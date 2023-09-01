Follow Us

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹438.15 Closed
-1.2-5.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹433.70₹446.00
₹438.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹268.15₹489.00
₹438.15
Open Price
₹444.00
Prev. Close
₹443.45
Volume
2,40,801

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1444.7
  • R2451.5
  • R3457
  • Pivot
    439.2
  • S1432.4
  • S2426.9
  • S3420.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5296.94438.58
  • 10305.11435.94
  • 20316.24435.84
  • 50326.99428
  • 100329.47404.62
  • 200343.04381.92

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.47-8.7421.8847.7531.42-25.71-12.24
0.24-3.0112.2815.6127.20112.6869.00
2.985.6929.0938.4421.7469.0991.87
-1.30-1.381.8126.15-0.2811.09178.87
-3.47-1.5622.5528.4132.7628.19115.11
-3.85-3.0923.0120.6920.6920.6920.69
-2.44-3.1519.5929.6564.8262.3851.42
-7.84-9.970.6221.0416.3131.8095.71
1.5110.6934.6965.3865.5615.1516.85
-0.360.8625.3378.0553.151.0517.95
-2.22-5.175.1010.9723.0738.42170.69
-1.71-9.336.9315.8922.1328.8264.37
2.111.956.3214.81-13.53-35.66-15.17
14.3235.6389.6236.77-29.31-2.83-2.83
1.262.378.377.62-0.49-8.37-17.12
-1.94-3.9522.867.32-3.65-13.96125.66
-1.618.5732.1040.3854.92266.90719.02
1.401.9530.8045.7524.8477.17106.33
2.38-3.9524.1976.43104.3656.6414.19
2.3010.6516.4326.20-30.9476.53353.34

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. Share Holdings

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund28,58,7880.78134.98
Quant Small Cap Fund24,12,9361.68113.93
SBI Long Term Equity Fund20,24,7980.6295.6
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund16,19,4651.6776.46
Quant Active Fund14,22,0001.2667.14
Quant Value Fund5,00,0003.1123.61
Quant Flexi Cap Fund4,28,0001.1320.21
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund3,10,0002.0514.64
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund2,57,2652.3212.15
Aditya Birla Sun Life Special Opportunities Fund1,36,9000.996.46
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1990PLC057062 and registration number is 057062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1979.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Badree Komandur
    Executive Director & Group CFO
  • Mr. Deepak Vaidya
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Kausalya Santhanam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat D Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Homi Rustam Khusrokhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sridhar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Strides Pharma Science Ltd.?

The market cap of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is ₹3,957.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Strides Pharma Science Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is 50.14 and PB ratio of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Strides Pharma Science Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is ₹438.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Strides Pharma Science Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Strides Pharma Science Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is ₹489.00 and 52-week low of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is ₹268.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

