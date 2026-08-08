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Manorama Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANORAMA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Manorama Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,622.00 Closed
-0.06₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manorama Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,622.00₹1,705.00
₹1,622.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,064.50₹1,705.00
₹1,622.00
Open Price
₹1,634.00
Prev. Close
₹1,622.95
Volume
17,624

Source: Dion Global

Manorama Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manorama Industries has gained 13.31% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Manorama Industries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Manorama Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manorama Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,631.451,620.26
101,616.071,617.73
201,598.981,605.44
501,550.641,559.2
1001,457.191,500.19
2001,406.651,431.11

Source: Dion Global

Manorama Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manorama Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.63%, FII holding rose to 3.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Manorama Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,00,0001.4482.77
3,00,0000.7149.66
2,00,0301.6233.11
1,42,4613.1723.58
40,5021.826.7
17,4830.552.89
8720.930.14

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Manorama Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTManorama Industries - Manorama Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Co
Jul 11, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTManorama Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 03:45 AM IST ISTManorama Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting In Respect Of Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidia
Jul 04, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTManorama Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 03, 2026, 05:23 AM IST ISTManorama Industries - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Manorama Industries

Manorama Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH2005PLC243687 and registration number is 243687. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1357.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Ramesh Saraf
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Ashish Saraf
    Vice Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • CA. Ashok Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Gautam Kumar Pal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shrey Ashish Saraf
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jose V Joseph
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mudit Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nipun Sumanlal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Veni Mocherla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Subhaprada Nishtala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Manorama Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Manorama Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manorama Industries is ₹1,622.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manorama Industries?

The Manorama Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manorama Industries?

The market cap of Manorama Industries is ₹10,238.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manorama Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manorama Industries are ₹1,705.00 and ₹1,622.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manorama Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manorama Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manorama Industries is ₹1,705.00 and 52-week low of Manorama Industries is ₹1,064.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manorama Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manorama Industries has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 6.35% for the past month, 1.09% over 3 months, 13.31% over 1 year, 65.41% across 3 years, and 40.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manorama Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manorama Industries are 47.63 and 15.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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