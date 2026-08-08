Here's the live share price of VST Tillers Tractors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VST Tillers Tractors
|1.25
|-0.50
|-13.29
|-23.61
|0.29
|12.80
|17.19
|Escorts Kubota
|-1.13
|2.37
|-8.83
|-19.23
|-8.93
|6.16
|20.63
|HMT
|0.90
|-8.65
|-1.28
|36.52
|10.49
|29.15
|13.68
|Indo Farm Equipment
|-1.33
|1.89
|6.59
|6.59
|-21.84
|-16.39
|-10.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VST Tillers Tractors has gained 0.29% compared to peers like Escorts Kubota (-8.93%), HMT (10.49%), Indo Farm Equipment (-21.84%). From a 5 year perspective, VST Tillers Tractors has outperformed peers relative to Escorts Kubota (20.63%) and HMT (13.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,420.62
|4,456.09
|10
|4,427.59
|4,453.99
|20
|4,496.19
|4,476.37
|50
|4,547.76
|4,585.23
|100
|4,818
|4,788.3
|200
|5,280.45
|4,929.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VST Tillers Tractors saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.56%, while DII stake increased to 19.97%, FII holding fell to 1.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,01,622
|0.29
|226.25
|4,50,309
|1.09
|203.11
|1,29,000
|2.38
|58.18
|54,014
|0.27
|24.36
|20,284
|0.33
|9.35
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|VST Tillers Tr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|VST Tillers Tr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|VST Tillers Tr - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation.
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|VST Tillers Tr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|VST Tillers Tr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101KA1967PLC001706 and registration number is 001706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ploughs, manure spreaders, seeders, harrows and similar agricultural machinery for soil preparation, planting or fertilizing, harvesting or threshing machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1240.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VST Tillers Tractors is ₹4,491.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VST Tillers Tractors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VST Tillers Tractors is ₹3,882.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VST Tillers Tractors are ₹4,560.65 and ₹4,470.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VST Tillers Tractors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VST Tillers Tractors is ₹6,371.15 and 52-week low of VST Tillers Tractors is ₹4,204.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VST Tillers Tractors has shown returns of -1.5% over the past day, -0.5% for the past month, -13.29% over 3 months, 0.29% over 1 year, 12.8% across 3 years, and 17.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VST Tillers Tractors are 37.07 and 3.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global