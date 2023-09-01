Follow Us

General Insurance Corporation of India Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

Sector : Finance - Reinsurance | Largecap | NSE
₹219.55 Closed
0.91.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

General Insurance Corporation of India Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹217.55₹221.00
₹219.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.40₹224.30
₹219.55
Open Price
₹218.40
Prev. Close
₹217.60
Volume
4,87,625

General Insurance Corporation of India Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1221.05
  • R2222.75
  • R3224.5
  • Pivot
    219.3
  • S1217.6
  • S2215.85
  • S3214.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5122.52217.77
  • 10122.66215.02
  • 20122.81210.18
  • 50123.91199.65
  • 100120.28187.34
  • 200122.52172.38

General Insurance Corporation of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

General Insurance Corporation of India Share Holdings

General Insurance Corporation of India Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Midcap Fund16,91,0210.4434.71
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 1501,09,1200.242.24
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund1,06,8210.242.19
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund98,1240.242.01
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF44,8400.240.92
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF22,5860.240.46
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund21,5340.240.44
SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund19,5390.240.4
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund12,5450.240.26
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund9,3100.040.19
View All Mutual Funds

General Insurance Corporation of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Spurt in Volume
    Significant increase in volume has been observed in General Insurance Corporation of India. The Exchange, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market place so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, had written to the company. General Insurance Corporation of India has submitted their response.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:17 AM

About General Insurance Corporation of India

General Insurance Corporation of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67200MH1972GOI016133 and registration number is 016133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Reinsurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49257.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 877.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devesh Srivastava
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atanu Kumar Das
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Priya Bhushan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Sivakumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on General Insurance Corporation of India

What is the Market Cap of General Insurance Corporation of India?

The market cap of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹38,175.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of General Insurance Corporation of India?

P/E ratio of General Insurance Corporation of India is 5.53 and PB ratio of General Insurance Corporation of India is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of General Insurance Corporation of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹219.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of General Insurance Corporation of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which General Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹224.30 and 52-week low of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹117.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

