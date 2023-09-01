Follow Us

SONA BLW PRECISION FORGINGS LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Largecap | NSE
₹592.25 Closed
-0.56-3.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹587.75₹598.95
₹592.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹398.05₹625.95
₹592.25
Open Price
₹597.75
Prev. Close
₹595.60
Volume
8,30,884

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1597.92
  • R2604.03
  • R3609.12
  • Pivot
    592.83
  • S1586.72
  • S2581.63
  • S3575.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5479.09587.34
  • 10469.99583.82
  • 20468.33576.82
  • 50502.43558.78
  • 100537.52534.83
  • 200589.98517.19

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
5.1215.1634.8830.4743.04116.4760.61
2.874.4512.6922.0585.68297.5580.93
9.1027.3188.37167.07243.601,417.86457.77
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5388.4388.43
1.06-12.888.278.80-3.02240.0347.88
-0.54-16.70-15.7918.11140.841,362.92513.09
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Share Holdings

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Midcap Fund1,01,06,5152.6576.17
SBI Blue Chip Fund1,00,00,0001.45570.1
Axis Focused 25 Fund71,57,5922.61408.05
Axis Long Term Equity Fund71,03,0141.26404.94
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund61,48,6660.98350.54
SBI Multicap Fund50,00,0002.21285.05
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund47,58,0002.3271.25
SBI Flexi Cap Fund47,41,8041.51270.33
Mirae Asset Focused Fund44,58,8232.74254.2
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund43,53,2202.61248.18
View All Mutual Funds

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27300HR1995PLC083037 and registration number is 083037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1939.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 584.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunjay Kapur
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vivek Vikram Singh
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Amit Dixit
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Mani
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Jeffrey Mark Overly
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasan Abhaykumar Firodia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shradha Suri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subbu Venkata Rama Behara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.?

The market cap of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is ₹34,867.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is 88.21 and PB ratio of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is 17.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is ₹592.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is ₹625.95 and 52-week low of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is ₹398.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

