Here's the live share price of Jio Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jio Financial Services
|0.37
|5.90
|2.53
|-4.40
|-20.87
|0.74
|0.44
|Nalwa Sons Investments
|2.13
|4.51
|-5.10
|-11.10
|-14.09
|29.85
|25.30
|Summit Securities
|0.23
|-2.46
|-8.18
|-17.25
|-24.25
|16.64
|14.42
|PNB Gilts
|-4.27
|-7.51
|10.82
|-0.44
|-21.93
|8.05
|1.89
|Vardhman Holdings
|5.88
|-0.39
|-4.22
|6.94
|-7.15
|8.98
|2.13
|Jindal Photo
|0.43
|-7.62
|-6.30
|-24.74
|27.34
|46.62
|61.34
|BEML Land Assets
|-0.49
|-7.41
|-17.00
|-10.96
|-16.22
|2.93
|-9.03
|Naperol Investments
|-0.23
|-2.99
|-7.84
|5.16
|-35.65
|-24.57
|-21.97
|Industrial Investment Trust
|14.39
|7.69
|-11.56
|3.18
|-13.83
|12.41
|16.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jio Financial Services has declined 20.87% compared to peers like Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), Summit Securities (-24.25%), PNB Gilts (-21.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Jio Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%) and Summit Securities (14.42%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|250.41
|258.06
|10
|243.09
|252.1
|20
|240.56
|246.58
|50
|239.13
|242.64
|100
|239.24
|245.95
|200
|263.44
|257.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jio Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.36%, FII holding fell to 11.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,34,09,100
|1.32
|317.04
|54,00,000
|0.86
|127.68
|49,80,933
|0.11
|117.77
|46,62,400
|0.97
|110.24
|27,00,000
|0.86
|63.84
|26,29,650
|0.38
|62.18
|25,12,150
|0.91
|59.4
|10,95,100
|2.3
|25.89
|7,44,950
|1.77
|17.61
|5,47,550
|0.35
|12.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Jio Financial Serv. - Newspaper Clippings - 'Third Annual General Meeting (Post Listing) And Information On E-Voting' And Oth
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Jio Financial Serv. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Jio Financial Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Jio Financial Serv. - Notice Of The Third Annual General Meeting (Post Listing) And Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Jio Financial Serv. - Newspaper Clippings - ''Annual General Meeting'' Of The Members Of The Company, ''Record Date For Divid
Source: Dion Global
Jio Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1999PLC120918 and registration number is 120918. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 948.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6353.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jio Financial Services is ₹257.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jio Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jio Financial Services is ₹169,964.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jio Financial Services are ₹263.00 and ₹257.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jio Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jio Financial Services is ₹333.65 and 52-week low of Jio Financial Services is ₹223.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jio Financial Services has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, 5.9% for the past month, 2.53% over 3 months, -20.87% over 1 year, 0.74% across 3 years, and 0.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jio Financial Services are 82.26 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.
Source: Dion Global