Here's the live share price of General Insurance Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|0.38
|-1.38
|-10.47
|-6.83
|-5.3
|19.98
|16.09
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|357.67
|358.84
|10
|358.81
|359.06
|20
|360.92
|360.53
|50
|368.59
|366.58
|100
|376.17
|372.11
|200
|377.87
|376.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, General Insurance Corporation of India saw a drop in promoter holding to 77.40%, while DII stake increased to 17.73%, FII holding rose to 2.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,21,62,617
|0.52
|442.11
|1,11,10,000
|0.78
|403.85
|84,66,894
|1.64
|307.77
|81,72,226
|0.49
|297.06
|69,36,518
|0.89
|252.14
|41,50,000
|2.26
|150.85
|24,59,277
|1.44
|89.39
|14,85,062
|0.33
|53.98
|14,69,166
|0.17
|53.4
|14,33,934
|0.78
|52.12
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:34 AM IST IST
|General Insurance - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 02:46 AM IST IST
|General Insurance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|General Insurance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 03:13 AM IST IST
|General Insurance - Intimation Of Communication To Shareholders Regarding Transfer Of Shares To IEPF
|Jun 24, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|General Insurance - Second 100 Days Campaign - 'Saksham Niveshak'
Source: Dion Global
General Insurance Corporation of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67200MH1972GOI016133 and registration number is 016133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Reinsurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52467.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 877.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹357.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The General Insurance Corporation of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹62,789.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of General Insurance Corporation of India are ₹359.70 and ₹356.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which General Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹418.00 and 52-week low of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹346.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The General Insurance Corporation of India has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -1.38% for the past month, -10.47% over 3 months, -5.3% over 1 year, 19.98% across 3 years, and 16.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of General Insurance Corporation of India are 6.50 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global