VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VST TILLERS TRACTORS LTD.

Sector : Auto - Tractors | Smallcap | NSE
₹3,644.75 Closed
-1.6-59.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,635.40₹3,773.00
₹3,644.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,027.95₹3,790.00
₹3,644.75
Open Price
₹3,704.00
Prev. Close
₹3,704.05
Volume
37,452

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,732.33
  • R23,821.47
  • R33,869.93
  • Pivot
    3,683.87
  • S13,594.73
  • S23,546.27
  • S33,457.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,135.493,523.3
  • 102,146.823,398.53
  • 202,191.663,268.57
  • 502,361.053,080.5
  • 1002,463.952,888.04
  • 2002,556.142,703.84

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.8719.1631.2063.7844.00122.0463.55
2.9022.4842.9550.5055.38182.43277.41
4.1311.904.6518.4230.9881.0340.00

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. Share Holdings

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund4,21,6910.38130.88
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,75,3091116.48
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund2,07,5170.9964.41
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund1,80,3180.2955.96
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,27,8690.3739.69
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund1,09,9161.3534.11
PGIM India Small Cap Fund1,03,6041.4132.15
Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan54,0140.4116.76
ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund14,0380.134.23
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund7,0000.492.17

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Press Release
    V.S.T Tillers Tractors Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 04, 2023, titled "Press Release".
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:53 PM
  • Outcome of Board Meeting
    V.S.T Tillers Tractors Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 04, 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:43 PM
  • Financial Result Updates
    V.S.T Tillers Tractors Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:42 PM

About VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101KA1967PLC001706 and registration number is 001706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 853.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V K Surendra
    Chairman
  • Mr. V P Mahendra
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. V T Ravindra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V V Pravindra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun V Surendra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M K Bannerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K M Pai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Siva Kameswari Vissa
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nandakumar Jairam
    Independent Director

FAQs on VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.?

The market cap of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is ₹3,148.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is 27.31 and PB ratio of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is 3.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is ₹3,644.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is ₹3,790.00 and 52-week low of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is ₹2,27.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

