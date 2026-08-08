Here's the live share price of Pix Transmissions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pix Transmissions has gained 13.38% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%), GRP (-7.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Pix Transmissions has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (84.11%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,707.15
|1,705.83
|10
|1,755.54
|1,727.43
|20
|1,787.02
|1,746.53
|50
|1,703.35
|1,708.08
|100
|1,594.28
|1,635.08
|200
|1,509.28
|1,575.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pix Transmissions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.70%, FII holding rose to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Pix Transmission - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Pix Transmission - Board Meeting Outcome for August 07, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Pix Transmission - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Pix Transmission - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Pix Transmission - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Pix Transmissions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25192MH1981PLC024837 and registration number is 024837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of V-Belts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 530.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pix Transmissions is ₹1,722.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pix Transmissions is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pix Transmissions is ₹2,346.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pix Transmissions are ₹1,722.00 and ₹1,672.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pix Transmissions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pix Transmissions is ₹1,933.80 and 52-week low of Pix Transmissions is ₹1,225.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pix Transmissions has shown returns of 1.46% over the past day, -1.1% for the past month, 13.84% over 3 months, 13.38% over 1 year, 4.71% across 3 years, and 16.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pix Transmissions are 21.95 and 3.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global