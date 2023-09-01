Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|16,91,021
|0.44
|34.71
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|1,09,120
|0.24
|2.24
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|1,06,821
|0.24
|2.19
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|98,124
|0.24
|2.01
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|44,840
|0.24
|0.92
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|22,586
|0.24
|0.46
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|21,534
|0.24
|0.44
|SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|19,539
|0.24
|0.4
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|12,545
|0.24
|0.26
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|9,310
|0.04
|0.19
General Insurance Corporation of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67200MH1972GOI016133 and registration number is 016133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Reinsurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49257.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 877.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹38,175.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of General Insurance Corporation of India is 5.53 and PB ratio of General Insurance Corporation of India is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹219.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which General Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹224.30 and 52-week low of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹117.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.