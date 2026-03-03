Here's the live share price of Ather Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ather Energy has gained 18.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 132.83%.
Ather Energy’s current P/E of -41.35x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ather Energy
|1.05
|4.14
|3.51
|40.96
|132.83
|32.54
|18.41
|Exide Industries
|-3.89
|-1.56
|-13.31
|-22.90
|-6.73
|21.38
|9.25
|HBL Engineering
|-4.50
|-15.61
|-20.71
|-21.35
|57.59
|88.81
|75.62
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|-3.84
|-1.38
|-12.67
|-19.10
|-12.83
|13.03
|-2.00
|Standard Batteries
|4.19
|-8.14
|-4.55
|-22.74
|-21.88
|18.98
|7.61
|PAE
|0
|15.56
|78.45
|78.45
|180.87
|26.06
|21.60
Over the last one year, Ather Energy has gained 132.83% compared to peers like Exide Industries (-6.73%), HBL Engineering (57.59%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (-12.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Ather Energy has underperformed peers relative to Exide Industries (9.25%) and HBL Engineering (75.62%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|705.91
|708.01
|10
|713.32
|708.58
|20
|702.59
|700.58
|50
|681.62
|683.26
|100
|677.07
|644.5
|200
|536.29
|536.71
In the latest quarter, Ather Energy saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.85%, while DII stake increased to 28.10%, FII holding fell to 17.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,00,96,960
|3.62
|1,248.52
|54,05,798
|2.3
|335.84
|50,00,000
|1.26
|310.63
|31,26,256
|3.66
|194.22
|26,89,536
|1.85
|167.09
|24,99,073
|3.19
|155.25
|21,80,676
|2.62
|135.47
|20,71,944
|3.07
|128.72
|20,00,000
|2.48
|124.25
|16,92,320
|0.32
|105.14
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 6:31 PM IST
|Ather Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
|Ather Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 07, 2026, 12:25 AM IST
|Ather Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 05, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
|Ather Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 03, 2026, 1:50 AM IST
|Ather Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Ather Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40100KA2013PTC093769 and registration number is 093769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motor vehicles, trailers, semi-trailers and other Transport Vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2255.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ather Energy is ₹704.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ather Energy is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ather Energy is ₹26,927.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ather Energy are ₹710.00 and ₹650.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ather Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ather Energy is ₹790.00 and 52-week low of Ather Energy is ₹287.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ather Energy has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, 15.93% for the past month, -1.98% over 3 months, 132.83% over 1 year, 32.54% across 3 years, and 18.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ather Energy are -41.35 and 10.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.