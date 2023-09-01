Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund
|2,00,595
|1.94
|33.61
|Invesco India ESG Equity Fund
|78,495
|2.22
|13.15
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Manorama Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH2005PLC243687 and registration number is 243687. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 279.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manorama Industries Ltd. is ₹2,321.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manorama Industries Ltd. is 67.16 and PB ratio of Manorama Industries Ltd. is 7.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manorama Industries Ltd. is ₹1,947.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manorama Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manorama Industries Ltd. is ₹1,937.60 and 52-week low of Manorama Industries Ltd. is ₹894.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.