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General Insurance Corporation of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Insurance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE MidCapBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of General Insurance Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹357.90 Closed
-0.31₹ -1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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General Insurance Corporation of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹356.15₹359.70
₹357.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹346.50₹418.00
₹357.90
Open Price
₹359.45
Prev. Close
₹359.00
Volume
16,024

Source: Dion Global

General Insurance Corporation of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
General Insurance Corporation of India		0.38-1.38-10.47-6.83-5.319.9816.09

Source: Dion Global

General Insurance Corporation of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

General Insurance Corporation of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5357.67358.84
10358.81359.06
20360.92360.53
50368.59366.58
100376.17372.11
200377.87376.57

Source: Dion Global

General Insurance Corporation of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, General Insurance Corporation of India saw a drop in promoter holding to 77.40%, while DII stake increased to 17.73%, FII holding rose to 2.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

General Insurance Corporation of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,21,62,6170.52442.11
1,11,10,0000.78403.85
84,66,8941.64307.77
81,72,2260.49297.06
69,36,5180.89252.14
41,50,0002.26150.85
24,59,2771.4489.39
14,85,0620.3353.98
14,69,1660.1753.4
14,33,9340.7852.12

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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General Insurance Corporation of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:34 AM IST ISTGeneral Insurance - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 02:46 AM IST ISTGeneral Insurance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 13, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTGeneral Insurance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 03:13 AM IST ISTGeneral Insurance - Intimation Of Communication To Shareholders Regarding Transfer Of Shares To IEPF
Jun 24, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTGeneral Insurance - Second 100 Days Campaign - 'Saksham Niveshak'

Source: Dion Global

About General Insurance Corporation of India

General Insurance Corporation of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67200MH1972GOI016133 and registration number is 016133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Reinsurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52467.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 877.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramaswamy Narayanan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. B Jayashri
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Rameshchandra Joshi
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Vinita Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Muttathil Ayyappan
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Tapan Kumar Mondal
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on General Insurance Corporation of India Share Price

What is the share price of General Insurance Corporation of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹357.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is General Insurance Corporation of India?

The General Insurance Corporation of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of General Insurance Corporation of India?

The market cap of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹62,789.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of General Insurance Corporation of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of General Insurance Corporation of India are ₹359.70 and ₹356.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of General Insurance Corporation of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which General Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹418.00 and 52-week low of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹346.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the General Insurance Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The General Insurance Corporation of India has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -1.38% for the past month, -10.47% over 3 months, -5.3% over 1 year, 19.98% across 3 years, and 16.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of General Insurance Corporation of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of General Insurance Corporation of India are 6.50 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

General Insurance Corporation of India News

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