What is the share price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is ₹1,686.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone? The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone? The market cap of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is ₹364,199.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone are ₹1,702.00 and ₹1,678.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is ₹1,891.80 and 52-week low of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is ₹1,291.00 as on .

How has the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone performed historically in terms of returns? The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -8.08% for the past month, -2.7% over 3 months, 25.28% over 1 year, 28.66% across 3 years, and 19.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone are 27.78 and 3.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global