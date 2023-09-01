Follow Us

MANORAMA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,947.20 Closed
2.4145.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Manorama Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,861.00₹1,989.00
₹1,947.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹894.85₹1,937.60
₹1,947.20
Open Price
₹1,900.15
Prev. Close
₹1,901.30
Volume
23,251

Manorama Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,004.33
  • R22,060.67
  • R32,132.33
  • Pivot
    1,932.67
  • S11,876.33
  • S21,804.67
  • S31,748.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,257.621,880.03
  • 101,273.341,862.47
  • 201,271.831,822.14
  • 501,249.091,709.05
  • 100932.761,555.05
  • 200466.381,401.97

Manorama Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

Manorama Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Manorama Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund2,00,5951.9433.61
Invesco India ESG Equity Fund78,4952.2213.15

Manorama Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Manorama Industries Ltd.

Manorama Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH2005PLC243687 and registration number is 243687. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 279.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Vinita Saraf
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kedarnath Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Gautam Kumar Pal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shrey Saraf
    Whole Time Director
  • CA. Ashish Bakliwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jose V Joseph
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mudit Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nipun Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Veni Mocherla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Manorama Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manorama Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Manorama Industries Ltd. is ₹2,321.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manorama Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manorama Industries Ltd. is 67.16 and PB ratio of Manorama Industries Ltd. is 7.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Manorama Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manorama Industries Ltd. is ₹1,947.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manorama Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manorama Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manorama Industries Ltd. is ₹1,937.60 and 52-week low of Manorama Industries Ltd. is ₹894.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

