Here's the live share price of Godrej Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Godrej Industries has gained 17.54% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Godrej Industries has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,313.17
|1,320.06
|10
|1,330.95
|1,321.27
|20
|1,325.76
|1,305.4
|50
|1,195.4
|1,227
|100
|1,071.19
|1,148.72
|200
|1,050.2
|1,100.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Godrej Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.47%, FII holding rose to 4.56%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|39,50,000
|3.7
|464.01
|22,06,650
|0.91
|259.22
|17,45,663
|2.6
|205.06
|3,37,808
|0.64
|39.68
|2,53,496
|1.38
|29.78
|2,41,000
|1.3
|28.31
|1,73,467
|0.11
|20.38
|50,000
|1.76
|5.87
|4,000
|0.33
|0.55
|4,273
|0.04
|0.5
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:26 AM IST IST
|Godrej Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Meeting To Be Held On August 13, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Godrej Industries - Dispatch Of Letters To Shareholders Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Godrej Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Godrej Industries - Notice Of 38Th Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26 Of Godrej Industri
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Godrej Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Godrej Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241MH1988PLC097781 and registration number is 097781. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4809.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Industries is ₹1,305.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godrej Industries is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Godrej Industries is ₹43,959.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Godrej Industries are ₹1,328.40 and ₹1,292.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Industries is ₹1,443.65 and 52-week low of Godrej Industries is ₹744.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godrej Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 7.62% for the past month, 6.32% over 3 months, 17.54% over 1 year, 40.44% across 3 years, and 17.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godrej Industries are 35.44 and 3.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global