Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
|-1.48
|4.41
|15.47
|15.19
|15.19
|15.19
|15.19
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|1,09,18,314
|0.8
|285.9
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|61,00,000
|0.4
|159.73
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|38,90,687
|0.36
|101.88
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|37,96,234
|0.57
|99.4
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|21,70,546
|0.61
|56.84
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|16,00,000
|0.29
|41.9
|Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund
|15,62,524
|0.53
|40.91
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|15,05,000
|0.26
|39.41
|Kotak Bluechip Fund - Regular Plan
|14,50,000
|0.6
|37.97
|Sundaram Large Cap Fund
|10,43,000
|0.87
|27.31
Finance & Investments
The market cap of Jio Financial Services Ltd. is ₹1,55,846.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jio Financial Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jio Financial Services Ltd. is 6.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jio Financial Services Ltd. is ₹245.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jio Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jio Financial Services Ltd. is ₹278.20 and 52-week low of Jio Financial Services Ltd. is ₹205.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.