What is the share price of Sona BLW Precision Forgings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sona BLW Precision Forgings is ₹819.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sona BLW Precision Forgings? The Sona BLW Precision Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sona BLW Precision Forgings? The market cap of Sona BLW Precision Forgings is ₹51,068.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sona BLW Precision Forgings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sona BLW Precision Forgings are ₹821.00 and ₹787.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sona BLW Precision Forgings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sona BLW Precision Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sona BLW Precision Forgings is ₹824.50 and 52-week low of Sona BLW Precision Forgings is ₹402.55 as on .

How has the Sona BLW Precision Forgings performed historically in terms of returns? The Sona BLW Precision Forgings has shown returns of 4.07% over the past day, 22.0% for the past month, 41.51% over 3 months, 82.06% over 1 year, 13.77% across 3 years, and 11.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sona BLW Precision Forgings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sona BLW Precision Forgings are 73.39 and 8.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global