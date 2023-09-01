Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.96
|-16.21
|18.54
|61.65
|30.38
|17.52
|17.52
|9.07
|-1.06
|11.26
|53.65
|72.86
|35.25
|35.25
|5.82
|7.53
|9.94
|22.52
|-8.06
|260.08
|115.38
|7.40
|15.63
|7.97
|49.23
|122.97
|494.74
|250.38
|5.26
|-1.64
|1.69
|5.26
|-16.67
|-34.62
|-71.00
|-4.39
|17.63
|26.87
|46.35
|42.19
|184.37
|44.44
|1.16
|-14.67
|-35.57
|-47.51
|-4.67
|105.23
|105.23
|14.73
|26.53
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|10.22
|29.08
|69.30
|102.19
|101.09
|101.09
|101.09
|-2.27
|-6.42
|-20.45
|80.04
|79.39
|79.39
|79.39
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Infrastructure Fund
|2,56,215
|3.86
|35.4
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|11,043
|0.02
|1.53
Pix Transmissions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25192MH1981PLC024837 and registration number is 024837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of V-Belts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pix Transmissions Ltd. is ₹1,614.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pix Transmissions Ltd. is 29.26 and PB ratio of Pix Transmissions Ltd. is 4.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pix Transmissions Ltd. is ₹1,184.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pix Transmissions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pix Transmissions Ltd. is ₹1,568.95 and 52-week low of Pix Transmissions Ltd. is ₹702.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.