481.93
  • 200486.97470.36

Godrej Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.4011.6010.9527.5912.4118.25-15.24
-2.27-1.79-7.141.59-3.8615.9047.45
-2.23-1.28-4.4410.459.2053.055.41
-0.87-2.73-0.664.92-2.8813.4518.62
1.712.172.4314.898.2052.5657.84
-1.75-3.4120.3030.7215.4740.6364.97
4.254.0718.9616.4715.7662.0660.60
4.4315.7438.1235.438.7048.36-7.54
1.17-3.2524.9418.841.294.05-18.78
8.2019.5275.4891.7295.47155.8071.76
0.9910.2211.4912.42-1.03-1.17-6.92
2.2717.0639.4161.9156.8751.56-39.57
-0.034.2612.2734.0010.4268.76-63.21
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Godrej Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Godrej Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund3,49,0681.5416.65
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 15028,4140.141.36
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund27,8170.141.33
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund25,5530.141.22
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund21,0001.741
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF11,6760.140.56
Shriram Long Term Equity Fund8,0870.950.39
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF5,8810.140.28
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund5,6070.140.27
SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund5,0880.140.24
View All Mutual Funds

Godrej Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Spurt in Volume
    Significant increase in volume has been observed in Godrej Industries Limited. The Exchange, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market place so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, had written to the company. Godrej Industries Limited has submitted their response.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:14 AM

About Godrej Industries Ltd.

Godrej Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241MH1988PLC097781 and registration number is 097781. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3339.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Adi Godrej
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Nadir Godrej
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Tanya Dubash
    Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer
  • Mr. Nitin Nabar
    Executive Director & President
  • Mr. Jamshyd Godrej
    Director
  • Mr. Pirojsha Godrej
    Director
  • Dr. Ganapati D Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mathew Eipe
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monaz Noble
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shweta Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajaykumar Vaghani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Godrej Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Godrej Industries Ltd. is ₹18,100.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godrej Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Godrej Industries Ltd. is 18.57 and PB ratio of Godrej Industries Ltd. is 2.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Godrej Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Industries Ltd. is ₹536.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godrej Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Industries Ltd. is ₹558.00 and 52-week low of Godrej Industries Ltd. is ₹395.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data