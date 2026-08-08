What is the share price of Manorama Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manorama Industries is ₹1,622.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Manorama Industries? The Manorama Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manorama Industries? The market cap of Manorama Industries is ₹10,238.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manorama Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manorama Industries are ₹1,705.00 and ₹1,622.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manorama Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manorama Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manorama Industries is ₹1,705.00 and 52-week low of Manorama Industries is ₹1,064.50 as on .

How has the Manorama Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Manorama Industries has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 6.35% for the past month, 1.09% over 3 months, 13.31% over 1 year, 65.41% across 3 years, and 40.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manorama Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manorama Industries are 47.63 and 15.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global