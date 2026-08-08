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Pix Transmissions Share Price

NSE
BSE

PIX TRANSMISSIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Pix Transmissions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,722.00 Closed
1.46₹ 24.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pix Transmissions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,672.40₹1,722.00
₹1,722.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,225.00₹1,933.80
₹1,722.00
Open Price
₹1,697.75
Prev. Close
₹1,697.25
Volume
755

Source: Dion Global

Pix Transmissions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pix Transmissions has gained 13.38% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (53.85%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%), GRP (-7.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Pix Transmissions has outperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (12.53%) and Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (84.11%).

Pix Transmissions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pix Transmissions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,707.151,705.83
101,755.541,727.43
201,787.021,746.53
501,703.351,708.08
1001,594.281,635.08
2001,509.281,575.91

Source: Dion Global

Pix Transmissions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pix Transmissions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.70%, FII holding rose to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pix Transmissions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTPix Transmission - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTPix Transmission - Board Meeting Outcome for August 07, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTPix Transmission - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For
Jul 24, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTPix Transmission - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTPix Transmission - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Pix Transmissions

Pix Transmissions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25192MH1981PLC024837 and registration number is 024837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of V-Belts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 530.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amarpal Sethi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sonepal Sethi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishipal Sethi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sukhpal Singh Sethi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Karanpal Sethi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Joe Paul
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shirley Paul
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Thakur Hotchandani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jose Jacob
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Lala
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Abhilasha Hattangdi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Bandi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M H Azad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Prajapati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pix Transmissions Share Price

What is the share price of Pix Transmissions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pix Transmissions is ₹1,722.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pix Transmissions?

The Pix Transmissions is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pix Transmissions?

The market cap of Pix Transmissions is ₹2,346.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pix Transmissions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pix Transmissions are ₹1,722.00 and ₹1,672.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pix Transmissions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pix Transmissions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pix Transmissions is ₹1,933.80 and 52-week low of Pix Transmissions is ₹1,225.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pix Transmissions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pix Transmissions has shown returns of 1.46% over the past day, -1.1% for the past month, 13.84% over 3 months, 13.38% over 1 year, 4.71% across 3 years, and 16.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pix Transmissions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pix Transmissions are 21.95 and 3.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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