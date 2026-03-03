Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ather Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATHER ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Theme
Electric Vehicles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Ather Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹704.30 Closed
-0.92₹ -6.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ather Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹650.75₹710.00
₹704.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹287.30₹790.00
₹704.30
Open Price
₹650.75
Prev. Close
₹710.85
Volume
92,941

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ather Energy has gained 18.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 132.83%.

Ather Energy’s current P/E of -41.35x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ather Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ather Energy		1.054.143.5140.96132.8332.5418.41
Exide Industries		-3.89-1.56-13.31-22.90-6.7321.389.25
HBL Engineering		-4.50-15.61-20.71-21.3557.5988.8175.62
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		-3.84-1.38-12.67-19.10-12.8313.03-2.00
Standard Batteries		4.19-8.14-4.55-22.74-21.8818.987.61
PAE		015.5678.4578.45180.8726.0621.60

Over the last one year, Ather Energy has gained 132.83% compared to peers like Exide Industries (-6.73%), HBL Engineering (57.59%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (-12.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Ather Energy has underperformed peers relative to Exide Industries (9.25%) and HBL Engineering (75.62%).

Ather Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ather Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5705.91708.01
10713.32708.58
20702.59700.58
50681.62683.26
100677.07644.5
200536.29536.71

Ather Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ather Energy saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.85%, while DII stake increased to 28.10%, FII holding fell to 17.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ather Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,00,96,9603.621,248.52
54,05,7982.3335.84
50,00,0001.26310.63
31,26,2563.66194.22
26,89,5361.85167.09
24,99,0733.19155.25
21,80,6762.62135.47
20,71,9443.07128.72
20,00,0002.48124.25
16,92,3200.32105.14

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ather Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 6:31 PM ISTAther Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 11, 2026, 10:50 PM ISTAther Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 07, 2026, 12:25 AM ISTAther Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2026, 10:59 PM ISTAther Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 03, 2026, 1:50 AM ISTAther Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Ather Energy

Ather Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40100KA2013PTC093769 and registration number is 093769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motor vehicles, trailers, semi-trailers and other Transport Vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2255.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Neelam Dhawan
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Tarun Sanjay Mehta
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Swapnil Babanlal Jain
    Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
  • Mr. Pankaj Sood
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ram Kuppuswamy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Dutta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Nayak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ather Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Ather Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ather Energy is ₹704.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ather Energy?

The Ather Energy is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ather Energy?

The market cap of Ather Energy is ₹26,927.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ather Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ather Energy are ₹710.00 and ₹650.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ather Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ather Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ather Energy is ₹790.00 and 52-week low of Ather Energy is ₹287.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ather Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ather Energy has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, 15.93% for the past month, -1.98% over 3 months, 132.83% over 1 year, 32.54% across 3 years, and 18.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ather Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ather Energy are -41.35 and 10.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ather Energy News

More Ather Energy News
icon
Market Pulse