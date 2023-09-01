What is the Market Cap of SJVN Ltd.? The market cap of SJVN Ltd. is ₹24,620.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SJVN Ltd.? P/E ratio of SJVN Ltd. is 18.11 and PB ratio of SJVN Ltd. is 1.78 as on .

What is the share price of SJVN Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJVN Ltd. is ₹63.25 as on .