Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|43,75,478
|1.57
|330.24
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|10,80,128
|1.11
|81.52
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|7,82,332
|1.04
|59.05
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|6,41,621
|1.36
|48.43
|LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund
|4,49,024
|1.55
|33.89
|Bandhan Infrastructure Fund
|3,98,262
|3.95
|30.06
|Sundaram Services Fund
|3,03,653
|0.83
|22.92
|Tata Multicap Fund
|2,90,000
|0.95
|21.89
|Tata Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|1,32,800
|0.8
|10.02
|LIC MF Multi Cap Fund
|1,12,631
|1.43
|8.5
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109TG1995PLC019116 and registration number is 019116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight transport by road. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2904.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹6,294.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is 19.84 and PB ratio of Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is 4.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹812.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transport Corporation of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹844.95 and 52-week low of Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹555.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.