Here's the live share price of SJVN along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SJVN has declined 27.28% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, SJVN has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.64
|68.94
|10
|68.38
|68.88
|20
|69.3
|69.37
|50
|71.57
|70.97
|100
|72.53
|72.7
|200
|75.45
|76.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SJVN remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.74%, FII holding rose to 2.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,12,534
|0.12
|15.45
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|SJVN - Newspaper Advertisement For 'Notice Of Annual General Meeting, Remote E-Voting And Record Date'
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|SJVN - Record Date For Final Dividend For FY 2025-26
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|SJVN - Notice Of 38Th AGM Of The Company, Intimation Of Remote E-Voting Facility And Record Date For Final Dividend For FY 20
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|SJVN - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|SJVN - Newspaper Advertisement For "Public Notice Of 38Th Annual General Meeting Through VC/OAVM"
Source: Dion Global
SJVN Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101HP1988GOI008409 and registration number is 008409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3544.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3929.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJVN is ₹67.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SJVN is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SJVN is ₹26,675.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SJVN are ₹69.02 and ₹67.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJVN stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJVN is ₹101.44 and 52-week low of SJVN is ₹63.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SJVN has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -5.37% for the past month, -15.13% over 3 months, -27.28% over 1 year, 6.23% across 3 years, and 20.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SJVN are 41.75 and 1.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global