Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.88
|4.46
|9.21
|32.79
|-4.57
|129.21
|107.96
|3.94
|-6.09
|3.64
|24.54
|2.69
|32.38
|163.24
|1.59
|-3.42
|7.16
|32.67
|29.76
|64.79
|159.71
|14.16
|2.75
|32.60
|29.38
|8.59
|41.32
|-36.80
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.52
|-6.83
|-12.35
|66.39
|-32.17
|4.22
|38.19
|64.03
|54.38
|67.25
|73.40
|10.26
|-3.32
|12.46
|59.25
|55.00
|46.15
|15.22
|15.22
|10.03
|11.53
|14.74
|20.72
|15.80
|87.04
|88.73
|5.40
|-8.15
|-33.56
|6.55
|28.51
|28.51
|-87.35
|-8.89
|-14.58
|-31.67
|-65.06
|-3.91
|4.24
|-83.75
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,57,60,507
|0.75
|1,225.93
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|57,77,600
|2.99
|449.41
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|47,08,800
|1.54
|366.27
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|41,87,766
|0.75
|325.75
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|36,38,400
|2.9
|283.01
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|26,88,800
|1.46
|209.15
|ICICI Prudential Equity Savings Fund
|24,90,400
|3.43
|193.72
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|21,84,000
|2.88
|169.88
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|15,53,961
|5.13
|120.87
|Kotak Equity Savings Fund - Regular Plan
|14,06,400
|4.01
|109.4
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|22 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1998PLC034182 and registration number is 034182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4206.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 422.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is ₹1,71,126.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is 32.23 and PB ratio of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is 3.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is ₹799.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is ₹987.85 and 52-week low of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is ₹395.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.