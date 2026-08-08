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Strides Pharma Science Share Price

NSE
BSE

STRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Strides Pharma Science along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,007.05 Closed
1.15₹ 11.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Strides Pharma Science Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹994.50₹1,019.00
₹1,007.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹769.60₹1,231.45
₹1,007.05
Open Price
₹1,006.50
Prev. Close
₹995.60
Volume
18,827

Source: Dion Global

Strides Pharma Science Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Strides Pharma Science		-1.58-10.58-12.0113.7526.3031.548.13
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Strides Pharma Science has gained 26.30% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Strides Pharma Science has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Strides Pharma Science Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Strides Pharma Science Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,045.291,004.82
101,041.371,023.11
201,058.431,042.16
501,078.291,057.49
1001,044.381,035.62
200964.36986.76

Source: Dion Global

Strides Pharma Science Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Strides Pharma Science remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.42%, FII holding fell to 28.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Strides Pharma Science Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
36,32,0121.18396.94
15,01,1920.58164.07
14,22,0002155.41
7,35,0280.2780.33
3,66,3500.6140.04

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Strides Pharma Science Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTStrides Pharma Scien - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTStrides Pharma Scien - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTStrides Pharma Scien - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 31, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTStrides Pharma Scien - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTStrides Pharma Scien - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On July 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Strides Pharma Science

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1990PLC057062 and registration number is 057062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2180.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar
    Non Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Badree Komandur
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Ameet Hariani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Kausalya Santhanam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Homi Rustam Khusrokhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subir Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mukta Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. PVS Ramaraju
    Executive Director

FAQs on Strides Pharma Science Share Price

What is the share price of Strides Pharma Science?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Strides Pharma Science is ₹1,007.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Strides Pharma Science?

The Strides Pharma Science is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Strides Pharma Science?

The market cap of Strides Pharma Science is ₹9,282.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Strides Pharma Science?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Strides Pharma Science are ₹1,019.00 and ₹994.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Strides Pharma Science?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Strides Pharma Science stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Strides Pharma Science is ₹1,231.45 and 52-week low of Strides Pharma Science is ₹769.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Strides Pharma Science performed historically in terms of returns?

The Strides Pharma Science has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -10.88% for the past month, -12.31% over 3 months, 25.88% over 1 year, 31.39% across 3 years, and 8.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Strides Pharma Science?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Strides Pharma Science are 15.13 and 2.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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