Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.87
|19.16
|31.20
|63.78
|44.00
|122.04
|63.55
|2.90
|22.48
|42.95
|50.50
|55.38
|182.43
|277.41
|4.13
|11.90
|4.65
|18.42
|30.98
|81.03
|40.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|4,21,691
|0.38
|130.88
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,75,309
|1
|116.48
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|2,07,517
|0.99
|64.41
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|1,80,318
|0.29
|55.96
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,27,869
|0.37
|39.69
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|1,09,916
|1.35
|34.11
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|1,03,604
|1.41
|32.15
|Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan
|54,014
|0.41
|16.76
|ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund
|14,038
|0.13
|4.23
|Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund
|7,000
|0.49
|2.17
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101KA1967PLC001706 and registration number is 001706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 853.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is ₹3,148.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is 27.31 and PB ratio of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is 3.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is ₹3,644.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is ₹3,790.00 and 52-week low of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is ₹2,27.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.