Here's the live share price of Strides Pharma Science along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Strides Pharma Science
|-1.58
|-10.58
|-12.01
|13.75
|26.30
|31.54
|8.13
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Strides Pharma Science has gained 26.30% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Strides Pharma Science has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,045.29
|1,004.82
|10
|1,041.37
|1,023.11
|20
|1,058.43
|1,042.16
|50
|1,078.29
|1,057.49
|100
|1,044.38
|1,035.62
|200
|964.36
|986.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Strides Pharma Science remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.42%, FII holding fell to 28.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|36,32,012
|1.18
|396.94
|15,01,192
|0.58
|164.07
|14,22,000
|2
|155.41
|7,35,028
|0.27
|80.33
|3,66,350
|0.61
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Strides Pharma Scien - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Strides Pharma Scien - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Strides Pharma Scien - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Strides Pharma Scien - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|Strides Pharma Scien - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On July 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1990PLC057062 and registration number is 057062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2180.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Strides Pharma Science is ₹1,007.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Strides Pharma Science is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Strides Pharma Science is ₹9,282.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Strides Pharma Science are ₹1,019.00 and ₹994.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Strides Pharma Science stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Strides Pharma Science is ₹1,231.45 and 52-week low of Strides Pharma Science is ₹769.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Strides Pharma Science has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -10.88% for the past month, -12.31% over 3 months, 25.88% over 1 year, 31.39% across 3 years, and 8.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Strides Pharma Science are 15.13 and 2.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global