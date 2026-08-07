What is the share price of General Insurance Corporation of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹357.90 as on .

What kind of stock is General Insurance Corporation of India? The General Insurance Corporation of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of General Insurance Corporation of India? The market cap of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹62,789.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of General Insurance Corporation of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of General Insurance Corporation of India are ₹359.70 and ₹356.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of General Insurance Corporation of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which General Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹418.00 and 52-week low of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹346.50 as on .

How has the General Insurance Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns? The General Insurance Corporation of India has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -1.38% for the past month, -10.47% over 3 months, -5.3% over 1 year, 19.98% across 3 years, and 16.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of General Insurance Corporation of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of General Insurance Corporation of India are 6.50 and 1.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global