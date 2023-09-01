Follow Us

SJVN Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SJVN LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Largecap | NSE
₹63.25 Closed
0.960.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SJVN Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.90₹65.30
₹63.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.95₹63.80
₹63.25
Open Price
₹62.65
Prev. Close
₹62.65
Volume
2,36,33,871

SJVN Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165
  • R266.85
  • R368.4
  • Pivot
    63.45
  • S161.6
  • S260.05
  • S358.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.9461.21
  • 1032.2159.82
  • 2032.1357.91
  • 5031.152.63
  • 10029.4146.84
  • 20029.2141.31

SJVN Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

SJVN Ltd. Share Holdings

SJVN Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund7,62,69,8312.19437.41
Nippon India CPSE ETF3,35,98,6510.86192.69
Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund75,00,0002.6843.01
ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund57,25,9182.1832.84
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF55,27,8130.2831.7
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund30,07,4530.5917.25
ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund25,69,5930.714.74
ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund22,06,6320.212.66
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund9,50,0000.515.45
Samco Active Momentum Fund7,50,0001.044.3
SJVN Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SJVN Ltd.

SJVN Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101HP1988GOI008409 and registration number is 008409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2421.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3929.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nand Lal Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Udeeta Tyagi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Kapur
    Director - Personnel
  • Mr. Akhileshwar Singh
    Director - Finance
  • Dr. Danveer Singh Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saroj Ranjan Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghuraj Rajendran
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ram Dass Dhiman
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on SJVN Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SJVN Ltd.?

The market cap of SJVN Ltd. is ₹24,620.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SJVN Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SJVN Ltd. is 18.11 and PB ratio of SJVN Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SJVN Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJVN Ltd. is ₹63.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SJVN Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJVN Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJVN Ltd. is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of SJVN Ltd. is ₹29.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

