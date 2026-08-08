Here's the live share price of Transport Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transport Corporation of India
|-1.65
|-3.93
|-6.66
|-17.53
|-19.90
|6.23
|15.76
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-3.81
|-7.34
|-18.88
|-24.34
|-31.29
|-11.76
|-12.77
|Desi Farms India
|0
|-4.92
|-7.77
|-19.39
|278.14
|175.91
|83.85
|ABC India
|-1.64
|-4.01
|-4.39
|-6.01
|-22.01
|-17.38
|-5.77
|Balurghat Technologies
|8.08
|7.55
|-13.48
|-8.85
|-23.71
|-6.49
|7.20
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|-0.05
|3.26
|19.21
|21.09
|-4.09
|13.55
|19.39
|Frontline Corporation
|0.03
|-3.87
|-11.29
|15.46
|-14.81
|6.89
|11.69
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|-3.54
|-19.14
|-11.11
|-15.49
|-45.18
|-18.16
|-11.33
|Coastal Roadways
|-4.95
|5.73
|-20.45
|-20.43
|-26.71
|-11.39
|10.38
|Mahasagar Travels
|0
|23.79
|2.08
|-14.16
|-10.91
|16.70
|15.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Transport Corporation of India has declined 19.90% compared to peers like IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%), ABC India (-22.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Transport Corporation of India has outperformed peers relative to IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%) and Desi Farms India (83.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|923.23
|922.15
|10
|925.31
|923.7
|20
|929.28
|926.31
|50
|930.7
|932.35
|100
|942.17
|952.43
|200
|1,013.62
|992.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Transport Corporation of India saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.64%, while DII stake decreased to 12.69%, FII holding rose to 3.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|47,69,702
|1.09
|441.05
|10,67,068
|0.94
|98.67
|7,82,332
|0.58
|72.34
|6,79,460
|0.92
|62.83
|1,45,350
|1.18
|13.44
|1,40,000
|0.22
|12.95
|1,35,929
|1.69
|12.57
|1,31,124
|0.78
|12.13
|1,10,000
|0.63
|10.17
|10,000
|0.63
|0.93
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Transport Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Transport Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Transport Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Transport Corpn. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Transport Corpn. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109TG1995PLC019116 and registration number is 019116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4224.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transport Corporation of India is ₹915.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transport Corporation of India is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transport Corporation of India is ₹7,030.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transport Corporation of India are ₹926.45 and ₹915.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transport Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transport Corporation of India is ₹1,245.05 and 52-week low of Transport Corporation of India is ₹869.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transport Corporation of India has shown returns of -1.5% over the past day, -3.93% for the past month, -6.66% over 3 months, -19.9% over 1 year, 6.23% across 3 years, and 15.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transport Corporation of India are 15.40 and 2.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global