Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
|7.80
|11.64
|38.17
|63.28
|38.92
|75.43
|39.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|7,62,69,831
|2.19
|437.41
|Nippon India CPSE ETF
|3,35,98,651
|0.86
|192.69
|Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund
|75,00,000
|2.68
|43.01
|ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund
|57,25,918
|2.18
|32.84
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|55,27,813
|0.28
|31.7
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|30,07,453
|0.59
|17.25
|ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund
|25,69,593
|0.7
|14.74
|ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund
|22,06,632
|0.2
|12.66
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|9,50,000
|0.51
|5.45
|Samco Active Momentum Fund
|7,50,000
|1.04
|4.3
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SJVN Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101HP1988GOI008409 and registration number is 008409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2421.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3929.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SJVN Ltd. is ₹24,620.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SJVN Ltd. is 18.11 and PB ratio of SJVN Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJVN Ltd. is ₹63.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJVN Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJVN Ltd. is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of SJVN Ltd. is ₹29.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.