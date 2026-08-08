What is the share price of Jio Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jio Financial Services is ₹257.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Jio Financial Services? The Jio Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jio Financial Services? The market cap of Jio Financial Services is ₹169,964.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jio Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jio Financial Services are ₹263.00 and ₹257.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jio Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jio Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jio Financial Services is ₹333.65 and 52-week low of Jio Financial Services is ₹223.30 as on .

How has the Jio Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Jio Financial Services has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, 5.9% for the past month, 2.53% over 3 months, -20.87% over 1 year, 0.74% across 3 years, and 0.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jio Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jio Financial Services are 82.26 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global