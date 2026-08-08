Here's the live share price of Manorama Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manorama Industries has gained 13.31% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Manorama Industries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,631.45
|1,620.26
|10
|1,616.07
|1,617.73
|20
|1,598.98
|1,605.44
|50
|1,550.64
|1,559.2
|100
|1,457.19
|1,500.19
|200
|1,406.65
|1,431.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manorama Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.63%, FII holding rose to 3.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,00,000
|1.44
|82.77
|3,00,000
|0.71
|49.66
|2,00,030
|1.62
|33.11
|1,42,461
|3.17
|23.58
|40,502
|1.82
|6.7
|17,483
|0.55
|2.89
|872
|0.93
|0.14
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Manorama Industries - Manorama Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Co
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Manorama Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 03:45 AM IST IST
|Manorama Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting In Respect Of Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidia
|Jul 04, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Manorama Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:23 AM IST IST
|Manorama Industries - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Source: Dion Global
Manorama Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH2005PLC243687 and registration number is 243687. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1357.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manorama Industries is ₹1,622.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manorama Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manorama Industries is ₹10,238.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manorama Industries are ₹1,705.00 and ₹1,622.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manorama Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manorama Industries is ₹1,705.00 and 52-week low of Manorama Industries is ₹1,064.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manorama Industries has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 6.35% for the past month, 1.09% over 3 months, 13.31% over 1 year, 65.41% across 3 years, and 40.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manorama Industries are 47.63 and 15.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global