Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|3,49,068
|1.54
|16.65
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|28,414
|0.14
|1.36
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|27,817
|0.14
|1.33
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|25,553
|0.14
|1.22
|Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|21,000
|1.74
|1
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|11,676
|0.14
|0.56
|Shriram Long Term Equity Fund
|8,087
|0.95
|0.39
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|5,881
|0.14
|0.28
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|5,607
|0.14
|0.27
|SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|5,088
|0.14
|0.24
Godrej Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241MH1988PLC097781 and registration number is 097781. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3339.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Godrej Industries Ltd. is ₹18,100.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Godrej Industries Ltd. is 18.57 and PB ratio of Godrej Industries Ltd. is 2.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Industries Ltd. is ₹536.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Industries Ltd. is ₹558.00 and 52-week low of Godrej Industries Ltd. is ₹395.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.