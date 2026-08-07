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Godrej Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GODREJ INDUSTRIES

Godrej Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India Sector LeadersBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Godrej Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,305.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Godrej Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,292.00₹1,328.40
₹1,305.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹744.00₹1,443.65
₹1,305.00
Open Price
₹1,294.75
Prev. Close
₹1,304.95
Volume
6,028

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Godrej Industries has gained 17.54% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Godrej Industries has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Godrej Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,313.171,320.06
101,330.951,321.27
201,325.761,305.4
501,195.41,227
1001,071.191,148.72
2001,050.21,100.62

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Godrej Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.47%, FII holding rose to 4.56%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Godrej Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
39,50,0003.7464.01
22,06,6500.91259.22
17,45,6632.6205.06
3,37,8080.6439.68
2,53,4961.3829.78
2,41,0001.328.31
1,73,4670.1120.38
50,0001.765.87
4,0000.330.55
4,2730.040.5

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Godrej Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:26 AM IST ISTGodrej Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Meeting To Be Held On August 13, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTGodrej Industries - Dispatch Of Letters To Shareholders Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure
Jul 20, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTGodrej Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 20, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTGodrej Industries - Notice Of 38Th Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26 Of Godrej Industri
Jul 20, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTGodrej Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Godrej Industries

Godrej Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241MH1988PLC097781 and registration number is 097781. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4809.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adi Godrej
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Nadir Godrej
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Sharma
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Tanya Dubash
    Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer
  • Mr. Pirojsha Godrej
    Director
  • Ms. Nisaba Godrej
    Director
  • Ms. Shweta Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monaz Noble
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mathew Eipe
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ganapati D Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajaykumar Vaghani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Godrej Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Godrej Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Industries is ₹1,305.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Godrej Industries?

The Godrej Industries is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Industries?

The market cap of Godrej Industries is ₹43,959.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Godrej Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Godrej Industries are ₹1,328.40 and ₹1,292.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godrej Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Industries is ₹1,443.65 and 52-week low of Godrej Industries is ₹744.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Godrej Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Godrej Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 7.62% for the past month, 6.32% over 3 months, 17.54% over 1 year, 40.44% across 3 years, and 17.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godrej Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godrej Industries are 35.44 and 3.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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