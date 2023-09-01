Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Transport Corporation of India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Transport - Road | Smallcap | NSE
₹812.10 Closed
0.171.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Transport Corporation of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹807.35₹815.00
₹812.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹555.25₹844.95
₹812.10
Open Price
₹814.80
Prev. Close
₹810.75
Volume
23,422

Transport Corporation of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1816.52
  • R2819.58
  • R3824.17
  • Pivot
    811.93
  • S1808.87
  • S2804.28
  • S3801.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5791.9804.17
  • 10787.09798.12
  • 20783.86787.17
  • 50753.23759.54
  • 100731.04727.46
  • 200703.67699.14

Transport Corporation of India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.496.8315.3125.6713.76289.31132.73
3.57-0.944.1814.65-0.8371.0931.95
-0.4111.39-9.2222.11-2.62-7.92-26.12
13.7714.6610.8124.19-11.06154.39106.62
1.721.72-13.24-19.18-35.16103.45-90.53
1.223.751.723.7516.00396.41375.92
-6.25-5.51-31.82-27.27-25.9336.36-78.84

Transport Corporation of India Ltd. Share Holdings

Transport Corporation of India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan43,75,4781.57330.24
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan10,80,1281.1181.52
Tata Small Cap Fund7,82,3321.0459.05
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan6,41,6211.3648.43
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund4,49,0241.5533.89
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund3,98,2623.9530.06
Sundaram Services Fund3,03,6530.8322.92
Tata Multicap Fund2,90,0000.9521.89
Tata Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan1,32,8000.810.02
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund1,12,6311.438.5
View All Mutual Funds

Transport Corporation of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Transport Corporation of India Ltd.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109TG1995PLC019116 and registration number is 019116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight transport by road. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2904.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D P Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vineet Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S N Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Sankar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gita Nayyar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Uppal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Urmila Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chander Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Madhavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikrampati Singhania
    Independent Director

FAQs on Transport Corporation of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Transport Corporation of India Ltd.?

The market cap of Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹6,294.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transport Corporation of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is 19.84 and PB ratio of Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is 4.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Transport Corporation of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹812.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transport Corporation of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transport Corporation of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹844.95 and 52-week low of Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹555.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data