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VST Tillers Tractors Share Price

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BSE

VST TILLERS TRACTORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of VST Tillers Tractors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,491.40 Closed
-1.50₹ -68.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VST Tillers Tractors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,470.00₹4,560.65
₹4,491.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,204.50₹6,371.15
₹4,491.40
Open Price
₹4,560.00
Prev. Close
₹4,559.90
Volume
1,071

Source: Dion Global

VST Tillers Tractors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VST Tillers Tractors		1.25-0.50-13.29-23.610.2912.8017.19
Escorts Kubota		-1.132.37-8.83-19.23-8.936.1620.63
HMT		0.90-8.65-1.2836.5210.4929.1513.68
Indo Farm Equipment		-1.331.896.596.59-21.84-16.39-10.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VST Tillers Tractors has gained 0.29% compared to peers like Escorts Kubota (-8.93%), HMT (10.49%), Indo Farm Equipment (-21.84%). From a 5 year perspective, VST Tillers Tractors has outperformed peers relative to Escorts Kubota (20.63%) and HMT (13.68%).

VST Tillers Tractors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VST Tillers Tractors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,420.624,456.09
104,427.594,453.99
204,496.194,476.37
504,547.764,585.23
1004,8184,788.3
2005,280.454,929.73

Source: Dion Global

VST Tillers Tractors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VST Tillers Tractors saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.56%, while DII stake increased to 19.97%, FII holding fell to 1.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

VST Tillers Tractors Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,01,6220.29226.25
4,50,3091.09203.11
1,29,0002.3858.18
54,0140.2724.36
20,2840.339.35

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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VST Tillers Tractors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTVST Tillers Tr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTVST Tillers Tr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Jul 31, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTVST Tillers Tr - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation.
Jul 30, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTVST Tillers Tr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 29, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTVST Tillers Tr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About VST Tillers Tractors

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101KA1967PLC001706 and registration number is 001706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ploughs, manure spreaders, seeders, harrows and similar agricultural machinery for soil preparation, planting or fertilizing, harvesting or threshing machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1240.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun V Surendra
    Chairman
  • Mr. V T Ravindra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V V Pravindra
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Nandakumar Jairam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajen Krishnanand Padukone
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Siva Kameswari Vissa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kula Ajith Kumar Rai
    Independent Director

FAQs on VST Tillers Tractors Share Price

What is the share price of VST Tillers Tractors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VST Tillers Tractors is ₹4,491.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VST Tillers Tractors?

The VST Tillers Tractors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VST Tillers Tractors?

The market cap of VST Tillers Tractors is ₹3,882.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VST Tillers Tractors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VST Tillers Tractors are ₹4,560.65 and ₹4,470.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VST Tillers Tractors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VST Tillers Tractors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VST Tillers Tractors is ₹6,371.15 and 52-week low of VST Tillers Tractors is ₹4,204.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VST Tillers Tractors performed historically in terms of returns?

The VST Tillers Tractors has shown returns of -1.5% over the past day, -0.5% for the past month, -13.29% over 3 months, 0.29% over 1 year, 12.8% across 3 years, and 17.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VST Tillers Tractors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VST Tillers Tractors are 37.07 and 3.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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