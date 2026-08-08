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Jio Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

JIO FINANCIAL SERVICES

Mukesh Ambani Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Financial ServicesNBFC
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE India 150BSE Select IPOBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Jio Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹257.40 Closed
-2.50₹ -6.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jio Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹257.00₹263.00
₹257.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹223.30₹333.65
₹257.40
Open Price
₹263.00
Prev. Close
₹264.00
Volume
13,87,827

Source: Dion Global

Jio Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jio Financial Services		0.375.902.53-4.40-20.870.740.44
Nalwa Sons Investments		2.134.51-5.10-11.10-14.0929.8525.30
Summit Securities		0.23-2.46-8.18-17.25-24.2516.6414.42
PNB Gilts		-4.27-7.5110.82-0.44-21.938.051.89
Vardhman Holdings		5.88-0.39-4.226.94-7.158.982.13
Jindal Photo		0.43-7.62-6.30-24.7427.3446.6261.34
BEML Land Assets		-0.49-7.41-17.00-10.96-16.222.93-9.03
Naperol Investments		-0.23-2.99-7.845.16-35.65-24.57-21.97
Industrial Investment Trust		14.397.69-11.563.18-13.8312.4116.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jio Financial Services has declined 20.87% compared to peers like Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), Summit Securities (-24.25%), PNB Gilts (-21.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Jio Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%) and Summit Securities (14.42%).

Jio Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jio Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5250.41258.06
10243.09252.1
20240.56246.58
50239.13242.64
100239.24245.95
200263.44257.33

Source: Dion Global

Jio Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jio Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.36%, FII holding fell to 11.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jio Financial Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,34,09,1001.32317.04
54,00,0000.86127.68
49,80,9330.11117.77
46,62,4000.97110.24
27,00,0000.8663.84
26,29,6500.3862.18
25,12,1500.9159.4
10,95,1002.325.89
7,44,9501.7717.61
5,47,5500.3512.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Jio Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTJio Financial Serv. - Newspaper Clippings - 'Third Annual General Meeting (Post Listing) And Information On E-Voting' And Oth
Aug 03, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTJio Financial Serv. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 03, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTJio Financial Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTJio Financial Serv. - Notice Of The Third Annual General Meeting (Post Listing) And Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025
Aug 01, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTJio Financial Serv. - Newspaper Clippings - ''Annual General Meeting'' Of The Members Of The Company, ''Record Date For Divid

Source: Dion Global

About Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1999PLC120918 and registration number is 120918. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 948.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6353.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K V Kamath
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Hitesh Kumar Sethia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sunil Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bimal Manu Tanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rama Vedashree
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Thakur
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Isha M Ambani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mehrishi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Jio Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Jio Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jio Financial Services is ₹257.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jio Financial Services?

The Jio Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jio Financial Services?

The market cap of Jio Financial Services is ₹169,964.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jio Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jio Financial Services are ₹263.00 and ₹257.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jio Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jio Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jio Financial Services is ₹333.65 and 52-week low of Jio Financial Services is ₹223.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jio Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jio Financial Services has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, 5.9% for the past month, 2.53% over 3 months, -20.87% over 1 year, 0.74% across 3 years, and 0.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jio Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jio Financial Services are 82.26 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jio Financial Services News

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