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Transport Corporation of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport
Theme
Logistics
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Transport Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹915.00 Closed
-1.50₹ -13.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Transport Corporation of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹915.00₹926.45
₹915.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹869.00₹1,245.05
₹915.00
Open Price
₹919.20
Prev. Close
₹928.90
Volume
616

Source: Dion Global

Transport Corporation of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transport Corporation of India		-1.65-3.93-6.66-17.53-19.906.2315.76
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-3.81-7.34-18.88-24.34-31.29-11.76-12.77
Desi Farms India		0-4.92-7.77-19.39278.14175.9183.85
ABC India		-1.64-4.01-4.39-6.01-22.01-17.38-5.77
Balurghat Technologies		8.087.55-13.48-8.85-23.71-6.497.20
Inter State Oil Carrier		-0.053.2619.2121.09-4.0913.5519.39
Frontline Corporation		0.03-3.87-11.2915.46-14.816.8911.69
Dhillon Freight Carrier		-3.54-19.14-11.11-15.49-45.18-18.16-11.33
Coastal Roadways		-4.955.73-20.45-20.43-26.71-11.3910.38
Mahasagar Travels		023.792.08-14.16-10.9116.7015.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Transport Corporation of India has declined 19.90% compared to peers like IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%), ABC India (-22.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Transport Corporation of India has outperformed peers relative to IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%) and Desi Farms India (83.85%).

Transport Corporation of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Transport Corporation of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5923.23922.15
10925.31923.7
20929.28926.31
50930.7932.35
100942.17952.43
2001,013.62992.53

Source: Dion Global

Transport Corporation of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transport Corporation of India saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.64%, while DII stake decreased to 12.69%, FII holding rose to 3.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Transport Corporation of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
47,69,7021.09441.05
10,67,0680.9498.67
7,82,3320.5872.34
6,79,4600.9262.83
1,45,3501.1813.44
1,40,0000.2212.95
1,35,9291.6912.57
1,31,1240.7812.13
1,10,0000.6310.17
10,0000.630.93

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Transport Corporation of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTTransport Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTTransport Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTTransport Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 31, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTTransport Corpn. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTTransport Corpn. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Transport Corporation of India

Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109TG1995PLC019116 and registration number is 019116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4224.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D P Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vineet Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S N Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Urmila Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chander Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Avinash Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gita Nayyar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikrampati Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravikant Uppal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Sankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Transport Corporation of India Share Price

What is the share price of Transport Corporation of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transport Corporation of India is ₹915.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transport Corporation of India?

The Transport Corporation of India is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transport Corporation of India?

The market cap of Transport Corporation of India is ₹7,030.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transport Corporation of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transport Corporation of India are ₹926.45 and ₹915.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transport Corporation of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transport Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transport Corporation of India is ₹1,245.05 and 52-week low of Transport Corporation of India is ₹869.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Transport Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transport Corporation of India has shown returns of -1.5% over the past day, -3.93% for the past month, -6.66% over 3 months, -19.9% over 1 year, 6.23% across 3 years, and 15.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transport Corporation of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transport Corporation of India are 15.40 and 2.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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