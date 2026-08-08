What is the share price of Strides Pharma Science? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Strides Pharma Science is ₹1,007.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Strides Pharma Science? The Strides Pharma Science is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Strides Pharma Science? The market cap of Strides Pharma Science is ₹9,282.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Strides Pharma Science? Today’s highest and lowest price of Strides Pharma Science are ₹1,019.00 and ₹994.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Strides Pharma Science? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Strides Pharma Science stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Strides Pharma Science is ₹1,231.45 and 52-week low of Strides Pharma Science is ₹769.60 as on .

How has the Strides Pharma Science performed historically in terms of returns? The Strides Pharma Science has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -10.88% for the past month, -12.31% over 3 months, 25.88% over 1 year, 31.39% across 3 years, and 8.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Strides Pharma Science? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Strides Pharma Science are 15.13 and 2.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global