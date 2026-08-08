Here's the live share price of Sona BLW Precision Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sona BLW Precision Forgings has gained 82.06% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Happy Forgings (92.01%), CIE Automotive India (2.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Sona BLW Precision Forgings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Happy Forgings (12.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|749.19
|783.9
|10
|736.32
|760.03
|20
|707.06
|728.32
|50
|649.55
|673.4
|100
|598.67
|623.81
|200
|545.03
|577.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sona BLW Precision Forgings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 41.61%, FII holding fell to 23.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,90,00,000
|2.49
|1,177.81
|1,26,28,369
|2.53
|782.83
|1,03,01,531
|1.89
|638.59
|1,00,66,153
|0.62
|624
|1,00,00,000
|1.13
|619.9
|78,95,266
|1.45
|489.43
|70,00,000
|1.62
|433.93
|66,12,642
|1.82
|409.92
|59,94,475
|1.17
|371.6
|59,22,858
|0.51
|367.16
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST IST
|Sona BLW Precision - Disclosure
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Sona BLW Precision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Sona BLW Precision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 03:19 AM IST IST
|Sona BLW Precision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Sona BLW Precision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Source: Dion Global
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27300HR1995PLC083037 and registration number is 083037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4123.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 621.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sona BLW Precision Forgings is ₹819.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sona BLW Precision Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sona BLW Precision Forgings is ₹51,068.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sona BLW Precision Forgings are ₹821.00 and ₹787.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sona BLW Precision Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sona BLW Precision Forgings is ₹824.50 and 52-week low of Sona BLW Precision Forgings is ₹402.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sona BLW Precision Forgings has shown returns of 4.07% over the past day, 22.0% for the past month, 41.51% over 3 months, 82.06% over 1 year, 13.77% across 3 years, and 11.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sona BLW Precision Forgings are 73.39 and 8.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global