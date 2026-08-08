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Sona BLW Precision Forgings Share Price

NSE
BSE

SONA BLW PRECISION FORGINGS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Electric VehiclesManufacturingMobility
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Capital GoodsBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Sona BLW Precision Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹819.00 Closed
4.07₹ 32.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sona BLW Precision Forgings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹787.50₹821.00
₹819.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹402.55₹824.50
₹819.00
Open Price
₹788.10
Prev. Close
₹787.00
Volume
4,76,760

Source: Dion Global

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sona BLW Precision Forgings has gained 82.06% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Happy Forgings (92.01%), CIE Automotive India (2.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Sona BLW Precision Forgings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Happy Forgings (12.73%).

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5749.19783.9
10736.32760.03
20707.06728.32
50649.55673.4
100598.67623.81
200545.03577.25

Source: Dion Global

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sona BLW Precision Forgings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 41.61%, FII holding fell to 23.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,90,00,0002.491,177.81
1,26,28,3692.53782.83
1,03,01,5311.89638.59
1,00,66,1530.62624
1,00,00,0001.13619.9
78,95,2661.45489.43
70,00,0001.62433.93
66,12,6421.82409.92
59,94,4751.17371.6
59,22,8580.51367.16

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sona BLW Precision Forgings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST ISTSona BLW Precision - Disclosure
Aug 01, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTSona BLW Precision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 30, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTSona BLW Precision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 03:19 AM IST ISTSona BLW Precision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 23, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTSona BLW Precision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)

Source: Dion Global

About Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27300HR1995PLC083037 and registration number is 083037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4123.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 621.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jeffrey Mark Overly
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vivek Vikram Singh
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Vikram Verma Vadapalli
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Priya Sachdev Kapur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Manisha Girotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradip Manilal Kanakia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shradha Suri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karamendra Daulet Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sona BLW Precision Forgings Share Price

What is the share price of Sona BLW Precision Forgings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sona BLW Precision Forgings is ₹819.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sona BLW Precision Forgings?

The Sona BLW Precision Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sona BLW Precision Forgings?

The market cap of Sona BLW Precision Forgings is ₹51,068.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sona BLW Precision Forgings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sona BLW Precision Forgings are ₹821.00 and ₹787.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sona BLW Precision Forgings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sona BLW Precision Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sona BLW Precision Forgings is ₹824.50 and 52-week low of Sona BLW Precision Forgings is ₹402.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sona BLW Precision Forgings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sona BLW Precision Forgings has shown returns of 4.07% over the past day, 22.0% for the past month, 41.51% over 3 months, 82.06% over 1 year, 13.77% across 3 years, and 11.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sona BLW Precision Forgings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sona BLW Precision Forgings are 73.39 and 8.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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