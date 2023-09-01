Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jio Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JIO FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | BSE
₹245.30 Closed
4.9911.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jio Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹233.65₹245.30
₹245.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹205.15₹278.20
₹245.30
Open Price
₹236.00
Prev. Close
₹233.65
Volume
51,24,174

Jio Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1249.18
  • R2253.07
  • R3260.83
  • Pivot
    241.42
  • S1237.53
  • S2229.77
  • S3225.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.35228.62
  • 1025.180
  • 2012.590
  • 505.040
  • 1002.520
  • 2001.260

Jio Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75
-1.484.4115.4715.1915.1915.1915.19

Jio Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Jio Financial Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund1,09,18,3140.8285.9
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan61,00,0000.4159.73
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund38,90,6870.36101.88
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund37,96,2340.5799.4
Mirae Asset Focused Fund21,70,5460.6156.84
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan16,00,0000.2941.9
Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund15,62,5240.5340.91
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund15,05,0000.2639.41
Kotak Bluechip Fund - Regular Plan14,50,0000.637.97
Sundaram Large Cap Fund10,43,0000.8727.31
View All Mutual Funds

About Jio Financial Services Ltd.

Finance & Investments

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Mehrishi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bimal Manu Tanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sethuraman Kandasamy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jagannatha Kumar Venkata Gollapalli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Jayashri Rajesh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Jio Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jio Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Jio Financial Services Ltd. is ₹1,55,846.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jio Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jio Financial Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jio Financial Services Ltd. is 6.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jio Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jio Financial Services Ltd. is ₹245.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jio Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jio Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jio Financial Services Ltd. is ₹278.20 and 52-week low of Jio Financial Services Ltd. is ₹205.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data