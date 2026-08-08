What is the share price of Pix Transmissions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pix Transmissions is ₹1,722.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Pix Transmissions? The Pix Transmissions is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pix Transmissions? The market cap of Pix Transmissions is ₹2,346.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pix Transmissions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pix Transmissions are ₹1,722.00 and ₹1,672.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pix Transmissions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pix Transmissions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pix Transmissions is ₹1,933.80 and 52-week low of Pix Transmissions is ₹1,225.00 as on .

How has the Pix Transmissions performed historically in terms of returns? The Pix Transmissions has shown returns of 1.46% over the past day, -1.1% for the past month, 13.84% over 3 months, 13.38% over 1 year, 4.71% across 3 years, and 16.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pix Transmissions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pix Transmissions are 21.95 and 3.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global