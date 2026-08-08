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SJVN Share Price

NSE
BSE

SJVN

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
EnergyRenewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Bharat 22BSE Central Public SectorBSE India InfrastructureBSE MidCapBSE Power & EnergyBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of SJVN along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.88 Closed
-0.79₹ -0.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SJVN Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.82₹69.02
₹67.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.06₹101.44
₹67.88
Open Price
₹68.60
Prev. Close
₹68.42
Volume
1,26,932

Source: Dion Global

SJVN Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SJVN has declined 27.28% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, SJVN has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

SJVN Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SJVN Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.6468.94
1068.3868.88
2069.369.37
5071.5770.97
10072.5372.7
20075.4576.81

Source: Dion Global

SJVN Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SJVN remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.74%, FII holding rose to 2.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SJVN Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,12,5340.1215.45

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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SJVN Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTSJVN - Newspaper Advertisement For 'Notice Of Annual General Meeting, Remote E-Voting And Record Date'
Aug 06, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTSJVN - Record Date For Final Dividend For FY 2025-26
Aug 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTSJVN - Notice Of 38Th AGM Of The Company, Intimation Of Remote E-Voting Facility And Record Date For Final Dividend For FY 20
Aug 06, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTSJVN - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTSJVN - Newspaper Advertisement For "Public Notice Of 38Th Annual General Meeting Through VC/OAVM"

Source: Dion Global

About SJVN

SJVN Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101HP1988GOI008409 and registration number is 008409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3544.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3929.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhupender Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Udeeta Tyagi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shashikant Jagannath Wani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Afzal
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Sharma
    Director - Personnel
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Goyal
    Director - Finance

FAQs on SJVN Share Price

What is the share price of SJVN?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJVN is ₹67.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SJVN?

The SJVN is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SJVN?

The market cap of SJVN is ₹26,675.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SJVN?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SJVN are ₹69.02 and ₹67.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SJVN?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJVN stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJVN is ₹101.44 and 52-week low of SJVN is ₹63.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SJVN performed historically in terms of returns?

The SJVN has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -5.37% for the past month, -15.13% over 3 months, -27.28% over 1 year, 6.23% across 3 years, and 20.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SJVN?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SJVN are 41.75 and 1.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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