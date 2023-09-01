Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.03
|4.40
|11.66
|28.71
|12.34
|63.90
|63.90
|5.12
|15.16
|34.88
|30.47
|43.04
|116.47
|60.61
|2.87
|4.45
|12.69
|22.05
|85.68
|297.55
|80.93
|9.10
|27.31
|88.37
|167.07
|243.60
|1,417.86
|457.77
|2.22
|-0.45
|12.72
|18.95
|19.53
|88.43
|88.43
|1.06
|-12.88
|8.27
|8.80
|-3.02
|240.03
|47.88
|-0.54
|-16.70
|-15.79
|18.11
|140.84
|1,362.92
|513.09
|15.34
|10.93
|24.54
|7.98
|-3.79
|298.04
|140.28
|17.25
|52.03
|64.86
|62.05
|110.73
|156.44
|17.22
|-0.61
|-10.93
|-12.37
|-29.74
|-41.79
|138.10
|133.33
|-7.79
|10.94
|84.42
|89.33
|12.70
|453.61
|350.79
|-6.08
|-6.44
|-26.06
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|-3.42
|-7.09
|-12.62
|-32.91
|-38.63
|256.31
|1.38
|2.94
|20.69
|6.06
|-4.11
|-18.60
|-41.67
|-75.18
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Midcap Fund
|1,01,06,515
|2.6
|576.17
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|1,00,00,000
|1.45
|570.1
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|71,57,592
|2.61
|408.05
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|71,03,014
|1.26
|404.94
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|61,48,666
|0.98
|350.54
|SBI Multicap Fund
|50,00,000
|2.21
|285.05
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|47,58,000
|2.3
|271.25
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|47,41,804
|1.51
|270.33
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|44,58,823
|2.74
|254.2
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|43,53,220
|2.61
|248.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27300HR1995PLC083037 and registration number is 083037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1939.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 584.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is ₹34,867.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is 88.21 and PB ratio of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is 17.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is ₹592.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is ₹625.95 and 52-week low of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is ₹398.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.