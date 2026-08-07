Here's the live share price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|-0.79
|-8.08
|-2.70
|7.92
|25.28
|28.66
|19.22
|JSW Infrastructure
|8.83
|5.41
|20.80
|27.06
|12.32
|29.30
|16.67
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|-2.58
|-3.89
|31.28
|29.77
|17.32
|5.38
|3.19
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|0.53
|-2.11
|-6.07
|-16.11
|-1.24
|7.34
|7.84
|Allcargo Terminals
|8.21
|4.97
|-8.72
|-1.31
|-10.34
|-17.59
|-10.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has gained 25.28% compared to peers like JSW Infrastructure (12.32%), Aegis Vopak Terminals (17.32%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (-1.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has outperformed peers relative to JSW Infrastructure (16.67%) and Aegis Vopak Terminals (3.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,711.68
|1,705.2
|10
|1,753.98
|1,727.28
|20
|1,788.07
|1,757.85
|50
|1,805.34
|1,763.61
|100
|1,674.18
|1,705.58
|200
|1,575.87
|1,609.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.03%, while DII stake decreased to 13.60%, FII holding rose to 15.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|36,65,568
|3.9
|663.54
|25,03,250
|2.75
|453.14
|23,75,283
|0.59
|429.97
|21,85,037
|1.01
|395.54
|20,00,000
|0.66
|362.04
|17,40,413
|2.18
|315.05
|16,64,970
|3.84
|301.39
|15,93,769
|0.37
|288.5
|15,70,754
|0.74
|284.34
|15,50,000
|1.05
|280.58
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Adani Ports & Speci - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 02:09 PM IST IST
|Adani Ports & Speci - Operational Performance Update
|Aug 03, 2026, 02:07 PM IST IST
|Adani Ports & Speci - Transcript Of Earnings Call Pertaining To The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated)
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Adani Ports & Speci - Update On ESG Rating
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|Adani Ports & Speci - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1998PLC034182 and registration number is 034182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8534.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 460.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is ₹1,686.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is ₹364,199.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone are ₹1,702.00 and ₹1,678.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is ₹1,891.80 and 52-week low of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is ₹1,291.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -8.08% for the past month, -2.7% over 3 months, 25.28% over 1 year, 28.66% across 3 years, and 19.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone are 27.78 and 3.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.
Source: Dion Global