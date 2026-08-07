Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE

Adani Group | Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Infrastructure
Theme
Mobility
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India InfrastructureBSE India Sector LeadersBSE Select Business GroupsBSE SensexBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Equal WeightBSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35BSE Services

Here's the live share price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,686.00 Closed
-0.53₹ -9.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,678.00₹1,702.00
₹1,686.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,291.00₹1,891.80
₹1,686.00
Open Price
₹1,691.00
Prev. Close
₹1,695.00
Volume
71,972

Source: Dion Global

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		-0.79-8.08-2.707.9225.2828.6619.22
JSW Infrastructure		8.835.4120.8027.0612.3229.3016.67
Aegis Vopak Terminals		-2.58-3.8931.2829.7717.325.383.19
Gujarat Pipavav Port		0.53-2.11-6.07-16.11-1.247.347.84
Allcargo Terminals		8.214.97-8.72-1.31-10.34-17.59-10.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has gained 25.28% compared to peers like JSW Infrastructure (12.32%), Aegis Vopak Terminals (17.32%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (-1.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has outperformed peers relative to JSW Infrastructure (16.67%) and Aegis Vopak Terminals (3.19%).

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,711.681,705.2
101,753.981,727.28
201,788.071,757.85
501,805.341,763.61
1001,674.181,705.58
2001,575.871,609.74

Source: Dion Global

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.03%, while DII stake decreased to 13.60%, FII holding rose to 15.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
36,65,5683.9663.54
25,03,2502.75453.14
23,75,2830.59429.97
21,85,0371.01395.54
20,00,0000.66362.04
17,40,4132.18315.05
16,64,9703.84301.39
15,93,7690.37288.5
15,70,7540.74284.34
15,50,0001.05280.58

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTAdani Ports & Speci - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 02:09 PM IST ISTAdani Ports & Speci - Operational Performance Update
Aug 03, 2026, 02:07 PM IST ISTAdani Ports & Speci - Transcript Of Earnings Call Pertaining To The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated)
Aug 01, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTAdani Ports & Speci - Update On ESG Rating
Jul 30, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTAdani Ports & Speci - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1998PLC034182 and registration number is 034182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8534.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 460.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam S Adani
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Karan Adani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Dr. Ajay Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh S Adani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P S Jayakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. M V Bhanumathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P K Pujari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ravindra H Dholakia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Kejriwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price

What is the share price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is ₹1,686.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone?

The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone?

The market cap of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is ₹364,199.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone are ₹1,702.00 and ₹1,678.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is ₹1,891.80 and 52-week low of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is ₹1,291.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -8.08% for the past month, -2.7% over 3 months, 25.28% over 1 year, 28.66% across 3 years, and 19.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone are 27.78 and 3.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone News

More Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone News
Market Pulse