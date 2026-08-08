What is the share price of SJVN? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJVN is ₹67.88 as on .

What kind of stock is SJVN? The SJVN is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SJVN? The market cap of SJVN is ₹26,675.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SJVN? Today’s highest and lowest price of SJVN are ₹69.02 and ₹67.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SJVN? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJVN stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJVN is ₹101.44 and 52-week low of SJVN is ₹63.06 as on .

How has the SJVN performed historically in terms of returns? The SJVN has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -5.37% for the past month, -15.13% over 3 months, -27.28% over 1 year, 6.23% across 3 years, and 20.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SJVN? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SJVN are 41.75 and 1.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global