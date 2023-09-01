Follow Us

PIX TRANSMISSIONS LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,184.75 Closed
-0.16-1.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Pix Transmissions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,170.75₹1,209.30
₹1,184.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹702.00₹1,568.95
₹1,184.75
Open Price
₹1,186.65
Prev. Close
₹1,186.65
Volume
20,925

Pix Transmissions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,206.65
  • R21,227.25
  • R31,245.2
  • Pivot
    1,188.7
  • S11,168.1
  • S21,150.15
  • S31,129.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5884.971,191.51
  • 10871.381,204.71
  • 20864.431,232.41
  • 50890.941,185.33
  • 100875.841,082.72
  • 200537.28989.74

Pix Transmissions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.96-16.2118.5461.6530.3817.5217.52
9.07-1.0611.2653.6572.8635.2535.25
5.827.539.9422.52-8.06260.08115.38
7.4015.637.9749.23122.97494.74250.38
5.26-1.641.695.26-16.67-34.62-71.00
-4.3917.6326.8746.3542.19184.3744.44
1.16-14.67-35.57-47.51-4.67105.23105.23
14.7326.5325.5125.5125.5125.5125.51
10.2229.0869.30102.19101.09101.09101.09
-2.27-6.42-20.4580.0479.3979.3979.39

Pix Transmissions Ltd. Share Holdings

Pix Transmissions Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Infrastructure Fund2,56,2153.8635.4
Quant Small Cap Fund11,0430.021.53

Pix Transmissions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Pix Transmissions Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:52 AM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Pix Transmissions Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:50 PM

About Pix Transmissions Ltd.

Pix Transmissions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25192MH1981PLC024837 and registration number is 024837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of V-Belts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amarpal Sethi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sonepal Sethi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishipal Sethi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Karanpal Sethi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sukhpal Singh Sethi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Joe Paul
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shirley Paul
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Adil Ansari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Havnur
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Aqueel A Mulla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jose Jacob
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakashchand Khasgiwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nigel Savio Lobo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Lala
    Additional Director

FAQs on Pix Transmissions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pix Transmissions Ltd.?

The market cap of Pix Transmissions Ltd. is ₹1,614.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pix Transmissions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pix Transmissions Ltd. is 29.26 and PB ratio of Pix Transmissions Ltd. is 4.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pix Transmissions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pix Transmissions Ltd. is ₹1,184.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pix Transmissions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pix Transmissions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pix Transmissions Ltd. is ₹1,568.95 and 52-week low of Pix Transmissions Ltd. is ₹702.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

