Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.47
|-8.74
|21.88
|47.75
|31.42
|-25.71
|-12.24
|0.24
|-3.01
|12.28
|15.61
|27.20
|112.68
|69.00
|2.98
|5.69
|29.09
|38.44
|21.74
|69.09
|91.87
|-1.30
|-1.38
|1.81
|26.15
|-0.28
|11.09
|178.87
|-3.47
|-1.56
|22.55
|28.41
|32.76
|28.19
|115.11
|-3.85
|-3.09
|23.01
|20.69
|20.69
|20.69
|20.69
|-2.44
|-3.15
|19.59
|29.65
|64.82
|62.38
|51.42
|-7.84
|-9.97
|0.62
|21.04
|16.31
|31.80
|95.71
|1.51
|10.69
|34.69
|65.38
|65.56
|15.15
|16.85
|-0.36
|0.86
|25.33
|78.05
|53.15
|1.05
|17.95
|-2.22
|-5.17
|5.10
|10.97
|23.07
|38.42
|170.69
|-1.71
|-9.33
|6.93
|15.89
|22.13
|28.82
|64.37
|2.11
|1.95
|6.32
|14.81
|-13.53
|-35.66
|-15.17
|14.32
|35.63
|89.62
|36.77
|-29.31
|-2.83
|-2.83
|1.26
|2.37
|8.37
|7.62
|-0.49
|-8.37
|-17.12
|-1.94
|-3.95
|22.86
|7.32
|-3.65
|-13.96
|125.66
|-1.61
|8.57
|32.10
|40.38
|54.92
|266.90
|719.02
|1.40
|1.95
|30.80
|45.75
|24.84
|77.17
|106.33
|2.38
|-3.95
|24.19
|76.43
|104.36
|56.64
|14.19
|2.30
|10.65
|16.43
|26.20
|-30.94
|76.53
|353.34
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|28,58,788
|0.78
|134.98
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|24,12,936
|1.68
|113.93
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|20,24,798
|0.62
|95.6
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|16,19,465
|1.67
|76.46
|Quant Active Fund
|14,22,000
|1.26
|67.14
|Quant Value Fund
|5,00,000
|3.11
|23.61
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|4,28,000
|1.13
|20.21
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|3,10,000
|2.05
|14.64
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund
|2,57,265
|2.32
|12.15
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Special Opportunities Fund
|1,36,900
|0.99
|6.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1990PLC057062 and registration number is 057062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1979.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is ₹3,957.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is 50.14 and PB ratio of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is ₹438.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Strides Pharma Science Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is ₹489.00 and 52-week low of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. is ₹268.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.