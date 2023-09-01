Follow Us

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Largecap | NSE
₹799.50 Closed
0.927.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹779.65₹808.00
₹799.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹395.10₹987.85
₹799.50
Open Price
₹780.00
Prev. Close
₹792.20
Volume
1,18,99,448

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1811.72
  • R2824.03
  • R3840.07
  • Pivot
    795.68
  • S1783.37
  • S2767.33
  • S3755.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5808.44809.98
  • 10799.45812.31
  • 20811.14803.26
  • 50850.44774.56
  • 100789.1750.17
  • 200773.08742.42

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.884.469.2132.79-4.57129.21107.96
3.94-6.093.6424.542.6932.38163.24
1.59-3.427.1632.6729.7664.79159.71
14.162.7532.6029.388.5941.32-36.80
1.95-7.84-24.52-6.83-12.3566.39-32.17
4.2238.1964.0354.3867.2573.4010.26
-3.3212.4659.2555.0046.1515.2215.22
10.0311.5314.7420.7215.8087.0488.73
5.40-8.15-33.566.5528.5128.51-87.35
-8.89-14.58-31.67-65.06-3.914.24-83.75

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. Share Holdings

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF1,57,60,5070.751,225.93
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund57,77,6002.99449.41
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan47,08,8001.54366.27
UTI Nifty 50 ETF41,87,7660.75325.75
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund36,38,4002.9283.01
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund26,88,8001.46209.15
ICICI Prudential Equity Savings Fund24,90,4003.43193.72
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund21,84,0002.88169.88
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund15,53,9615.13120.87
Kotak Equity Savings Fund - Regular Plan14,06,4004.01109.4
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
22 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1998PLC034182 and registration number is 034182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4206.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 422.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam S Adani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Adani
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Dr. Malay Mahadevia
    Director
  • Mrs. Avantika Singh Aulakh
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh S Adani
    Director
  • Prof. Ganesan Raghuram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Krishna Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Jayakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nirupama Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjitsinh Barad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.?

The market cap of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is ₹1,71,126.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is 32.23 and PB ratio of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is 3.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is ₹799.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is ₹987.85 and 52-week low of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is ₹395.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

